(KMAland) -- A marathon split for Glenwood and Atlantic, a comeback for Missouri Valley, a high-scoring W for TJ and plenty more from a busy night of softball in KMAland on Monday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 11 Shenandoah 1
Kenzie Schon was 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs to lift Kuemper in the dominant performance. Melinda Schaefer, Kenadee Loew, Kaylie Diercksen, Alexis Diercksen and Kamryn Venner all had two hits apiece for the Knights, and Venner struck out seven in six innings to get the win.
Shenandoah’s Kinsey Gibson had a hit and an RBI, and Sara Morales and Macey Finlay also hit safely.
Kuemper Catholic 15 Shenandoah 11
Jordan Schwabe went 3-for-4 with a home run, seven RBI and three runs, and Kamryn Venner hit a home run among four hits, drove in one and scored three times to send Kuemper to the win. Hailey Ostrander doubled among two hits and had two RBI, and Kenzie Schon pitched in two hits of her own for the Knights.
For Shenandoah, Brooklen Black, Jenna Burdorf, Lynnae Green and Sara Morales all had three hits each. Green and Morales drove in three runs apiece, Burdorf scored four runs and Black came across three times. Peyton Athen added two hits and scored once, and Kassidy Stephens doubled and drove in three.
Lewis Central 12 Clarinda 5
Avery Heller singled, homered, drove in five and scored twice to lead Lewis Central in the win. Mahri Manz also had a double among two hits and drove in two, and Stacy Merksick doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in one for the Titans. Gracie Hays also homered and singled, and Kyleigh Moore pitched in two hits behind Emerson Coziahr, who struck out three in six innings.
Ryplee Sunderman had two hits and three RBI, and Hailee Knight, Presley Jobe and Kaylah Degase also had two hits each for Clarinda.
Harlan 16 Red Oak 6
Jordan Heese went 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBI and three runs to send Harlan to the victory. Kelsi Hoffman added two hits and three RBI, and Tianna Kasperbauer, Ella Plagman and Teya Frohlich also had two hits. Madison Kjergaard finished with a triple, three RBI and two runs for the Cyclones. Kasperbauer tossed a complete game with seven strikeouts.
Kaysie Kells led the way for Red Oak with two hits and two RBI, and Merced Ramirez pitched in two hits of her own in the loss.
Harlan 18 Red Oak 3
Regan Kramer went 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs, and Tianna Kasperbauer singled, drove in two and scored twice for Harlan in the win. Jenna Gessert threw three innings and struck out five to get the win.
Red Oak’s Merced Ramirez had two hits and an RBI.
Glenwood 6 Atlantic 5 — 10 inn
Liz Thiesen delivered a walk-off RBI single to send Glenwood to the win. Thiesen had another RBI hit, Sara Kolle added a two-run double and Alli Koontz hit a two-run shot and struck out 11 in 10 innings for the Rams.
Atlantic 3 Glenwood 1
Rylie Wood pitched a complete game and had four strikeouts for Glenwood.
Creston 14 St. Albert 0
Daile Keeler, Halle Evans and Sophie Hagle all hit home runs for Creston in the dominant win. Evans had three hits and scored three times, Keeler finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs and Hagle drove in three. Jersey Foote, Nevaeh Randall and Morgan Driskell also had two hits and two RBI each. Keely Coen threw three shutout innings and struck out three to get the win.
Kylie Wesack and Ella Narmi had the only hits of the game for St. Albert.
Creston 14 St. Albert 1
Jersey Foote had two hits, two runs and three RBI, and Anna Mikkelsen, Jacy Kralik and Sophie Hagle had two hits apiece for Creston in the win. Gracie Hagle added a hit, three RBI and two runs, and Taryn Fredrickson was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in three innings.
Ella Narmi had the only hit of the game for St. Albert in the loss.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central Clarinda (MISSING)
CORNER CONFERENCE
Essex 5 Sidney 1
Tori Burns struck out 13, and EmmaJo Harris finished with two hits, including a triple, for Essex in the win.
Sadie Thompson had the only hits of the game for Sidney and scored the only run.
Sidney 12 Essex 0
Gabi Jacobs threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts for Sidney. The offense was topped by Makenna Lauman, who had three hits and scored twice. Kaden Payne added two hits, including a walk-off two-run home run.
Olivia Baker had one hit for Essex.
Stanton 16 East Mills 5
Abby Burke led Stanton with three hits and two RBI, Kyla Hart pitched in a double, a single and three RBI and Bree Mitchell tallied two hits and three RBI of her own. Jenna Stephens bashed a home run and drove in three, and Elly McDonald also had two hits for the Viqueens.
Jenna Thornburg, Miah Urban, Mia Goodman, Kiley Barrett and Brooke Jones all finished with two hits for East Mills.
Griswold 8 Fremont-Mills 0
Saige Mitchell had two hits for Fremont-Mills, and Lily Crom added one hit for the Knights. Malea Moore struck out three in seven innings.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 10 Tri-Center 0
Sierra Fox twirled a three-hit shutout and struck out three in the process for Underwood in the win. Ruby Patomson, Ali Fletcher and Kay Christensen all went 2-for-3 with two RBI each for the Eagles. Mary Stephens added a hit, an RBI and two runs scored.
