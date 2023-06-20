(KMAland) -- Ryanne Mullen reached 100 hits in a SWV win, Glenwood held off Shenandoah, SEW grabbed a big win, Griswold posted a huge victory & Clarinda, SA, D-S, LC, Atlantic, Sidney, Riverside, Lo-Ma, MV, Treynor, MSTM, Wayne, CD, LeMars, SBL, SCE, SCN, Heelan, Murray, TC, Moravia, M-D & Exira/EHK were other area winners in KMAland softball.
Check out the full KMAland softball recap from Tuesday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 3 Shenandoah 2
Allison Koontz doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, and McKenna Wilkes had a hit and an RBI. Sara Kolle also had one hit for Glenwood behind a 14-strikeout complete game from Koontz, who gave up two hits and two unearned runs.
Jenna Burdorf and Abbey Dumler had hits for Shenandoah, and Rachel Jones drove in the only run of the game. Peyton Athen threw six solid innings and struck out nine in the loss.
Clarinda 13 Red Oak 3
Andi Woods threw six strong innings with two strikeouts and just three runs allowed. Addy Wagoner led at the plate with three hits and three RBI, Presley Jobe pitched in two hits, two runs and two RBI and Kaylah Degase had a two-hit, two-RBI night with a triple. Ryplee Sunderman had one hit, four RBI and two runs, and Madi Cole added one hit and three runs scored for the Cardinals.
Emily Sebeniecher topped Red Oak with two hits and two RBI, and Jaydin Lindsay pitched in two hits and scored once.
Denison-Schleswig 4 St. Albert 1
Kiana Schulz doubled, Kaitlyn Bruhn singled and drove in two and Elli Heiden had three hits, an RBI and a run scored for Denison-Schleswig. Claire Leinen struck out four in seven innings for the Monarchs.
Kiera Hochstein and Lily Barnes were the only two Saintes to hit safely in the loss. Lexi Narmi struck out eight in six innings, allowing just one earned run on five hits and a walk.
St. Albert 9 Denison-Schleswig 5
Kiera Hochstein and Lily Barnes had four hits apiece, driving in one run and combining to score four runs for St. Albert. Jessica McMartin, Katelynn Hendricks and Kylie Wesack tallied two hits each with Wesack driving in three runs and McMartin and Hendricks finishing with one RBI each. Ella Narmi went all seven innings, allowing five unearned runs off five hits.
Kiana Schulz had three hits and drove in one run, and Ashlyn Herrig and Mayah Slater both had one hit and two runs each for Denison-Schleswig. Norah Huebert struck out two in 5 1/3 innings for the Monarchs.
Lewis Central 11 Harlan 1
Haylee Wilcox had a walk and two hits, and Wilcox, Kyleigh Moore and Gracie Hays all drove in two runs each. Emerson Coziahr struck out six in the circle to get the win.
Atlantic 14 Kuemper Catholic 2
Ava Rush was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and a stolen base, and Makenna Schroeder added two hits and two RBI for Atlantic. Riley Wood also had two hits, including a double, and drove in two, and Maddie Huddleson posted a double among two hits with one RBI. Peyton McLaren had her first varsity pitching victory in the win, allowing just one hit and two runs in three innings.
Kaci Peter had two hits and scored a run for Kuemper Catholic.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 15 Stanton 5
Mia Foster had three hits and three runs, and Fallon Sheldon had two hits, one walk and three runs scored for Sidney in the win. Maddie Hensley and Bridget Krominga also had two hits and scored once each. Gabi Jacobs was the winning pitcher for the Cowgirls.
Stanton’s Elly McDonald and Riley Burke posted two hits each with Burke driving in three runs. Leah Sandin also had one hit and two runs in the loss.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Riverside 16 Underwood 7
Sophia Fenner had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored at the plate, and Adaline Martens had two hits, including a double, drove in three and scored two runs. Elly Henderson also had two hits, scored twice and drove in one, and Lilli Reed had a two-hit, two-run, one-RBI game for the Bulldogs. Fenner struck out six in seven innings in the circle to get the win.
Underwood’s Claire Cook, Ali Fletcher and Grace Pierce had two hits each, and Mary Stephens doubled and drove in three for the Eagles.
