(KMAland) -- Griswold claimed the Corner Tournament, Treynor rallied past MO Valley, Glidden-Ralston walked off, two girls reached 100 career hits & Audubon, AHSTW, Lo-Ma, Wayne, SWV, Mt Ayr, SEW, MSTM, Woodbine, SCN, SBL, O-M, Seymour, MT, Murray, LeMars & SCE were other area winners in KMAland softball on Friday.
Check out the full KMAland softball recap for Friday below.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Griswold 8 Fremont-Mills 2
Marissa Askeland and Whitney Pennock had three hits and two runs each and Pennock drove in one run. Makenna Askeland also broke the school record for career RBI with a two-run home run and had a two-RBI single on the night. McKenna Wiechman doubled in a run, Abby Gohlinghorst and Addison Adams both singled and Karly Millikan struck out 11 over seven innings to get the win.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Audubon 4 Tri-Center 3
Kylee Hartl had one hit while Michelle Brooks posted two RBI and Addie Hocker scored twice for Audubon in the win. Alexis Obermeier went the distance in the circle and finished with 11 strikeouts.
Avilyn Killpack had two hits and an RBI, and Joenellie Hernandez-Goldapp and Addi Redinbaugh pitched in one hit and one run scored for Tri-Center. Caitlin Greiner pitched the first 5 1/3 innings before Hayden Thomas went 1 2/3 innings of relief for the Trojans.
AHSTW 5 IKM-Manning 3
Graycen Partlow had three hits and two runs, and Loralei Wahling doubled in two runs for AHSTW in the win. Halle Goodman was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts and just two earned runs allowed in a complete game performance.
Logan-Magnolia 12 Riverside 5
Brooke Johnsen doubled among two hits and drove in three, and Abby Hiatt, Campbell Chase and Kattie Troxel all had two hits for Logan-Magnolia. Madeline Maguire tallied one hit and drove in two, and Chase struck out four in five innings in the circle. Hiatt went the final two with two strikeouts of her own.
Riverside’s Sydney Somers had two hits and a run scored, and Markely Yanes added two hits, two RBI and one run. Sophia Fenner pitched six innings and finished with five strikeouts for the Bulldogs.
Treynor 11 Missouri Valley 5 — 8 inn
Treynor scored two in the seventh on a Jadyn Huisman home run to force extra innings, where they tallied six runs in the eighth. Huisman had two total hits and five RBI, and Claire Schrage finished with three hits, one RBI and one run. Zoey Zadalis also had a two-hit game with three runs scored. Huisman struck out six in 5 2/3 innings before Delaney Mathews came on to allow just one hit and no runs in the final 2 1/3 innings.
Dilynn Meade had three hits, an RBI and two runs, and Lea Gute doubled and drove in two for Missouri Valley in the loss. Audrie Kohl struck out nine in eight innings for the Big Reds.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Wayne 7 Bedford 0
Izzie Moore gave up just one hit in a complete game 12-strikeout shutout for Wayne. Ava Whitney, Clara O’Brien, Allie Jo Fortune and Ella Whitney all had two hits, and Fortune drove in a team-high three runs for the Falcons. Brystal Peck added one hit and two RBI.
Abigail Verwers had the only hit of the game for Bedford.
Southwest Valley 16 Lenox 3
Evy Marlin had two singles and a double while Haidyn Top, Ryanne Mullen, Ada Lund, Morgan Shuler and Delaney True all added two hits each for Southwest Valley in the rout.
Mount Ayr 10 Nodaway Valley 0
Zoey Larson struck out four in a two-hit complete game shutout for Mount Ayr. Hayden Ruggles and Linsie Barnes both had three hits, Kalee Wise added two, Breya Nickle went deep and Ruggles and Wise had two RBI apiece in the win.
Grace Klobnak hit safely for Nodaway Valley.
Southeast Warren 10 Central Decatur 0
Kaylyn Holmes struck out six in a one-hit five-inning shutout for Southeast Warren. Breanna Nolte led the offense with a double among two hits, drove in one run and scored twice, and Kaylee Tigner had three walks and three runs scored.
Central Decatur’s Aniston Jones had her team’s only hit of the night.
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 East Union 0
Hadley Pearson tossed a three-inning three-hit shutout with two strikeouts, and Emily Hughes had a home run among two hits with four RBI and two runs scored to lead Martensdale-St. Marys. Pearson also had one hit and drove in three, Abigail Hughes tallied two hits and two RBI and Sydney Bears had a hit and two RBI. Ellie Baker tallied two hits and two runs for the Blue Devils.
Avery Staver, Sara Collins and Grace Nixon all had one hit for East Union.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Nicole Hoefer doubled twice among four hits and drove in three, and Nicole Sherer had a double among two hits, drove in two and scored twice for Woodbine. Charlie Pryor also had two hits, including a double and a triple, and scored twice for the Tigers. Pryor, who reached 100 career hits at the plate, also struck out 13 in a four-hit complete game shutout.
Coon Rapids-Bayard got hits from Anna Hart, Breeley Clayburg, Kadey Olson and Maddy Mason. Hart pitched all seven innings for the Crusaders, striking out eight.