Tri-Center’s Avilyn Killpack, Mikenzie Brewer and Kaitlin Kozeal had one hit each for Tri-Center.
Logan-Magnolia 12 IKM-Manning 1
Samantha Yoder topped Logan-Magnolia with three hits, two RBI and three runs, and Macanna Guritz had two hits, three RBI and two runs in the win. Erikah Rife added two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Abby Hiatt got the win with eight strikeouts in four innings.
Jessica Christensen went for one hits and one RBI, and Taylor Beckendorf had a hit and a run for the Wolves.
Missouri Valley 8 Audubon 7
Missouri Valley finished a six-run comeback, getting a game-winning walk-off hit from Lea Gute. G Herman had two hits and two runs, and Brooklyn Lange added a single and three RBI for the Lady Reds. Audrie Kohl gave up just one earned run and struck out 13 in seven innings.
Michelle Brooks homered and drove in four, and Jordan Porsch had two hits and an RBI for Audubon. Kali Irlmeier struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings.
Treynor 12 Riverside 2
Delaney Mathews led Treynor with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run for the Cardinals. Adalyn Minahan had a triple and scored three times, Maili McKern posted two hits, and Keelea Navara had two hits, two stolen bases and two runs. Jadyn Huisman struck out eight in four innings to get the win.
Adaline Martens had a hit for Riverside in the defeat.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 Woodbine 1
Macy Emgarten struck out 19 in a marvelous pitching performance to lift Exira/EHK. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Ar-We-Va 2
Breeley Clayburg had a home run, drove in two and scored three runs, and Miranda McClellan and Kadey Olson also had a hit and two RBI each for the Crusaders. Emma Hart struck out seven in four innings to get the win for CRB.
Glidden-Ralston 13 West Harrison 3
Vanessa Koehler singled, doubled, drove in two and scored two runs to lift Glidden-Ralston in a dominant win. Koehler also struck out 12 in the circle for the Wildcats.
Rylee Evans had the only hit for West Harrison, driving in a run on a double.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Thomas Jefferson 11 Abraham Lincoln 9
Morgan Rasmussen hit a key three-run home run for Thomas Jefferson in the top of the seventh. Madeline Tierney had two hits, three RBI and three runs, and Carley Steinspring posted a double among three hits and drove in three for the Yellow Jackets. Cara Ronk, Lexi Smith and Riah Davis also had two hits each. Steinspring struck out eight in five innings for TJ.
Charlee Breitkreutz had three hits, including a double, and Emma O’Neal and Jessica Vrenick had two hits apiece for the Lynx. Holly Hansen had eight strikeouts for AL.
LeMars 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Mackenzie Kunkel singled, doubled and drove in a run for LeMars while Maggie Allen also had a hit and an RBI for the Bulldogs. Lizzie Koonce went seven innings, struck out six and gave up two unearned runs on five hits.
Bailey Moreau had two hits and two RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the loss. Reagan Herbst and Brooklyn Ocker struck out three each in four and three innings, respectively.
NON-CONFERENCE
Denison-Schleswig 6 MVAOCOU 2
Teryn Fink went 2-for-3 with three RBI, and Kira Langenfeld added a triple among two hits and scored twice for the Monarchs. Norah Huebert went all seven innings, struck out three and allowed just one earned run on five hits.
Orient-Macksburg 7 Bedford 6
Emma Boswell had three hits and three RBI, and Christa Cass posted three hits, three runs and an RBI of her own for Orient-Macksburg. Kinsey Eslinger also had two hits and drove in one run.
Destry Bassinger had two RBI, and Emily Baker added a hit and an RBI for Bedford in the loss. Baker threw seven innings and struck out four for the Bulldogs.
Wayne 11 Grand View Christian 0
Sterling Berndt threw a five-inning one-hit shutout and struck out eight for Wayne. Emily Jones, Abigayle Henderson and Allie Jo Fortune all had two hits each, and Berndt, Izzie Moore and Clara O’Brien hit home runs while combining to drive in seven for the Falcons.
East Union 8 Melcher-Dallas 7
Avery Staver went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, and Sara Collins added a double and two RBI for East Union in the win. Collins threw all seven innings and struck out five, allowing just one earned run in the win.
Southeast Warren 13 Moravia 0
Kaylee Bauer had three hits, and Kaylyn Holmes was the winning pitcher for Southeast Warren.
Kingsley-Pierson 8 Sioux City East 4
Bella Gordon led Sioux City East with two hits and two runs, and Gracie Bruening, Olivia Mentzer and Kennedy Wineland had one hit and one RBI each for Sioux City East.
Sioux City East 10 Kingsley-Pierson 5
Olivia Mentzer had a double and drove in four, and Bella Gordon added three hits and two runs to lead Sioux City East. Kennedy Wineland and Brylee Hempey had a hit and two runs, and Mentzer went 5 1/3 innings and struck out three.
Twin Cedars 5 Van Meter 3
Kisha Reed had a two-run hit and Ali Mockenhaupt drove in two on a double, and Grace Bailey finished with the complete game win for Twin Cedars.
Other Non-Conference
Central Decatur 8 Murray 7