Logan-Magnolia 9 Audubon 0
Abby Hiatt threw another gem for Logan-Magnolia with 11 strikeouts and just one hit allowed in a complete game shutout. Madeline Maguire topped the offense with two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Marki Bertelsen had one hit, one RBI and two runs.
Alexis Obermeier tallied the only hit of the game for the Wheelers. She also pitched all six innings and had five strikeouts and just one earned run allowed.
Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 3
Audrie Kohl had two hits and scored once, and Hailey Ferris posted three hits, an RBI and a run scored for Missouri Valley in the win. Kohl was the winning pitcher with 12 strikeouts in a complete game performance.
Halle Goodman had three hits and scored once, and Kendra Hansen hit a two-run home run for the Lady Likes.
Treynor 16 IKM-Manning 6
Delaney Mathews, Maili McKern, Jadyn Huisman, Reagan Gordon and Zoey Zadalis all had two hits for Treynor in the win. McKern drove in three runs while Mathews, Huisman and Addie Minahan had two RBI apiece for the Cardinals. Mathews threw 4 1/3 innings and had 10 strikeouts to get the win.
Grace Carroll, Alikxa McGinn, Taylor Beckendorf, Alexis Gruhn and Laura McCarville all had two hits for IKM-Manning. Carroll went deep, drove in three and scored two runs, and Beckendorf had a two-RBI game of her own.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Bedford 0
Abigail Hughes threw a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts, and Ellie Baker, Emily Hughes, Campbell German and Aunie Berger all had two hits each. Berger drove in three runs, and Hughes and German had two RBI apiece.
Breanna Simmons pitched all five innings and struck out two for Bedford.
Wayne 12 Lenox 0
Zoey Reed had the only hit of the game for Lenox.
Central Decatur 6 Nodaway Valley 0
Annika Evertsen struck out 10 and allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout for the Cardinals. Soiyer Smith tallied two hits and drove in a run, and Addy Schreck had one hit and two RBI.
Madison Fry, Izzy Eisbach and Liv Laughery all had one hit each for Nodaway Valley in the loss. Jorja Holliday had 12 strikeouts in seven innings in the circle.
Southeast Warren 7 Mount Ayr 3
Lexi Clendenen and Jaycee Neer each hit home runs for Southeast Warren in the win. Clendenen had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Breanna Nolte and Kaylyn Holmes also had two hits apiece. Alivia Ruble struck out 12 in seven innings and gave up three runs on six hits.
Tegan Streit led Mount Ayr with a two-hit game, and Kalee Wise, Breya Nickle and Aubree Clark all hit solo home runs for the Raiderettes. Zoey Larson pitched six innings and struck out two for Mount Ayr.
Southwest Valley 10 East Union 5
Ryanne Mullen had two doubles and reached 100 career hits while Morgan Shuler pitched in two doubles of her own to lead Southwest Valley. Ada Lund had a double and a single, and Haidyn Top, Evy Marlin, Sadie Groszkrueger, Lilly Anderson and Deklyn Mullen all singled for the Timberwolves. Ryanne Mullen was the winning pitcher, and Top got the save.
Sidney Staver had a double among three hits, scored twice and drove in one run to lead East Union. Kayli Shade added two hits and drove in one run, and Kinsey Ripperger posted two singles. Noelle McKnight doubled and drove in two for the Eagles. Sara Collins struck out two in six innings for East Union.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 2 Abraham Lincoln 0
Kylie Hofmann struck out six and allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout for LeMars. Sarah Brown and Natalie Vanderloo had two hits each and scored one run apiece. Brown and Libby Leraas had one hit and one RBI each for the Bulldogs.
LeMars 3 Abraham Lincoln 0
Sarah Brown had a double among two hits and scored a run, and Brenna Leraas had a hit and an RBI for LeMars. Natalie Vanderloo drove in one run for the Bulldogs behind Brenna Leraas, who struck out 11 and gave up just three hits in a complete game shutout of her own.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18 Thomas Jefferson 1
Brooklyn Ocker went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs, and Elise Evans-Murphy homered, drove in four and scored two times for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Cori Griebel had two hits and two RBI, Bailey Moreau posted two hits of her own and Addison Wheeler had one hit, two RBI and two runs. Regan Herbst was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in three innings.
