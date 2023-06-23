(KMAland) -- Clarinda upset Creston, Griswold & F-M moved to the Corner final, NV walked off Lenox, Ar-We-Va stayed hot, Shenandoah took down Riverside & Glenwood, Atlantic, D-S, Lo-Ma, Audubon, MV, SWV, MSTM, CD, EU, SEW, SCE, LeMars, SBL, SCN, Lamoni, Murray, TC & Moravia were also winners in KMAland softball on Thursday.
Check out the full KMAland softball recap from Thursday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 7 Creston 4
Mallory and Andi Woods teamed up on a strong pitching performance with the latter tossing the final 2 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and just one hit allowed. The former struck out two and gave up three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. Kaylah Degase doubled among three hits and drove in two, and Presley Jobe and Annika Price posted two hits apiece. Price had two RBI and Jobe had one.
Jersey Foote hit a three-run home run to lead the Creston offense. Taryn Fredrickson struck out six in six innings for the Panthers.
Glenwood 7 Red Oak 0
Audrey Albers had three hits and three runs, and Allison Koontz posted two hits, two runs and an RBI for Glenwood in the win. Brynn Schrock totaled seven strikeouts and tossed a no-hitter for the Rams.
Nicole Bond struck out two in seven innings for Red Oak in the defeat.
Atlantic 11 Harlan 1
No stats reported.
Denison-Schleswig 9 Lewis Central 5
Claire Leinen homered, drove in three and scored twice to back her pitching performance, which included five strikeouts in a complete game. Ashlyn Herrig and Maria Cardenas added two hits and two runs each, and Kiana Schulz had one hit and two RBI.
Gracie Hays, Haylee Wilcox and Stacy Merksick all had two hits for Lewis Central in the win. Hays scored twice and drove in one run, and Emerson Coziahr had 11 strikeouts in seven innings.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Stanton 5 East Mills 1
Bree Mitchell had a single, a double and two RBI, and Riley Burke posted an RBI double for Stanton. Elly McDonald pitched in three hits and an RBI, and Jenna Stephens finished with two hits and an RBI.
Griswold 9 Stanton 0
Makenna Askeland was 2-for-2 with three RBI and stole two bags, and Addison Adams had two doubles and two RBI for Griswold. McKenna Wiechman had a single and a sacrifice fly for an RBI while Marissa Askeland, Whitney Pennock, Karly Millikan and Joey Reynolds each added singles. Millikan drove in two and pitched a 12-strikeout, two-hit shutout.
Essex 13 Sidney 2
Brianne Johnson had four hits, including a double and a home run, and drove in six to lead Essex in the victory. Brooke Burns pitched in one hit and two RBI.
Fremont-Mills 7 Essex 5
Ella Thornton and Lana Alley had two hits each atop the Fremont-Mills lineup. Alley drove in two and scored twice, and Thornton had two runs and an RBI. Macy Mitchell pitched in a double and drove in two for the Knights. Saige Mitchell struck out six in seven innings to get the win.
Brianne Johnson had another strong game for Essex with a double among two hits and drove in four, and Tori Burns doubled twice, singled once and scored two runs for Essex. Burns also threw six innings and struck out eight.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor 8 Underwood 1
Find the complete recap from Nick Stavas at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Logan-Magnolia 4 AHSTW 1
Abby Hiatt struck out eight in a complete game one-hit performance for Logan-Magnolia. Hiatt also doubled while Campbell Chase, Marki Bertelsen and Greylan Hornbeck drove in one run each for the Panthers.
AHSTW’s Kendra Hansen had a hit and an RBI, and Loralei Wahling struck out two in six innings.
Audubon 5 IKM-Manning 4
Alexis Obermeier hit a solo home run while Jordan Porsch and Kali Irlmeier added two hits apiece for Audubon in the win. Obermeier struck out 13 in seven innings and allowed four unearned runs on five hits.
IKM-Manning’s offense was led by a one-hit, two-RBI game from Taylor Beckendorf. Alexis Gruhn and Ella Richards also hit one double each. Karlee Arp struck out three in seven innings.
