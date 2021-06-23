(KMAland) -- Atlantic avenged their loss to Denison-Schleswig, MSTM handed SE Warren their first loss, Underwood shut out St. Albert, Boyer Valley outscored IKM-Manning, a Lenox duo made history and more from the Wednesday in KMAland softball.
H-10: Creston 11 Shenandoah 2
Gracie Hagle had three hits and scored three runs, and Caitlin Bruce added a trio of hits of her own for Creston in the win. Peyton Rice pitched in two hits, and Nevaeh Randall had a double and drove in two. Keely Coen was the winning pitcher with five innings and three strikeouts.
Sara Morales bashed her first home run of the season for Shenandoah in the loss.
H-10: Atlantic 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
Olivia Engler hit two home runs and drove in five and struck out 12 in a five-inning one-hit performance for Atlantic. Alyssa Derby doubled twice and scored three times, and Maleana Woodward posted a pair of hits.
Kiana Schulz had the only hit of the night for Denison-Schleswig.
NC: Harlan 12 Abraham Lincoln 1
Tianna Kasperbauer threw five innings, struck out nine and allowed just one hit for Harlan. Madison Schumacher led the offense with three hits and four RBI, and Emily Brouse and Ella Plagman had two hits each for the Cyclones.
NC: Underwood 2 St. Albert 0
Ella Pierce threw a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts for Underwood in the tight win. Pierce also had two hits and drove in a run to lead the offense.
Alexis Narmi gave up just three hits and two unearned runs while striking out three for St. Albert. Lainey Sheffield doubled and 17 had a pair of hits for the Saintes.
NC: Lenox 6 Fremont-Mills 0
TJ Stoaks threw a 16-strikeout shutout for Lenox in the victory. Stoaks earned her 100th career win while McKinna Hogan had two hits to reach 100 for her career. Cadence Douglas added three hits and three RBI, and Brooklynn Ecklin posted a trio of hits as well.
Fremont-Mills was led by Izzy Weldon, who had the only hit of the night for the Knights.
NC: Riverside 13 East Mills 8
Morgan Heiny had two doubles among four hits, and Elly Henderson added two hits, two RBI and two runs for Riverside. Ayla Richardson earned her first varsity win in the circle.
Aspen Crouse had two hits and scored three times for East Mills. Kiley Barrett added a triple and three RBI.
WIC: Treynor 2 Tri-Center 1
Jadyn Huisman had 11 strikeouts, and Rachel Kinsella posted a pair of hits for Treynor in the win. Keelea Navara and Stella Umphreys each drove in a run for the Cardinals.
NC: Boyer Valley 15 IKM-Manning 8
Leah Cooper homered, singled twice, drove in two and scored twice for Boyer Valley in the win. Anna Seuntjens added a single, double, triple and four runs scored, and Talia Burkhart pitched in two hits.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 1 Southeast Warren 0
Campbell German scattered six hits, struck out seven and threw a complete game shutout for Martensdale-St. Marys to hand Southeast Warren their first loss. Kylie Keller’s two-out RBI double was a walk-off winner for the Blue Devils.
Alivia Ruble allowed just four hits and the one run while striking out eight for Southeast Warren. Brooklynn Page and Makayla Ruble both doubled for the Warhawks.
NC: Nodaway Valley 10 Orient-Macksburg 0
Jorja Holliday threw a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead Nodaway Valley to the win. Lindsey Davis bashed a home run, singled and drove in three, and Aubrey Van Otterloo pitched in two hits, two RBI and two runs. Whitney Lamb tallied two hits and an RBI, and Maddax DeVault had a hit, an RBI and two runs.
NC: ACGC 10 Southwest Valley 1
Camryn Johnston, Sadie Groszkrueger, Kyli Aldrich, Maddie McCoy and Jayley Schlapia all had hits for Southwest Valley.
RVC: CAM 14 Glidden-Ralston 3
CAM blew things open with a seven-run seventh inning.
Vanessa Koehler had two hits while Brileigh Bock added two hits and two RBI for Glidden-Ralston.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7 Ar-We-Va 3
Exira/EHK trailed 1-0 in the fourth when they scored two runs. The Spartans added three in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Delaney Schurke had a hit and two RBI for Ar-We-Va in the defeat.
RVC: Woodbine 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Jamie Plowman singled, doubled and drove in a run, and Jordan Butrick had a double and three RBI for Woodbine in the win. Avery Moores chipped in two hits behind Charlie Pryor, who struck out nine and allowed one run on three hits.
RVC: West Harrison 7 Whiting 0
Haley Koch went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and three runs scored for West Harrison int he win. Emily McIntosh added two hits, and Haleigh Rife posted a single and two RBI. McIntosh struck out 14 in a one-hit shutout.
NC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Lawton-Bronson 4
Ella Fitzpatrick and Ellie Gengler both went deep for Heelan in the win.
BLUE: Murray 8 Seymour 2
Teryn Shields hit a solo home run among two hits, drove in three and scored twice for Murray in the win. Shields also threw all seven innings, struck out seven and allowed just one earned run on five hits. Emma Decker added three hits, three stolen bases and two runs, and Zoey Black, Jamie Baumfalk and Brooke Shannon had two hits each.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 14 Mormon Trail 0
Melcher-Dallas scored eight in the first and six in the second on their way to the win.
Ella Hysell had the only hit of the game for Mormon Trail.
NC: Melcher-Dallas 7 Centerville 2
BrieAnna Remster struck out 11 and allowed just four hits to lead Melcher-dallas. Paetyn Anderson smashed a home run among three hits, and Riley Enfield also posted three hits on the night.