Glidden-Ralston 5 CAM 4
Tiela Janssen delivered a two-run walk-off single for Glidden-Ralston in the win. Vanessa Koehler and Allison Snyder both had three hits for the Wildcats while Ashlynn Tigges and Jaelyn Subbert had two knocks each. Koehler also struck out eight in seven innings.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City North 5 Thomas Jefferson 3
Natalie Rasmussen doubled, homered, scored twice and drove in one run to lead the way for Sioux City North. Jersee Reiling had two hits of her own, and Joslyn Vogt struck out 13 in seven innings for the Stars.
Teygan Rasmussen had two hits and two RBI for Thomas Jefferson in the defeat. Carley Steinspring struck out six in seven innings.
Sioux City North 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sophia Verzani had a home run and five RBI, Natalie Rasmussen doubled among two hits and drove in one and Ataviah Van Buren posted a double, two walks and two runs. Madison Green struck out four in six innings and allowed one unearned run on seven hits.
TJ’s Morgan Rasmussen, Rylee Perrine and Taryn Gant all had two hits each.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Sioux City West 1
Chloe Buss went 3-for-3 with two RBI, Cori Griebel added two hits, three runs and an RBI and Ella Skinner pitched in two hits of her own. Kamea Van Kalsbeek went three innings and struck out five to get the win.
Breanna Loker had a hit and an RBI for Sioux City West.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Sioux City West 3
Cori Griebel and Elise Evans-Murphy both hit home runs and drove in two runs each while Addison Wheeler, Evans-Murphy, Ella Skinner, Chloe Buss and Lily Delperdang all had two hits apiece. Wheeler and Griebel also drove in two runs each while Brooklyn Ocker went 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.
Jhournei Cooks and Ofelia Rivera had two hits each to lead Sioux City West. Breanna Loker had a double and drove in two for the Wolverines.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Orient-Macksburg 10 Melcher-Dallas 1
Emma Boswell went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI and reached 100 career hits, and Emily Campbell and Carter Osborne both had two hits for Orient-Macksburg. Kinsey Eslinger had two strikeouts and gave up just one unearned run on three hits in seven innings.
Summer Karpan had one hit and one RBI for Melcher-Dallas.
Orient-Macksburg 15 Melcher-Dallas 3
Christa Cass and Emma Boswell had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Kinsey Eslinger and Brailee Shinn added a hit and two RBI for Orient-Macksburg. Cass struck out five in four innings, giving up just one earned run on two hits.
Kasyn Reed had a hit and an RBI for Melcher-Dallas, and Jenna Mickey posted a single and a run scored.
Seymour 7 Lamoni 6
Mendon Jellison had a three-run home run for Seymour in the win.
Mormon Trail 15 Moulton-Udell 4
Zoie Simkoff had two hits and two runs, and Rachel Ogden added a double among two hits and drove in one run for Moulton-Udell. Stephanie Leager doubled and drove in three runs in the defeat.
Murray 10 Moravia 4
Keirsten Klein had another huge game with two singles and a double among four hits while driving in three runs and scoring two to lead Murray. Klein set the Murray single-season RBI record with 46, breaking the record previously shared by Stacy Boor and Sandy Burgus Carson. Jayda Chew and Presley VanWinkle added two hits each for the Mustangs, which got six innings from VanWinkle in the circle.
NON-CONFERENCE
Saydel 12 Glenwood 0 (at Roland-Story Tournament)
Allison Koontz had Glenwood’s only hit at the plate. Brynn Schrock struck out two in three innings in the circle.
East Marshall 9 Atlantic 0
Madison Huddleson had two hits while Claire Pellett, Zoey Kirchhoff, Makenna Schroeder and Claire Schroeder all had one hit each for Atlantic. Kirchhoff struck out three in six innings in the circle.
MOC-Floyd Valley 11 Denison-Schleswig 2
Newell-Fonda 10 Denison-Schleswig 6
No stats reported.
Spencer 10 LeMars 0 (at Spencer Invitational)
LeMars 2 MOC-Floyd Valley 1 (at Spencer Invitational)
No stats reported.
Des Moines Lincoln 13 Sioux City East 12
Bella Gordon, Olivia Mentzer and Alexys Jones all had two hits each while Gordon and Mentzer drove in three and scored twice for the Sioux City East. Addyson Junge added a hit and two RBI, and Alyssa Erick had two hits and two runs.
Sioux City East 9 Des Moines Lincoln 8
Sioux City East scored the last seven runs of the game, putting up five in the fifth and two in the sixth to get the win. Raelyn Angerman led with three hits and four RBI, and Addyson Junge had a three-hit, two-run, one-RBI game for the Black Raiders. Gracie Bruening, Bella Gordon and Olivia Mentzer all had two hits each, and Bruening and Gordon scored twice each. Lexi Plathe struck out four in a complete game in the circle.
Sioux Center 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Maddie Gengler and Makenna Baker had two hits each, and Gengler, Marin Frazee and Eliana Ross all drove in one run apiece for Heelan. Nora Sealey had four strikeouts in six innings for the Crusaders.