(KMAland) -- Creston, Treynor, Exira/EHK, CRB, Boyer Valley and Woodbine won conference battles while AL, Underwood, F-M, O-M & Southeast Warren won tight in the non-conference to highlight KMAland softball on Wednesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 14 Shenandoah 1
Keely Coen threw five innings, struck out six and gave up one run on six hits to lead Creston in the win. Jersey Foote, Nevaeh Randall, Ava Adamson, Halle Evans, Coen and Sophie Hagle all had two hits each, and Hagle drove in a team-high three runs.
Jenna Burdorf singled and drove in the only Shenandoah run, and Kassidy Stephens finished with two hits. Peyton Athen singled and scored a run, and Brooklen Black and Sara Morales also hit safely.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor 10 Audubon 9
Delaney Mathews had two hits and two RBI, and Reagan Gordon posted two hits, three runs and an RBI for Treynor in the win. Rachel Kinsella collected three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Keelea Navara scored twice and had a hit and an RBI for the Cardinals.
Kylee Hartl went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs for Audubon in the loss. Jordan Porsch doubled, singled and drove in three, and Victoria Asmus had two hits and an RBI for the Wheelers.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7 Glidden-Ralston 3
Makenzie Riley and Mollie Rasmussen had two hits and two RBI each for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in the win. Alisa Partridge added two hits and two runs behind Macy Emgarten, who struck out 12 in seven innings and gave up zero earned runs.
Tiela Janssen had two hits and drove in three, and Vanessa Koehler pitched in a double among two hits and scored twice for Glidden-Ralston. Koehler threw all seven innings and struck out five.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Whiting 1
Breeley Clayburg went 3-for-4 with a double, drove in two and scored two times, and Anna Hart pitched in two hits and three RBI for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Miranda McClellan and Bridget Shirbroun collected two hits each, and Lydia Hofbauer had a hit and two RBI. Emma Hart threw six innings, struck out 12 and allowed one run on four hits for the Crusaders.
Woodbine 13 Ar-We-Va 2
Nicole Hoefer and Nicole Sherer led the Woodbine offense with two hits sand there RBI each, and Sierra Lantz posted two hits and two RBI. Charlie Pryor tripled among three hits, drove in one and scored twice, and Elise Olson collected two hits of her own. Pryor struck out 10 in five innings and gave up just two hits and two unearned runs.
Delaney Schurke led Ar-We-Va with a hit and two RBI.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 7 CAM 5
NON-CONFERENCE
Underwood 10 St. Albert 9 — 8 inn
Grace Pierce delivered a walk-off single for Underwood in the bottom of the eighth, finishing the game with two hits and four RBI. Carly Nelson had two doubles among four hits and drove in three, and Kay Christensen and Mary Stephens also had two hits each for the Eagles. Clare Cook pitched in three hits and two runs.
Alexis Narmi had two hits and an RBI, and Kylie Wesack and Anna Helton added a hit and two runs for St. Albert.
Fremont-Mills 17 Lenox 15
Malea Moore had a home run among three hits, drove in four and scored twice, and Macy Mitchell posted two doubles, one single, six RBI and two runs for Fremont-Mills. Ella Thornton collected three hits and five runs, and Kinley Blackburn and Saige Mitchell pitched in two hits apiece. Lindze Smith added three hits, and Lana Alley singled and drove in two for F-M.
Sadie Cox hit a home run and drove in three, and Hadlee Christensen finished with a double among four hits and drove in three for Lenox. Zoey Reed went 4-for-6 with a double and three RBI,a dn Caitlyn Maynes pitched in two hits and an RBI for the Tigers.
Orient-Macksburg 3 Nodaway Valley 1
Emma Boswell went 2-for-4 with two RBI to back her complete game 11-strikeout performance in the circle for Orient-Macksburg.
Lindsey Davis tripled and drove in a run to lead the Nodaway Valley offense. Jorja Holliday threw all seven innings and struck out six.
Chariton 12 Central Decatur 0
Hallee Hamilton and Breegan Lindsey had one hit each for Central Decatur.
Twin Cedars 12 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 5
Ali Mockenhaupt threw the first four innings, and Grace Bailey came in with 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief for Twin Cedars. Mockenhaupt and Bailey also had three RBI each, and Brooke Roby added two RBI. Kisha Reed posted three hits and two RBI, and Jillian French tacked on a double with an RBI.
Other Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 7 Harlan 4
ACGC 12 Southwest Valley 5
Southeast Warren 7 Pleasantville 5 — 8 inn
Centerville 16 Melcher-Dallas 0