(KMAland) -- Stanton, Lo-Ma and Bedford all won in walk-off fashion, Lo-Ma staged a big comeback, Underwood rallied late and more from a big night of KMAland softball.
H-10: Creston 11 Clarinda 1
Nevaeh Randall hit a three-run home run to lead a nine-hit Creston attack. Sara Keeler chipped in two doubles among three hits, and Peyton Rice and Gracie Hagge also had two hits apiece and combined to score times.
Macy Adamson was the winning pitcher for the Panthers, allowing one unearned run on four hits while striking out four in five innings.
Bradlie Wilmes and Hailee Knight had two hits each, and Emmy Allbaugh drove in one run to lead Clarinda.
H-10: Glenwood 10 Red Oak 0
Both Coryl Matheny and Kelly Embray hit three-run home runs, and Taryn Bertini and McKenna Koehler combined on a three-hit shutout for Glenwood.
H-10: Atlantic 9 St. Albert 1
The Trojans scored four runs in both the third and fourth innings to pull away for the Hawkeye Ten Conference win. Alyssa Derby and Malena Woodward each hit home runs for the Trojans.
H-10: Harlan 4 Denison-Schleswig 2
Emily Brouse drove in three runs, and Julia Schechinger and Ellie Ineson had two hits each for the Cyclones. Tianna Kasperbauer struck out seven in four innings, and Brouse threw three shutout frames with four Ks.
Paige Kastner had a hit and drove in two runs for Denison-Schleswig, and Cambria Brodersen and Hailey Meseck combined to give up just two earned runs.
CORNER: Stanton 6 Fremont-Mills 5
Abby Burke’s bunt allowed Brooklyn Adams to score all the way from first in a walk-off win for Stanton.
Ali Silvius had one hit and three RBI, and Marleigh Johnson finished with two hits for the Viqueens in the victory. Kaitlyn Bruce gave up five unearned runs on five hits in a complete game win.
CORNER: Griswold 16 Sidney 4
Griswold scored 12 runs in the fourth inning to take the dominant win. All nine players in the Tigers lineup had at least one hit, led by Makenna Askeland and Dakota Reynolds, who finished with two hits and three RBI apiece.
Faith Brumbaugh led Sidney with two hits while Danica Laumann drove in one run.
CORNER: East Mills 14 Essex 4
Kiley Barrett had three hits, including a double, to lead East Mills in the victory. Aspen Crouse and Lexi Ungry drove in two runs each, and Alex Knop finished 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI.
Dayann McGrew threw all six innings for the Wolverines, striking out four and gave up just one hit and one earned run.
WIC: Underwood 7 Tri-Center 3
Maddie Pierce smashed her third home run of the season and drove in two runs for Underwood, which rallied from a 3-1 sixth-inning deficit.
Taylor Nelson and Macy Vanfossan chipped in two hits each, and Sierra Fox threw four no-hit innings while striking out five. Ella Pierce threw the final three to get the win.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 9 IKM-Manning 8 — 8 inn
Logan-Magnolia scored three in the bottom of the seventh and walked off to win after trailing 7-0.
Bianca Cardwell led the IKM-Manning offense with three hits and two RBI, and Emily Kerkhoff and Lexi Branning each scored a pair of runs in the defeat.
WIC: Missouri Valley 11 Audubon 1
Ashlyn Cook struck out eight in a five-inning complete game win for Missouri Valley. Cook also had an RBI double and scored three times while Lauren Austin and Emma Jimmerson drove in two runs each. Olivia Haynes chipped in two hits and scored twice.
WIC: Riverside 4 Treynor 3
Riverside snapped a losing skid to Treynor of at least 13 years and 29 games. View the complete story linked here.
POI: Nodaway Valley 11 Southwest Valley 7
Alyssa Davis went 3-for-3 with a double and a home run and drove in five runs while scoring three times. Madison Fry doubled, tripled and finished with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored.
Reagan Weinheimer also had two hits and scored twice, and Jorja Holliday drove in two runs for Nodaway Valley. Holliday worked seven innings and struck out six in the win.
Isabelle Inman and Maggie Haer had two RBI each for Southwest Valley. Norah Lund had a hit and scored twice.
NC: Bedford 9 Orient-Macksburg 8 — 8 inn
Darcy Davis provided the walk-off hit for Bedford while Selena Valenzuela, Vivian Tracy, Leslie Sheley and Emily Baker all had two hits apiece for Bedford in the win.
Kaela Eslinger went deep twice to top Orient-Macksburg.
NC: Melcher-Dallas 3 East Union 2
Kaitlyn Mitchell had a triple among a pair of hits, and Kaylin Lack tripled and drove in a run of her own to lead East Union. Mallory Raney worked all seven innings and struck out seven for the Eagles.
NC: Wayne 3 Grand View Christian 0
Sterling Berndt threw a complete-game one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and no walks for Wayne in the win. Emily Jones, Mya Willem and Camryn Jacobsen all had two hits each for the Falcons offense.
NC: Central Decatur 11 Murray 0
Kylee Rockhold had 11 strikeouts and threw a five-inning one-hit shutout for Central Decatur. She added a double among two hits and drove in three for the Cardinals to lead the offense.
Hallee Hamilton (3) and Carlee Hamilton (2) combined for five hits and drove in one run each, and Emily Cornell drove in a pair of runs to add to the CD offense.
Teryn Shields struck out seven in the circle for Murray.
RVC: Boyer Valley 2 Ar-We-Va 1
Boyer Valley scored a walk-off win in Rolling Valley Conference play.
Ar-We-Va’s Jadeyn Smith took the tough-luck loss, striking out seven and given up just one earned run on six hits in seven innings. She also led the offense with a double among three hits and drove in one. Hannah Kraus and Kora Obrecht also had two hits each for the Rockets.
RVC: CAM 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
CAM broke the game open with a big seven-run second inning to take down Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Alaya Betts and Cassidy Baker led Coon Rapids-Bayard with two hits each while Alexa Culbertson singled and drove in a run.
RVC: West Harrison 10 Woodbine 0
Haley Koch had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs to lead West Harrison in the victory. Lanie Gustafson had three hits, and Kali Peasley pitched in two safeties for the Hawkeyes.
Amanda Foster led Woodbine with a pair of hits.
NC: Twin Cedars 6 Van Meter 3
Twin Cedars scored a four-run first inning to stake them to an early lead in the win. Ali Mockenhaupt had two hits and drove in three, and Rylee Dunkin and Caitlyn Reed had two hits of their own.
NC: Twin Cedars 6 Van Meter 0
Chloe Swank went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, and Rylee Dunkin added two hits and two RBI for Twin Cedars. Ali Mockenhaupt threw a complete game three-hit shutout for the Sabers.
