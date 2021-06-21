(KMAland) -- Sweeps in the Hawkeye Ten, upset wins for F-M, Riverside and Audubon, a big night for POI teams against Bluegrass squads and more from the night in KMAland softball on Monday.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 12 Shenandoah 3 (Game 1)
Kuemper used a six-run fourth inning to pull away from the Fillies. Kenadee Lew had three hits and three RBI, and Jordan Schwabe posted three hits, two RBI and two runs scored for the Knights. Kenzie Schon added two hits and two RBI, and Melinda Schaefer tallied two hits. Chloe Venteicher struck out five in four innings to get the win.
Lynnae Green had two hits and two RBI, and Macee Blank pitched in two hits of her own for the Fillies.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 16 Shenandoah 3 (Game 2)
Jordan Schwabe went 4-for-4 with three RBI, and Kenadee Loew doubled, homered and drove in five for the Knights in the win. Melinda Schaefer and Kyndal Hilgenberg added three hits apiece, and Kamryn Venner threw all six innings with eight strikeouts.
Lynnae Green topped Shenandoah with a hit and three RBI, and Sidda Rodewald, Jenna Burdorf, Macee Blank and Sara Morales all hit safely for the Fillies.
H-10: Lewis Central 11 Clarinda 1 (Game 1)
Haley Bach, Avery Heller and Paige Rodewald all drove in two runs apiece, and Heller, Taylor Elam, Mahri Manz, Maddie Howard, Connie Brougham and Gracie Hays all had two hits each for Lewis Central in the win.
Jillian Graham had an RBI, and Kaylah Degase finished with a hit and a run scored for Clarinda.
H-10: Lewis Central 9 Clarinda 6 (Game 2)
Lewis Central erased a six-run deficit behind a five-run sixth inning. Avery Heller and Connie Brougham drove in two runs each, and Haley Bach had a hit, an RBI and two runs. Gracie Hays also had one hit, one RBI and two runs for the Titans.
Jerzee Knight and Emmy Allbaugh led Clarinda with one hit and two runs scored each, and Presley Jobe, Ryplee Sunderman, Lylly Merrill and Jillian Graham all drove in one run apiece.
H-10: Harlan 10 Red Oak 1 (Game 1)
Emily Brouse singled, doubled and homered and drove in five for Harlan in the win. Julia Schechinger added two hits and two runs, and Madison Schumacher posted a pair of hits for the Cyclones. Tianna Kasperbauer struck out eight in seven innings to get the win.
Jaydin Lindsay led Red Oak with two hits, and Lexi Johnson tripled and drove in a run.
H-10: Harlan 10 Red Oak 2 (Game 2)
Julia Schechinger topped the Cyclones with three hits, three RBI and two runs scored, and Emily Brouse homered among two hits and drove in two. Kate Heithoff, Aurora Miller and Tianna Kasperbauer tallied two hits each. Brouse struck out 10 and allowed zero hits.
Jaydin Lindsay drove in the lone Red Oak run of the game.
H-10: Atlantic 12 Glenwood 0 (Game 1)
Olivia Engler hit a three-run home run and struck out seven in a complete game shutout. Maleana Woodward added a three-run double of her own.
H-10: Atlantic 12 Glenwood 0 (Game 2)
Atlantic scored five in the first on the way to a dominant win.
H-10: Creston 12 St. Albert 2 (Game 1)
Nevaeh Randall popped two home runs among three hits, drove in three and scored twice, and Caitlin Bruce pitched in two hits and three RBI for Creston in the win. Jersey Foote also had one hit and two RBI.
Alexis Narmi went 2-for-2 with an Rbi, and Kylie Wesack had a hit and a run scored for St. Albert.
H-10: Creston 12 St. Albert 0 (Game 2)
Gracie Hagle was 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored, and Nevaeh Randall added her third home run of the evening, drove in three and scored twice. Morgan Driskell pitched in a hit, three RBI and two runs, and Caitlin Bruce pitched din two hits and an RBI. Jersey Foote also had a hit and two RBI.
Kylie Wesack, Alexis Narmi and Georgie Bohnet all hit safely for St. Albert in the loss.
CORNER: Griswold 5 Sidney 1
Brenna Rossell struck out 14 and allowed just four hits in picking up the win. Dakota Reynolds led the offense with three hits and an RBI, and Makenna Askeland added an RBI hit.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 10 Stanton 9
Addi Meese’s two-out double scored Kennedy Lamkins in the win for Fremont-Mills.