Missouri Valley 10 Tri-Center 0
Audrie Kohl struck out nine in a five-inning no-hitter for Missouri Valley. Kohl also led at the plate with two doubles and four RBI, and Emerson Anderson and Emma Gute posted two hits and two RBI each.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 13 Bedford 5
Evy Marlin doubled, singled twice, drove in five and had two runs for Southwest Valley. Ryanne Mullen pitched in two hits, three RBI and three runs, and Haidyn Top posted two hits, three runs and an RBI. Top struck out four in seven innings to get the win.
Caroline Simmons and Bridgett Murphy led the Bedford offense with two hits each, and Aniya Hardee had a double and drove in two. Breanna Simmons struck out three and went six innings for the Bulldogs.
Nodaway Valley 8 Lenox 7
Nodaway Valley walked off with a win on a Lea Stonebraker fielder’s choice. Jorja Holiday homered among three hits and drove in one while Madison Fry, Lindsey Davis, Maddie Weston, Kynnady Van Eaton and Stonebraker had two hits each. Fry drove in two and scored two, and Van Eaton added two runs. Holliday struck out six in seven innings for the win.
Sadie Cox smashed a home run and singled, driving in three and scoring twice for Lenox. Cadence Douglas added two hits and two runs, and Izzy Curtis posted two hits and an RBI. Piper Brokaw tallied two RBI for the Tigers.
Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Mount Ayr 0
Campbell German threw a five-inning perfect game with 13 strikeouts while Ellie Baker went 4-for-4 with two runs scored. Sydney Bears went deep and drove in two, and Aunie Berger had a three-hit game with one RBI for the Blue Devils.
Central Decatur 9 East Union 8
Sara Collins had two hits while Kinsey Ripperger had a hit and two RBI for East Union. Haley Willett tallied a hit, an RBI and two runs, and Collins struck out five in seven innings.
East Union 15 Central Decatur 5
Gwen Nixon had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs, and Sidney Staver had a single, a double and four RBI to lead East Union in the win. Avery Staver singled and drove in three, and Kayli Shade also had a single and two RBI. Tristin Lear pitched in two hits and two runs, and Avery Staver was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in six innings.
Southeast Warren 5 Wayne 3
Southeast Warren used a four-run sixth inning to pick up a key Pride of Iowa win. Kaylee Tigner had two hits, and Lexi Clendenen doubled, drove in a run and scored twice for the Warhawks. Alivia Ruble was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Kaylyn Holmes earned the save with 2 2/3 innings in the circle.
Wayne’s Izzie Moore hit a home run and drove in two for the Falcons. Moore also pitched all seven innings and struck out eight.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Ar-We-Va 12 Boyer Valley 0
Amber Ragaller struck out four and allowed just two hits in a three-inning complete game shutout for Ar-We-Va. Jamie Hausman, Delaney Schurke and Jazmine Molina all had one RBI each for the Rockets in the win.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 16 Abraham Lincoln 11
Sioux City East scored seven in the third and seven in the fourth on their way to the win. Alyssa Erick had two doubles among three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Addison Junge went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs for the Black Raiders. Alexys Jones posted two hits, five RBI and two runs, and Gracie Bruening, Bella Gordon, Olivia Mentzer and Kaedy Junck all had two hits each.
Kelsi Nelson was 4-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and two runs for Abraham Lincoln. Jayden Hargrave had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Lexie Pearce posted two hits and two RBI of her own for the Lynx. Hanna Ferguson added a two-hit, two-run night.
Sioux City East 13 Abraham Lincoln 3
Alexys Jones smacked another home run among two hits and drove in three, and Olivia Mentzer had a three-hit, two-run game for Sioux City East in the win. Addyson Junge, Raelyn Angerman and Alyssa Erick also had two hits each, and Leah Conlon and Gracie Bruening posted one hit and two RBI each. Teagan Treglia struck out three in five innings for the Black Raiders.
Charlee Breitkreutz led Abraham Lincoln with a hit and two runs, and Lilly Maddox posted one hit and two RBI.
