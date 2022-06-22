(KMAland) -- St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig split, Sidney edged Stanton, Underwood stayed hot, AHSTW got a big win, Southeast Warren outlasted Mount Ayr and more from the Tuesday in KMAland softball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 11 Shenandoah 0
McKenna Koehler and Aza Sechtem belted doubles for Glenwood while Koehler had two hits and scored twice, and Sechtem sent in three runners and scored twice. Faith Weber added two hits and scored twice, and Sara Kolle managed three knocks and scored two runs. Coryl Matheny did her share with a pair of RBI and a run scored. Allison Koontz grabbed the win in the circle after striking out nine on two walks in five innings.
Jenna Burdorf and Sara Morales had Shenandoah’s only hits.
Clarinda 15 Red Oak 2
Hailee Knight led Clarinda with three hits, two RBI and three runs, and Presley Jobe posted three hits, including a triple, and scored three runs. Lylly Merrill added a double and an RBI among three hits, and Jordyn McQueen had a hit and an RBI. Emmy Allbaugh had a big game with three hits, two RBI and three runs, and Kaylah Degase, Jillian Graham and Ryplee Sunderman had one RBI each. Addy Wagoner was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts in six innings.
Jaydin Lindsay and Bella Glassel had one RBI each for Red Oak, and Merced Ramirez posted a triple among two hits.
Harlan 4 Lewis Central 1
Abbie Schechinger had two hits and two RBI, and Tianna Kasperbauer added two hits for the Cyclones in the win. Kasperbauer threw all seven innings, struck out seven and gave up just one run on seven hits.
Kyleigh Moore doubled and tripled, and Stacy Merksick and Mahri Manz had two hits each for Lewis Central in the loss. Emerson Coziahr threw four innings and struck out seven for the Titans.
St. Albert 9 Denison-Schleswig 8 — 8 inn
Gracie Bohnet hit a walk-off single and finished with two hits and two RBI for St. Albert in the thrilling win. Kylie Wesack added two hits, two runs and two RBI, and O Gardner pitched in a triple and two RBI. Alexis Narmi had six strikeouts in eight innings to get the win for the Saintes.
Cambri Brodersen had two hits, including a double, and scored three times, and Kaitlyn Bruhn posted two hits. Kiana Schulz tallied a double and two RBI.
Denison-Schleswig 11 St. Albert 1
Kira Langenfeld, Lauren Bowker and Ashlyn Herrig all had two hits each, and Autumn Nemitz tripled in two runs for the Monarchs in the win. Norah Huebert threw five innings and allowed just one run on three hits.
Gracie Bohnet and Anna Helton had one hit each for St. Albert.
Kuemper Catholic 7 Atlantic 0
Jordan Schwabe had two hits and drove in one run, and Kenzie Schon added a double and drove in two for Kuemper in the shutout win. Kamryn Venner tossed the complete game shutout with seven strikeouts, giving up just two hits. Melinda Schaefer doubled and drove in two, and Hailey Ostrander had a hit and scored twice.
Riley Wood was strong in relief for Atlantic, striking out four and giving up just one unearned run on one hit.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 5 Stanton 4
Makenna Lauman struck out three and gave up just five hits to get the win. She also had a strong offensive game with two hits, two runs and two stolen bases, and Sadie Thompson and Annika Hayes picked up two hits each. Fallon Sheldon pitched in a hit and plated one.
Leah Sandin, Kyla Hart and Elly McDonald had one hit each, and Hart, Jenna Stephens and Bree Mitchell all drove in one run apiece for Stanton.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor 13 IKM-Manning 1
Delaney Mathews had a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and doubled on offense for Treynor. Jadyn Huisman added a double among three hits and drove in three, and Keelea Navara had a two-hit and two-steal night. Maili McKern posted two hits, Claire Schrage also had two hits and Regan Gordon finished with two hits and five stolen bases.
Underwood 12 Riverside 4
Koryn Trede and Carly Nelson had two hits each, and Trede drove in three runs and scored twice in the win for Underwood. Alyse Petersen picked up a hit and two RBI for the Eagles, which have won eight of their last 10. Sierra Fox threw a complete game with just three earned runs allowed.
Adaline Martens had two hits, two RBI and two runs for Riverside in the loss.
AHSTW 4 Missouri Valley 1
Ally Meyers scattered eight hits and struck out three in a complete game win for AHSTW. Graycen Partlow singled, tripled and drove in two, and Sienna Christian had a three-hit, two-run game for the Vikings. Grace Porter also added a single, a triple and an RBI for the Vikings.
Hailey Ferris and Grace Herman had two hits each with Herman driving in the only run for the Big Reds. Audrie Kohl threw six innings and had four strikeouts.
Logan-Magnolia 4 Audubon 1
Abby Hiatt struck out seven and gave up just one run on four hits for Logan-Magnolia. Amelia Evans and Macanna Guritz had two hits and one RBI each for the Panthers.
Addie Hocker had a two-hit game for Audubon in the loss. Victoria Asmus drove in a run on one hit, and Alexis Obermeier struck out four in a complete game.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Bedford 0
Angelina Furness had three hits and three RBI, and Sydney Bears, Campbell German and Ellie Baker all had two hits for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Hadley Pearson threw five shutout innings with three strikeouts.
Bridgett Murphy, Emily Baker and Breanna Simmons all had one hit each for Bedford.
