(KMAland) -- Creston beat Shenandoah despite Jenna Burdorf’s 100th hit, Ar-We-Va shocked Woodbine, Underwood rallied past St. Albert & D-S, Exira/EHK, CAM, Lamoni, AL, Lenox, CR-B, NV, E. Union, SEW & Twin Cedars were other KMAland softball winners on Wednesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 8 Shenandoah 2
Keely Coen went seven innings and gave up just two runs on five hits while striking out two to lead Creston. Nevaeh Randall hit another home run and drove in two, and Jersey Foote added three hits and two RBI. Ava Adamson pitched in three hits and two runs, and Caitlin Bruce posted two hits and a run.
Jenna Burdorf posted two hits for Shenandoah to reach 100 for her career. She drove in a run and scored once, and Kylie Foutch had one hit and one RBI. Caroline Rogers and Abbey Dumler also hit safely, and Peyton Athen went six innings and struck out three for the Fillies.
Denison-Schleswig 3 Kuemper Catholic 1
Claire Leinen finished a complete game with six strikeouts, allowing one run on five hits. Kiana Schulz and Maria Cardenas had one hit and one RBI, and Mayah Slater and Kaitlyn Bruhn tallied a hit and a run each.
Kaci Peter led Kuemper Catholic with a solo home run. Myli Schaefer struck out eight in six innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 13 Glidden-Ralston 1
Exira/EHK clinched an outright Rolling Valley Conference championship behind two-hit games from Taryn Petersen and Gemini Goodwin. Shay Burmeister added one hit, two walks, three RBI and three runs for the Spartans. Riley Miler struck out five in three no-hit innings for the win.
Ashlyn Tigges had one hit and one RBI for Glidden-Ralston.
Ar-We-Va 4 Woodbine 2
Amber Ragaller went all seven innings, scattering eight hits and allowing just two runs to get the shocking win for Ar-We-Va. Morgan Berg, Jazmine Molina and Karime Sanchez all had two hits each, and Jamie Hausman posted a hit and two RBI for the Rockets.
Sierra Lantz had four strikeouts in seven innings for Woodbine. Nicole Sherer and Katy Pryor had two hits apiece to lead the Tigers offense.
CAM 18 Boyer Valley 17
No stats reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 13 Moravia 2
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Underwood 9 St. Albert 7 — 8 inn
Underwood scored the final nine runs of the game, rallying for a run in the fifth, five in the sixth, one in the seventh and two more in the eighth. Claire Cook, Ruby Patomson and Alyse Petersen all had three hits. Fischer threw all eight innings, including scoreless innings in the final four. Fischer also had an RBI double for the Eagles.
Kiera Hochstein had four hits and scored three runs, and Kylie Wesack had two hits and two RBI to lead St. Albert. Jessica McMartin also had one hit and two RBI, and Lexi Narmi added two hits. Narmi also went all eight innings in the circle and struck out 16.
Abraham Lincoln 2 Harlan 0
Holly Hansen pitched a three-hit complete game shutout with five strikeouts. Izzy Miller, Hanna Ferguson and Hansen all had two hits to lead the offense, which scored their two runs in the seventh.
Harlan’s Jenna Gessert pitched well with just two runs allowed while striking out three in seven innings. Suzy Kenkel had a two-hit game for the Cyclones.
Lenox 12 Fremont-Mills 5
Danielle Robinson had three hits and three RBI, and Zoey Reed doubled among two hits and drove in two to lead Lenox. Sadie Cox also had a double among two hits and drove in one for the Tigers, which had all nine players record at least one hit. Cadence Douglas was the winning pitcher for Lenox.
Ella Thornton had three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Macy Mitchell added two hits and two RBI for Fremont-Mills. Kinley Blackburn had two hits and two runs, and Saige Mitchell struck out two in seven innings for the Knights.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 IKM-Manning 7
Anna Hart had three hits, drove in one and scored three times, and Lacie Davis posted two doubles and drove in three to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Hart also threw all seven innings and finished with 13 strikeouts.
Karlee Arp struck out eight in seven innings for IKM-Manning.
ACGC 4 Southwest Valley 2
Evy Marlin had a single and drove in two, and Sadie Groszkrueger doubled for Southwest Valley. Deklyn Mullen also singled and scored, and Haidyn Top came across one time for the Timberwolves.
Nodaway Valley 15 Orient-Macksburg 2
Kynnady Van Eaton led the way for Nodaway Valley with three hits, three RBI and three runs, and Grace Klobnak doubled among two hits, drove in three and scored twice. Izzy Eisbach also had two hits for the Wolverines, which got five innings and four strikeouts from Jorja Holliday.
Kasyn Shinn had one of the two Orient-Macksburg hits, homering for the Bulldogs. Emma Boswell struck out four in three innings.
East Union 14 Panorama 4
No stats reported.
Chariton 12 Central Decatur 0
No stats reported.
Southeast Warren 7 Pleasantville 4
Jaycee Neer had a double among two hits while Lexi Clendenen added a double and drove in two to lead Southeast Warren. Kaylyn Holmes struck out seven in four innings to get the win. Alivia Ruble struck out seven in three shutout relief innings.
Centerville 12 Melcher-Dallas 0
Melcher-Dallas didn’t have any hits in the contest. Emma Clark pitched all three innings for the Saints.
Twin Cedars 8 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6
Twin Cedars’ Jillian French struck out five, Cristen Durian smacked a home run among three hits, drove in three and scored twice and Rylee Dunkin, French and Alli Reed all had two hits each. Kellie Stevenson and Cheyanne Bruns also had an RBI for the Sabers.
Davis County 16 Moulton-Udell 0
No stats reported.