LeMars 13 Thomas Jefferson 1
LeMars 7 Thomas Jefferson 2
No stats reported.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5
Addison Wheeler and Ella Skinner each hit home runs, combining for three hits and six RBI to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Chloe Buss posted two hits, drove in one and scored twice for the Warriors. Kamea Van Kalsbeek struck out four and allowed just one hit in 5 1/3 shutout innings in relief.
Maddie LaFleur posted two hits and two RBI, and Grace Nelson had a hit and two RBI for Bishop Heelan Catholic.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16 Bishop Heelan Catholic 6
Elise Evans-Murphy had two doubles among four hits, drove in two and scored three times, and Cori Griebel hit a solo home run for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Ella Skinner added three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Riley Fitzgerald also had three hits and three RBI. Chloe Buss, Bailey Moreau and Brooklyn Ocker also tacked on two hits each. Ocker went three innings, Emma Crooks added two and Kamea Van Kalsbeek tossed the final inning.
Grace Nelson and Makenna Baker had two hits and two RBI each, and Eliana Ross posted two hits for Bishop Heelan Catholic in the loss.
Sioux City North 12 Sioux City West 0
Natalie Rasmussen tripled, drove in two, walked twice and scored three runs for Sioux City North in a dominant win. Sophia Verzani had two hits and an RBI, Joslyn Vogt tallied one hit and two RBI and Carlie Benton drove in two runs behind Vogt, who struck out four and allowed two hits in three innings.
Emily Ehlers and Angelica Rivera had one hit each for Sioux City West.
Sioux City North 10 Sioux City West 0
Lauren Woods had three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Joslyn Vogt posted three hits, three runs and an RBI for Sioux City North in the rout. Natalie Rasmussen doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice, and Meara Lytton had two hits and three RBI. Madison Green struck out five in six shutout innings to get the win.
Kaycie Boetger, Angelica Rivera, Molly Stroman and Jersie Cherkas all had one hit for Sioux City West.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 3 Orient-Macksburg 2
No stats reported.
Murray 14 Melcher-Dallas 2
Teryn Shields hit a two-run home run and doubled while driving in three and scoring four runs. Keirsten Klein added a single, a double, two RBI and three runs, and Jalie Baumfalk pitched in a single and a double of her own. Leah Frederick added two hits and three RBI, and four others had one hit for the Mustangs. Presley VanWinkle was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in four innings.
Murray 21 Melcher-Dallas 6
Keirsten Klein homered twice and doubled once among five hits, drove in six and scored four times for Murray in the dominant win. Cejay Kent had three hits, three runs and an RBI, and Jayda Chew, Presley VanWinkle and Leah Frederick all had two hits apiece for the Mustangs. Teryn Shields struck out three in five innings to get the win in the circle.
Paetyn Anderson led Melcher-Dallas at the plate with a double among two hits and drove in two, and Ashlyn Metz pitched in one hit and two RBI.
Twin Cedars 12 Mormon Trail 0
Twin Cedars 14 Mormon Trail 0
Jillian French was the winning pitcher in both games, allowing two hits in game one and none in game two. The Sabers had 24 total hits on the evening with French providing three doubles and five RBI, and Rylee Dunkin added four hits and five RBI.
Moravia 23 Moulton-Udell 0
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 11 Riverside 2
Peyton Athen threw a strong seven innings with eight strikeouts and two runs allowed on five hits to get the win. Athen also had two hits and two RBI at the plate while Abbey Dumler pitched in two hits and three RBI, and Caroline Rogers added one hit, two RBI and two runs for the Fillies. Nevaeh Yale had two hits and an RBI, Lexi Schebaum posted one hit, one RBI and two runs and Jenna Burdorf tallied one hit and one run.
Adaline Martens topped Riverside with two hits, including a triple, drove in one and scored once. Elly Henderson added two hits and scored once, and Sophia Fenner and Ayla Richardson also had one hit for the Bulldogs.
Greene County 11 Kuemper Catholic 1
Kaci Peter had a hit and a run scored, and Melinda Schaefer added one RBI for Kuemper Catholic. Myli Schaefer threw 4 2/3 innings for the Knights.