Wayne 14 Lenox 0
Emily Jones hit two home runs, doubled and was the winning pitcher for Wayne. Izzie Moore and Allie Jo Fortune also went deep for Wayne.
Sadie Cox and Dayna Robinson both had hits for Lenox.
Central Decatur 2 Nodaway Valley 0
Kylee Rockhold and Jordan Proctor had RBI hits, and Rockhold struck out 13 and allowed just four hits in seven shutout innings for Central Decatur.
Jorja Holliday struck out 11 of her own and gave up just two runs on five hits. Lindsey Davids, Holiday, Whitney Lamb and Ashlyn Gutierrez had hits for the Wolverines.
East Union 9 Southwest Valley 0
Ely Marlin had a two-hit night for Southwest Valley. Ryanne Mullen and Mackenzie Richards also had singles.
Southeast Warren 4 Mount Ayr 2 — 8 inn
Alivia Ruble was the winning pitcher for Southeast Warren.
Halsie Barnes had two hits, and Addy Reynolds and Zoey Larsen both hit home runs for Mount Ayr in the loss. Reynolds went all eight innings and struck out two.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Ar-We-Va 2 Boyer Valley 1
Sophie Jackson led Ar-We-Va with a hit and drove in two runs, and Kora Obrecht and Jamie Hausman both scored one run each. Amber Ragaller threw seven innings, struck out three and gave up just one run on six hits.
Danyelle Hikins had two hits and two stolen bases, and Jess O’Day pitched in two hits, including a home run, for Boyer Valley. Zoey Yanak and Hayley Follmann also had hits, and MaKenzie Dumbaugh struck out four and gave up just two hits and zero earned runs.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21 West Harrison 2
Anna Hart and Malia Clayburg both hit home runs to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Hart had three hits, three RBI and four runs, and Miranda McClellan had two hits and two RBI. Emma Hart pitched in three hits, four runs and two RBI, and Bridget Shirbroun finished with three hits and three runs. Emma Hart threw four innings and struck out four to get the win.
Kali Peasley had two hits and scored once for West Harrison.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 5 Abraham Lincoln 1
Jayden Hargrave, Tessa Clifton and Charlee Brietkreutz had two hits each for Abraham Lincoln in the loss. Holly Hansen went all seven innings in the circle for the Lynx.
LeMars 7 Abraham Lincoln 3
Savanna Vanderwerf had two hits and two RBI for Abraham Lincoln in the defeat. Jayden Hargrave added two doubles and two runs, and Jessica Vrenick, Holly Hansen and Charlee Breitkreutz all had two hits apiece.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Thomas Jefferson 4
Elise Evans-Murphy and Bailey Moreau went deep for Sergeant Bluff-Luton while Moreau had three RBI and Evans-Murphy finished with two. The pair had two and three hits, respectively, and Moreau doubled. Brooklyn Ocker had three hits, doubled and drove in a run, and Cori Griebel accounted for two hits. Chloe Buss helped out with a hit and an RBI, and Addie Brown chipped in a pair of singles.
Carley Steinspring had two RBI off one hit for TJ while Shaeley Bose and Madeline Tierney scored runs.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Thomas Jefferson 8
Cori Griebel had two hits, three RBI and a double for Sergeant Bluff-Luton while Bailey Moreau had three hits, two RBI and doubled. Addie Brown managed a team-high four hits, and Addison Wheeler, Chloe Buss and Emma Crooks had two hits each.
Teygan Rasmussen had three hits and two RBI for TJ while Jazlynn Sanders and Alyssa Denman each doubled.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Sioux City North 5
Angel Shaw had two hits and two RBI, and Kenley Meis posted two hits and two runs for Bishop Heelan in the win. Ella Fitzpatrick added two hits and an RBI, and Shaw struck out 13 in seven innings.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Sioux City North 1
Kenley Mess went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and a run to lead Heelan in the win. Angel Shaw added three hits, and Alyssa Schorg and Ella Fitzpatrick both had two hits and two RBI. Marin Frazee had six innings and struck out six for the Crusaders.
Sioux City East 15 Sioux City West 3
Gracie Bruening and Alexy Jones each had two hits, including a two-RBI double. Bruening added three RBI and Jones scored twice. Brylee Hempey went 2-for-3 with an RBI single while Alyssa Erick bopped an RBI triple and scored twice. Hempey was the winning pitcher.
Bre Loker led Sioux City West with a pair of hits and two runs scored.
Sioux City East 9 Sioux City West 2
Kadynce Ford went the distance for Sioux City East with four strikeouts on four hits. Olivia Mentzer went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI. She also scored twice. Alexy Jones added two hits, including a double, and Addyson Junge went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Bre Loker had a 2-for-3 game for Sioux City West.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 15 Moulton-Udell 1
Cameron Martin had four hits, four RBI and a home run for Lamoni in the victory. Taylor Henson, the winning pitcher, also had four hits, including a triple, two RBI and four runs. Emaleigh Pierschbacher pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Lauren Olson had a triple and four RBI.
Twin Cedars 14 Moravia 1
The Sabers had a nine-run third inning behind Grace Bailey, who gave up just one earned run in two innings. Kisha Reed hit an inside-the-park home run, and Rylee Dunkin posted a hit, two RBI and two stolen bases.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
West Monona 4 Griswold 3
Karly Millikan had two doubles at the plate, and Abby Gohlinghorst added two hits and an RBI. Marissa Askeland also had a hit and scored once for the Tigers.
Other Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 10 CAM 0