Madeline Tierney topped Thomas Jefferson with two hits.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Thomas Jefferson 4
Cori Griebel had five hits, drove in one run and scored four times, and Chloe Buss had a three-hit, three-RBI game to lead the way for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Addison Wheeler had a single, double and triple and scored three times, and Elise Evans-Murphy cranked another home run, drove in two and scored three runs. Brooklyn Ocker went four innings and struck out two to get the win.
Morgan Rasmussen had three hits and scored once, and Cara Ronk, Carley Steinspring and Grace Strong all had two hits apiece for Thomas Jefferson.
Sioux City East 12 Sioux City West 0
Lexi Plathe threw all four innings for Sioux City East, striking out five and allowing just three hits. Alyssa Erick doubled, tripled, drove in four and scored twice while Olivia Mentzer and Alexys Jones had three hits and one RBI each. Leah Conlon, Addy Junge and Teagan Treglia tallied two hits apiece.
Emily Ehlers, Angelica Rivera and Molly Stroman had one hit apiece.
Sioux City East 12 Sioux City West 0
Teagan Treglia struck out four and gave up just one hit in three shutout innings for Sioux City East. Gracie Bruening doubled twice, tripled once, drove in two runs and scored twice, and Leah Conlon also had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored for the Black Raiders. Olivia Mentzer and Kaedy Junck tallied two hits of their own, and Raelyn Angerman singled and drove in two.
Sioux City North 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Joslyn Vogt struck out 12 in a complete game two-hit shutout for Sioux City North. Lauren Clark had three hits, drove in one and scored once, and Natalie Rasmussen and Meara Lytton added two hits apiece. Sophie Verzani also had two hits, including a double and a home run, and scored three runs. Lytton drove in two runs, and Jersee Reiling had a hit and two RBI.
Marin Frazee and Maddie Gengler had one hit each for Heelan.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City North 4
Maddie Gengler, Eliana Ross and Maddie LaFleur all hit home runs for Heelan in the win. Ross finished with two hits and three RBI, and Gengler posted two hits, two RBI and two runs. Grace Nelson had two hits, including a double, and Makenna Baker went 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with four strikeouts to get the win.
Jersee Reiling and Joslyn Vogt led Sioux City North with one hit and two RBI each. Madison Green had four strikeouts in four innings for the Stars.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 13 Lamoni 1
Teryn Shields, Keirsten Klein, Jalie Baumfalk, Megan Henrichs and Karina Romero all had two hits each for Murray. Shields had a triple and drove in three, and Henrichs also had a three-RBI game. Romero drove in two, Baumfaulk scored twice and Jayda Chew had one hit, two runs and an RBI. Cejay Kent pitched in an RBI double and scored once. Presley VanWinkle struck out three in four innings to get the win.
Two of Lamoni’s three hits came from Taylor Henson while Allyson Martin had an RBI single.
Twin Cedars 11 Seymour 1
Jillian French struck out 13 and allowed just one run on three hits to get the win for Twin Cedars. Rylee Dunkin was 4-for-5 with a home run, two triples and a single, and Kisha Reed and Cristen Durian posted three hits each. Reed also drove in three runs, and French, Alli Reed and Cheyanne Bruns had two hits apiece for the Sabers.
Moravia 13 Mormon Trail 3
Moravia used an eight-run sixth inning to pull away for the Bluegrass Conference win.
Melcher-Dallas 14 Moulton-Udell 2
Hayden Branson had three hits and three RBI, and Paetyn Anderson smashed a home run, a double and a single with two RBI and three runs. Ashlyn Metz tallied three hits and two RBI behind Lotty Nolte, who struck out four in six innings in the circle.
Chloe Potter had a two-hit night for Moulton-Udell in the loss.
NON-CONFERENCE
Griswold 2 West Monona 0
Makenna Askeland went 2-for-3 with a double, a single and an RBI, and Whitney Pennock, Karly Millikan and Abby Gohlinghorst each had singles. Addison Adams added a sacrifice fly RBI, and Marissa Askeland and Kate Tischer each scored one run. Millikan was impressive throughout the night in allowing just three hits and striking out nine.
Grand View Christian 12 CAM 0
Karys Hunt and Daphna Wahlert led CAM with one hit each.
Ridge View 2 Woodbine 1 — 10 inn
Charlie Pryor struck out 24 batters in 10 innings of work, allowing two unearned runs on seven hits. Pryor also tripled among two hits, and Nicole Sherer posted two hits of her own in the loss.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 ACGC 2
No stats available.