(KMAland) -- Harlan went 2-1 at a tough Fort Dodge Tournament while Underwood stayed undefeated and Lenox won a fun battle with Riverside to highlight Saturday's softball action.
FD TOURNEY: Harlan 7 Bishop Heelan 6
Harlan overcame an early 3-0 deficit thanks to a monster fifth inning.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 4 Glidden-Ralston 2
Kennedy Loew homered for Kuemper in the victory. Kiley Trecker had a double and Kyndal Hilgenberg drove in a run. Brianna Lux had two hits. Chloe Venteicher earned the win in the circle tossing a complete game with six strikeouts and one earned run.
NC: Lenox 5 Riverside 2
Lenox scored four unearned runs in the top of the sixth. Kenna Ford and TJ Stoaks put on a show striking out six apiece. Cadence Douglas drove in three runs on two hits. Stoaks, Caitlyn Maynes and Kayla Yzaguirre also had two hits each. Gracie Bluml had two hits and an RBI for Riverside. Jadyn Achenbach added two hits, too.
NC: Treynor 3 Woodbine 1
Alex Niedermyer had two hits including a double and an RBI for Woodbine.
ACGC TOURNEY: Underwood 14 MVAOCOU 3, Underwood 8 Panorama 1
The Eagles finished a perfect 2-0 to improve to 5-0 on the season. Paige Marcantonio and Maddie Pierce both went deep for Underwood.
ACGC TOURNEY: Audubon 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
Jordan Porsch hit a homer on the first pitch of the game to set the tone for the Wheelers en route to the victory. Lexi Davis, Cora McAlister and Emma Hart each recorded hits for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
GRIS TOURNEY: Bedford 8 Tri-Center 4
Vivian Tracy went deep for the Bulldogs -- who finished the day in Griswold 1-1.
GRIS TOURNEY: Griswold 7 Tri-Center 3
Brenna Rossell pitched the victory by allowing two earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Anna Kelley had three hits -- two doubles and a single. Dakota Reynolds had two hits, drove in one and and scored twice.
GRIS TOURNEY: Exira-EHK 9 Griswold 0
The Spartans blanked Griswold in the tournament finals. Rossell pitched for Griswold giving up three earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts. kARLY Millikan fanned three batters.
O-M TOURNEY: Nodaway Valley 14 Orient-Macksburg 1
Aubrey Van Otterloo drove in three runs on two hits. Madison Fry, Maddax DeVault also had two hits. DeVault and Alyssa Davis had 2 RBI. Anna Newton had Diagonal's one hit of the game.
O-M TOURNEY: Melcher-Dallas 6 Nodaway Valley 0
BrieAnna Remster pitched a six-hit shutout with four strikeouts and one walk. Kynser Reed had two hits and three RBI for the Saints. DeVault paced Nodaway Valley with two hits.
ACGC TOURNEY: ACGC 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Cora McAlister, Alexa Culbertson and Alaya Betts had two hits apiece for the Crusaders in the loss.
NM TOURNEY: Twin Cedars 5 Pleasantville 3 -- 8 inn
Grace Bailey hit a 2-run walk off homer in the eight to give the Sabres the win over Pleasantville
NM Tourney: Twin Cedars 9 North Mahaska 1
The Sabers knocked up 1A No. 14 ranked North Mahaska thanks to a homer from Caity Reed and a strong pitching performance from Ali Mockenhaupt.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 4 Glidden-Ralston 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Denison-Schleswig3
Treynor 3 Woodbine 1
Lenox 5 Riverside 2
Centerville 12 Moravia 4
Griswold Tournament
Griswold 7 Tri-Center 3
Exira/EHK 6 Bedford 0
Bedford 8 Tri-Center 4
Exira-EHK 9 Griswold 0
ACGC Tournament
Underwood 14 MVAOCOU 3
Underwood 8 Panorama 1
MVAOCOu 3 West Harrison 2
Panorama 8 West Harrison 2
Audubon 7 ACGC 2
Audubon 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
ACGC 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament
AHSTW 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 5
Collins-Maxwell 2 AHSTW 0
Southeast Valley 8 AHSTW 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Southeast Valley 9
Collins-Maxwell 8 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Orient-Macksburg Tournament
Nodaway Valley 14 Diagonal 1
Melcher-Dallas 6 Nodaway Valley 0
East Union 11 Orient-Macksburg 2
East Union 5 Diagonal 2
Melcher-Dallas 14 Orient-Macksburg 2
Carlisle Tournament
Van Meter 7 Wayne 5
Albia 10 Wayne 1
Fort Dodge Tournament
Harlan 3 Sioux City East 0
Fort Dodge 12 Harlan 0
Harlan 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 6
Ankeny 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3
Newell-Fonda 14 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Newell-Fonda 11 Sioux City East 2
Central Springs 10 Sioux City East 8
North Mahaska Tournament
Twin Cedars 5 Pleasantville 3 -- 8 inn
Twin Cedars 9 North Mahaska 1