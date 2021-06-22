(KMAland) -- Harlan edges LC in extras, Underwood shuts out Treynor, Lenox gets No. 300 for Mandy Stoaks, Murray swept Diagonal, Griswold nabbed a nice win and more from the night in KMAland softball.
H-10: Glenwood 14 Shenandoah 3
Allison Koontz went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs for Glenwood in the win. Coryl Matheny also had a home run among two hits, drove in three and scored once. Haley Woods posted two hits sand two runs, and McKenna Koehler had a hit and two RBI. Mia Valquier struck out six in six innings to get the win.
Reese Spiegel led the way for Shenandoah with a hit and two RBI.
H-10: Clarinda 11 Red Oak 7
Presley Jobe had three hits and scored three times for Clarinda in the win. Kaylah Degase added two hits and two RBI, and Jerzee Knight posted a hit and two RBI of her own. Emmy Allbaugh and Jillian Graham also hit safely twice for the Cardinals.
Alexa McCunn, Kamryn Wendt and Cami Porter all had two hits for Red Oak in the loss.
H-10: Harlan 2 Lewis Central 1 — 8 inn
Emily Brouse struck out 12 and tossed a three-hitter for Harlan in the win. Jordan Heese and Julia Schechinger added two hits each to lead the offense, and Heese’s second hit was the walk-off winner.
Haley Bach accounted for Lewis Central’s only run with a home run in the top of the eighth inning.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 5 St. Albert 2
Paige Kastner and Teryn Fink had a hit and two RBI each, and Claire Leinen struck out seven in seven innings to get the win for Denison-Schleswig.
Georgie Bohnet went 3-for-3 with a home run, and Alexis Narmi struck out 10 in the circle for St. Albert.
H-10: Atlantic 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
Olivia Engler had a home run, singled, drove in two and scored twice to lead Atlantic in the win. Engler also tossed a two-hit shutout.
Hailey Ostrander and Jordan Schwabe had the only hits for the Knights.
NC: Griswold 5 Riverside 0
Haylee Pennock smacked a home run, and Anna Kelley had two hits to reach 100 career for her Griswold career. Karly Millikan struck out eight and scattered four hits in the shutout performance.
Kenna Ford struck out six and doubled for Riverside.
WIC: Audubon 18 IKM-Manning 4
Sydney Beymer had three hits and four RBI, and Hannah Thygesen added two hits, four RBI and two runs scored for Audubon in the win. Katelyn Nielsen homered among two hits, drove in two and scored three times, and Kylee Hartl went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs. Mattie Nielsen also had two hits and scored three runs while Kali Irlmeier struck out six in five innings to get the win and hit a home run of her own.
Jessica Christensen went 3-for-3 with two runs, and Zoey Melton had a double and drove in three for IKM-Manning.
WIC: Underwood 12 Treynor 0
Underwood used a seven-run seventh inning to pull away for the win. Ella Pierce threw a five-hit shutout with six strikeouts, and Taylor Nelson posted three hits and two RBI. Maddie Pierce, Allie Robertson and Macy Vanfossan all had two hits each, and Grace Pierce drove in three on one hit and Bella Freese had a two-RBI hit. Maddie Pierce also drove in two.
Keelea Navara and Maili McKern had two hits each for Treynor in the loss.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 10 AHSTW 0
Erikah Rife and Macanna Guritz had three hits each for Logan-Magnolia, which scored six in the seventh inning. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Missouri Valley 8 Tri-Center 3
Olivia Haynes singled, doubled and drove in a run at the plate and struck out two in the circle to get the win for Missouri Valley. Lauren Austin and Brooklyn Lange added two hits apiece for the Lady Reds.
POI: Southwest Valley 9 Bedford 6
Cam Johnston had two doubles and a two-run home run for Southwest Valley in the win. Morgan Shuler pitched in three hits, and Ryanne Mullen, Evy Marlin and Jayley Schlapia all had two hits for the Timberwolves.
POI: Lenox 4 Nodaway Valley 0
TJ Stoaks struck out 15 in a one-hit shutout to help land Coach Mandy Stoaks her 300th career win. The younger Stoaks also had two hits and scored a run.
Erin Rhoads had the only hit of the night for Nodaway Valley.
