Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.