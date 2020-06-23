(KMAland) -- Shenandoah stayed unbeaten, Glenwood held off Clarinda, D-S took down St. Albert, Griswold stayed hot, Riverside moved ahead in the WIC & more from the night in KMAland softball.
H-10: Shenandoah 10 Creston 8
Sara Morales had three hits and three RBI, Courtnee Griffin doubled twice among three hits and drove in two and Nichole Gilbert pitched in three hits, an RBI and two runs scored for Shenandoah.
Macee Blank stayed hot with two hits and three RBI, and Lydia Morales pitched in two hits and scored twice. Delanie Voshell had five strikeouts to get the win in the circle.
Creston’s Neveah Randall had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored, and Sara Keeler added two hits and two runs. Emma Hanson drove in a pair of runs on one hit.
H-10: Glenwood 9 Clarinda 8
Braden Liddick had three hits and drove in five, and Coryl Matheny added three hits, including, two doubles, and drove in two. Taryn Bertini struck out eight and got the win in the circle. Kelly Embray added two hits and scored twice.
Clarinda’s Kaylah Degase hit a seventh-inning bomb to pull the Cardinals within one run. Hallee Fine had four hits in four at bats, and Jillian Graham added two hits and two RBI. Degase also drove in three on two hits, and Bradlie Wilmes and Emmy Allbaugh chipped in two hits each.
H-10: Harlan 8 Lewis Central 3
Madi Schumacher hit a two-run shot and Emily Brouse also went deep for Harlan in the win.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 9 St. Albert 5
Hannah Slater and Allana Arkfeld hit home runs for Denison-Schleswig in the victory. Arkfeld and Kennedy Marten finished with three hits each with Marten driving in two and Arkfeld scoring three times. Kira Langenfeld and Hailey Meseck added two hits each, and Cambria Brodersen drove in two.
St. Albert’s Bella Dingus had a triple in the loss. Allie Petry, Shelby Hatcher, Alexis Narmi and Presley Poor all added run-scoring hits.
NC: Griswold 15 Tri-Center 3
Anna Kelley went deep for the first time this season in leading Griswold to another dominant win.
NC: Mount Ayr 15 Stanton 1
Mount Ayr scored four in the first, three in the second, two in the third and six in the fourth to post another dominant win. Maddie Stewart and Addy Reynolds led the Raiderettes with two RBI.
Brooklyn Adams had one hit while Ali Silvius drove in a run for the Viqueens.
WIC: AHSTW 3 Missouri Valley 2
AHSTW used a three-run third inning to edge past Missouri Valley.
Ashlyn Cook struck out five and allowed three unearned runs in a six-inning complete game for the Lady Reds. Emma Jimmerson, Maddy Lager, Emma Gute and Olivia Haynes all had one hit for Missouri Valley.
WIC: Treynor 12 IKM-Manning 2
Stella Umphreys homered among three hits and drove in four runs, and Keelea Navara chipped in three hits, two RBI and two steals. Kennedy Elwood added two hits and two RBI, and Maili McKern pitched in a pair of hits.
Jadyn Huisman finished a three-hitter and struck out five to get the win in the circle.
Jo Freese led IKM-Manning with a pair of hits on the evening. Lexi Branning and Bianca Cadwell drove in one run each.
WIC: Riverside 4 Underwood 3
Riverside took control of the Western Iowa Conference behind a come-from-behind win. Meghan Reed hit the walk-off sacrifice fly to push the Bulldogs to the victory. Kenna Ford went 3-for-4 at the plate and struck out nine in the circle, and Reed drove in a pair of runs.
Maddie Pierce had two hits and two RBI, and Ella Pierce finished with two hits and an RBI to lead Underwood.
POI: Lenox 13 Nodaway Valley 3
TJ Stoaks struck out nine, and Skye Bartlett and Emilee Reed combined on three hits and six RBI to lead the Tigers.
Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault and Reagan Weinheimer had two hits each, and DeVault drove in two. View the complete recap at the link.
POI: Bedford 18 Southwest Valley 8
Macie Sefrit, Vivian Tracy and Leslie Sheley all had two hits each for Bedford in the victory.
Kayley Myers blasted a home run for Southwest Valley.
POI: Southeast Warren 15 East Union 1
Southeast Warren exploded for eight in the fourth and seven in the sixth to pick up another win.
POI: Wayne 9 Central Decatur 0
Maddy Wood went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI for Wayne in the victory. Sterling Berndt added two hits and three RBI at the plate and struck out 17 in a one-hit shutout in the circle. Mya Willem also had two hits, and Katy Gibbs drove in two.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Glidden-Ralston 1
Exira/EHK put up six in the fourth and three in the fifth to pull away for the dominant win.
Talia Schon had two hits and scored one run, and Jozey Gump had a double and drove in a run for the Wildcats.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Thomas Jefferson 0
Abby Lewis had a five-inning no-hitter in the opening game of the doubleheader while Kenzie Foley had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored at the plate.
In the second game, Ella Skinner tossed a four-inning on-hitter, and Emma Christensen had a double among four hits, scored three times and drove in a run.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sioux City North 7 — 10 inn
MRC: Sioux City North 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Bailey Anderson and Avery Beller each had three hits for North in the second game of the doubleheader to earn the split. Ellie Gengler went deep for Heelan.
BLUEGRASS: Twin Cedars 17 Moravia 0
Twin Cedars rolled to the win, finishing the game with a nine-run seventh. Rylee Dunkin had four hits, five RBI and three runs scored, and Grace Bailey chipped in three hits and four RBI. Brooke Roby and Chloe Durian also had three hits apiece behind Bailey, who struck out seven in a two-hit shutout.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 13 Moulton-Udell 4
Malori Leonard went deep twice, and Cameron Martin threw all seven innings to get the win for Lamoni.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 11 Diagonal 1
Emma Decker and Jaden Lynn had two hits each for the Mustangs while Decker drove in three and Calleigh Klein brought in two runs on a double. Bailey Frederick struck out six and threw a two-hit complete game.
Erin Sobotka walked and scored on an RBI groundout by Kira Egly to account for the only Diagonal ru n.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 10 Creston 8
Glenwood 9 Clarinda 8
Atlantic 12 Kuemper Catholic 4
Atlantic 13 Kuemper Catholic 8
Harlan 8 Lewis Central 3
Denison-Schleswig 9 St. Albert 5
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 3 Missouri Valley 2
Audubon 4 Logan-Magnolia 2
Treynor 12 IKM-Manning 2
Riverside 4 Underwood 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 13 Nodaway Valley 3
Southeast Warren 15 East Union 1
Bedford 18 Southwest Valley 8
Wayne 9 Central Decatur 0
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Glidden-Ralston 1
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 2 Abraham Lincoln 0
LeMars 11 Abraham Lincoln 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Thomas Jefferson 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sioux City North 7 — 10 inn
Sioux City North 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Sioux City East 11 Sioux City West 1
Sioux City East 15 Sioux City West 5
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg
Twin Cedars 17 Moravia 0
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Lamoni 13 Moulton-Udell 4
Murray 11 Diagonal 1
Non-Conference
Mount Ayr 15 Stanton 1
Griswold 15 Tri-Center 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Colfax-Mingo 1
Grand View Christian 10 CAM 2
River Valley 12 Whiting 1