POI: Wayne 9 Central Decatur 0
Izzie Moore cranked a pair of home runs, drove in three and scored three times for Wayne in the win. Sterling Berndt also went deep among two hits and scored three times while striking out 13 in seven one-hit inning. Mya Willey and Camryn Jacobsen added two hits and combined to drive in three.
Mya Applegate had the only hit of the night for Central Decatur.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Addie Brown had three hits, two RBI and two runs scored, and Elise Evans-Murphy pitched in three hits, an RBI and two runs. Ella Skinner and Cori Griebel had two hits and one RBI apiece, and Abby Lewis drove in two for the Warriors. Regan Herbst threw a two-hit shutout with two strikeouts to get the win.
Alyssa Denman and Jazlynn Sanders both hits safely for Thomas Jefferson.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Thomas Jefferson 3 (Game 2)
Addie Brown and Brooklyn Acker posted three hits each while Chloe Buss and Ashlyn Prosser had two hits apiece. Acker and Prosser drove in two runs , and Kamea VanKalsbeek struck out seven in five innings to get the win.
Shaeley Bose had two hits and scored two, and Lexi Smith added a hit and two RBI for Thomas Jefferson.
MRC: Sioux City North 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 (Game 1)
Ella Fitzpatrick led Heelan with a home run among two hits while Marin Frazee added two hits and two runs in the loss.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Sioux City North 1 (Game 2)
Grace Nelson homered, singled and drove in three for Heelan in the win. Ellie Gengler added two hits and an RBI, and Sophia Kuntz drove in a pair behind Marin Frazee, who struck out three and allowed one run on two hits in seven innings.
MRC: Sioux City East 11 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)
Raelyn Angerman had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Olivia Mentzer added two doubles and scored twice for Sioux City East. Evie Larson tossed a one-hitter for the Black Raiders.
MRC: Sioux City East 10 Sioux City West 9 (Game 2)
Kilie Junck, Kennedy Wineland, Gracie Bruening and Maddie Hase had two hits each for Sioux City East in the come-from-behind win.
Maya Augustine had two hits and scored three runs, Sawyer Wilde added two hits and Serenity Frazier hit a solo home run for West.
NC: Grand View Christian 1 CAM 0 — 8 inn
Maddy Holtz and Lilly Applegate had one hit each for CAM in the loss. Helen Riker struck out 11 and allowed just one run on five hits in eight innings of work.
NC: South Central Calhoun 15 Glidden-Ralston 1
Vanessa Koehler had a hit and scored a run, and Macy Snyder pitched in a hit for Glidden-Ralston in the loss.
BLUE: Lamoni 12 Moulton-Udell 2
Cameron Martin had three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Carly Maedel doubled twice among three hits and drove in two of her own to lead Lamoni. Emaleigh Pierschbacher, Malori Leonard, Lauren Olson, Kelly Lloyd and Elizabeth Arney all had two hits each for the Demons. Taylor Hensen struck out nine in five innings to get the win.
Adriana Howard doubled and scored, and Grace Wood and Hannah King also had RBI for Moulton-Udell.
BLUE: Orient-Macksburg 20 Seymour 16 — 8 inn
Orient-Macksburg came back from an eight-run deficit, scoring four runs in the eighth for the difference in the win.
Gracie Peck led Seymour with five hits, including three doubles, and drove in two while scoring three runs. Ori Trimble, Mackenzie Robertson and Leah Rinchiuso added three hits each, combining to driving in dix runs and score seven times. Maysen Trimble posted a two-hit night, and Taylor Ruby had one hit and two RBI.
BLUE: Murray 9 Diagonal 8 (Game 1)
Emma Decker had two triples among three hits and drove in three, and Chloe Church added two hit sand two runs for Murray.
BLUE: Murray 10 Diagonal 0 (Game 2)
Teryn Shields struck out seven in six shutout innings, allowing just two hits in the process. Jayda Chew had two hits and three runs, and Emma Decker singled twice, tripled and drove in two for the Mustangs. Shields and Calleigh Klein also drove in two runs each.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH) PPD/WEATHER
Moravia at Twin Cedars PPD/WEATHER
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas
Martensdale-St. Marys at Colfax-Mingo CCLD/WEATHER
River Valley 10 Whiting 0