Ali Silvius and Jenna Stephens had three hits each with Stephens driving in three runs. Brooklyn Silva added a single, a double and to RBI, and Abby Burke posted a double and two RBI. Tara Peterson also had two hits for the Viqueens.
CORNER: Essex 14 East Mills 2
Brianne Johnson had a three-hit, three-RBI night for Essex in the win. Cindy Swain added a triple among two hits and drove in two, and Tori Burns posted two RBI. Alex King also had two hits and scored three times behind Burns’ four-inning effort in the circle.
WIC: Audubon 11 Logan-Magnolia 8
Hannah Thygesen and Kali Irlmeier had two hits and three RBI each, and Sydney Beymer and Kylee Hartl added two hits and an RBI of their own for Audubon in the win.
Macanna Guritz hit a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Abby Hiatt had three hits and two RBI for Logan-Magnolia. Erikah Rife also had two hits and drove in a run for the Panthers.
WIC: AHSTW 3 Missouri Valley 1
Sienna Christian came on in relief and struck out six in three innings to get the win for AHSTW.
Mia Hansen had an RBI hit, and Olivia Haynes, Audrie Kohl and Brooklyn Lange all hit safely for Missouri Valley.
WIC: Treynor 12 IKM-Manning 0
Jaidyn Huisman struck out nine in the shutout performance for Treynor. Keelea Navara added three hits and three RBI, Rachel Kinsella posted three hits and two stolen bases and Brynna Huffman added two hits, including a double, and drove in two.
WIC: Riverside 3 Underwood 1
Kenna Ford struck out six in a four-hitter to lift Riverside in the victory. Izzy Bluml had a big two-run home run, and Elly Henderson finished with two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs.
Maddie Pierce based a home run for Underwood to account for their only run of the night. Ella Pierce had seven strikeouts in seven innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits.
POI: Nodaway Valley 13 Southwest Valley 1
Lindsey Davis had two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored, and Maddax DeVault added a hit, two RBI and three runs for Nodaway Valley. Aubrey Van Otterloo also had a hit and two RBI, and Madison Fry finished 2-for-2 with two runs.
Haidyn Top had a hit and scored a run for Southwest Valley. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Central Decatur 15 Murray 5
Hallee Hamilton had two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored to lift Central Decatur in the win. Kylee Rockhold added three hits, five RBI and two runs, and Carlee Hamilton, Eily Hall, Emily Cornell and Mya Applegate also had two hits apiece. Annika Evertsen struck out five to get the win.
Chloe Church had a hit and drove in two, and Calleigh Klein, Jalie Baumfalk and Jaden Lynn all had an RBI hit for Murray.
NC: Wayne 13 Grand View Christian 1
Mya Willey had four hits and scored three times while Sterling Berndt added three hits and two RBI for Wayne. Berndt also struck out 14 and allowed just one run on five hits in seven innings. Camryn Jacobsen doubled among two hits, drove in three and scored three times, and Emily Jones doubled twice, drove in two and scored three times for the Falcons.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 8 Boyer Valley 6
Jadeyn Smith had two hits, an RBI and three runs scored to lead Ar-We-Va in the win. Smith also struck out seven in seven innings in the circle, and Jamie Hausman posted one hit, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored for the Rockets.
RVC: Woodbine 6 West Harrison 2
Alexa Steinkuehler and Jordan Butrick drove in two runs each for Woodbine. Charlie Pryor tossed all seven innings and struck out six in the win.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 1)
Kylie Kerr and Addie Brown had two hits and an RBI each to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which scored 11 third-inning runs. Chloe Buss had one hit, drove in three and scored twice, and Elise Evans-Murphy and Abby Lewis had two RBI each.
Shaeley Bose had two hits and scored twice for Thomas Jefferson.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)
Chloe Buss posted two hits while Ella Skinner had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Kamea VanKalsbeek struck out 10 and allowed one unearned run on three hits in a complete game effort.
Lexi Smith, Madeline Tierney and Mirka Diaz all hit safely for TJ.
NC: Van Meter 2 Twin Cedars 1
Grace Bailey allowed just one hit and two unearned runs in a sterling pitching performance for Twin Cedars. Jetta Sterner drove in the Sabers’ lone run of the night.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Corner Conference
Western Iowa Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference (continued)
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12 Glidden-Ralston 0
CAM 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Missouri River Conference (continued)
Non-Conference
Bedford 12 Orient-Macksburg 2
East Union at Melcher-Dallas CCLD
Southeast Warren 12 Moravia 0
