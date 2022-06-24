(KMAland) -- Harlan and Atlantic split, Stanton and Griswold moved to the Corner final, Lo-Ma stayed unbeaten with a sweep, Treynor nabbed a big win, Wayne took down SE Warren and more from KMAland softball on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 11 Clarinda 1
Jersey Foote was 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs, and Morgan Driskell posted two hits and three RBI for Creston in the win. Daile Keeler also had three hits, and Ava Adamson and Jacy Kralik posted two hits apiece. Taryn Fredrickson had seven strikeouts in five three-hit innings for the Panthers.
Presley Jobe, Ryplee Sunderman and Jordyn McQueen all had one hit each for Clarinda.
Glenwood 11 Red Oak 0
Allison Koontz struck out eight and gave up just one hit in five innings for Glenwood in the win. Koontz also doubled, homered and drove in three runs. Coryl Matheny also had three hits, three RBI and two runs for the Rams.
Jaydin Lindsay had the only hit of the game for Red Oak.
Harlan 2 Atlantic 1
Tianna Kasperbauer struck out 12 in a brilliant performance in the circle.
Lewis Central 3 Denison-Schleswig 0
Stacy Merksick singled, tripled and drove in a run, and Connie Brougham also had a hit and drove in one for Lewis Central. Emerson Coziahr went seven innings and had four strikeouts in a complete game gem.
Kiana Schulz led Denison-Schleswig with two hits, and Norah Huebert threw seven innings of her own with four strikeouts.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 16 Harlan 10
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Essex 9 East Mills 7
Brooke Burns finished with two hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in one run for Essex in the win. The Trojanettes took eight walks while Brooke Burns struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings.
Jenna Thornburg had a double and scored twice, and Kiley Barrett drove in three runs for East Mills in the defeat.
Stanton 11 Sidney 7
Jenna Stephens had a big night for Stanton with five hits and four RBI, and Kyla Hart and Leah Sandin added three hits each. Hart driven two, and Sandin scored three runs. Elly McDonald also had two hits in the win.
Aunika Hayes, Sadie Thompson and Gabi Jacobs led Sidney with three hits each.
Griswold 4 Essex 0
Brenna Rossell threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts, and Karly Millikan had a double to lead the offense. Makenna Askeland, McKenna Wiechman, Joey Reynolds and Abby Gohlinghorst all singled, and Reynolds, Wiecman and Marissa Askeland drove in one run each.
Tori Burns threw all six innings and struck out seven for Essex in the loss.
Stanton 9 Fremont-Mills 6
Leah Sandin topped Stanton with three hits and three runs while Kyla Hart and Jenna Stephens also had two hits each. Stephens and Kiela Franzen had three RBI each, and Abby Burke pitched in a hit and two RBI.
Macy Mitchell posted two hits and two RBI, and Amanda Morgan and Lana Alley tacked on two hits each for Fremont-Mills in the loss.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 5 AHSTW 1
Abby Hiatt threw a gem with just one run allowed on two hits while striking out four in the win. Erikah Rife and Samantha Yoder both had three hits each for the Panthers offense.
Sienna Christian had a hit and an RBI for AHSTW.
Logan-Magnolia 8 AHSTW 7
Logan-Magnolia scored two in the bottom of the seventh, including the final run on a walk-off walk. Erikah Rife had a double among three hits and drove in two, and Samantha Yoder smacked a two-run home run. Marki Bertelsen had two hits of her own in the win.
Natalie Hagadon had three hits, drove in one and scored twice, and Sienna Christian had a hit and three RBI for AHSTW.
Missouri Valley 9 Tri-Center 0
Audrie Kohl threw a complete game shutout with 17 strikeouts for Missouri Valley. Brooklyn Lange had four hits and two runs, Emerson Anderson finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs. Shelby Divelbess and Kohl also had one hit and two RBI apiece.
Tri-Center’s Hannah Wulff had two hits in the defeat.
Audubon 15 IKM-Manning 3
Victoria Asmus went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs, and Kali Irlmeier pitched in three hits and two RBI of her own to lead Audubon. Addie Hocker, Michelle Brookes and Mattie Nielsen also had two hits each, and Jordan Porsch and Kylee Hartl had two RBI each. Irlmeier threw six innings and struck out eight to get the win.
Carlee Neil had a hit and drove in one run for IKM-Manning.
Audubon 13 IKM-Manning 1
Alexis Obermeier threw a four-inning no-hitter and struck out nine to lead Audubon.Hannah Thygesen had two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Victoria Asmus added two hits and two RBI. Kylee Hartl and Jordan Mulford posted two hits and two runs apiece.
Treynor 14 Underwood 4
Jadyn Huisman had seven strikeouts and allowed just two hits to lead Treynor in the win. Rachel Kinsella pitched in three hits and scored four times, and Delaney Mathews had a double. Addie Minahan collected three RBI, and Huisman and Kinsella had two RBI apiece.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 18 Bedford 11
Camryn Johnston hit for the cycle, including a grand slam home run, and Ryanne Mullen, Evy Marlin and Morgan Shuler all had two singles each. Ada Lund, Haidyn Top, Kenzie Maeder and Sadie Groszkrueger all had one hit.
Lenox 8 Nodaway Valley 3
Zoey Reed had two hits, two runs and an RBI for Lenox in the win. Emilee Reed added a double and drove in two, and Caitlin Maynes had two runs scored. Zoey Reed went seven innings and struck out five.
Lindsey Davis led Nodaway Valley with two hits while Maddax DeVault had a hit and scored twice. Jorja Holiday struck out five in six innings.
Central Decatur 8 East Union 3
Hallee Hamilton had a double among two hits and drove in three, and Annika Evertsen, Aniston Jones and Breegan Lindsey all had two hits apiece for Central Decatur in the win. Kylee Rockhold struck out eight and gave up two unearned runs in seven innings.
Sara Collins had a single, double and two RBI, and Noelle McKnight and Kaitlyn Mitchell tacked on two hits each for East Union. Collins threw six innings and struck out three.
Central Decatur 8 East Union 6
Central Decatur posted 12 hits, including two each from Jordan Proctor, Addison Graham, Aniston Jones, Addy Schreck and Amy Potter. Graham drove in three, and Potter had two RBI for the Cardinals. Annika Evertesen put down six via strikes in seven innings.
Noelle McKnight, Kaylin Lack, Kaitlyn Mitchell and Sidney Staver all doubled with Lack and Staver driving in two each. Mitchell had three hits, and McKnight, Lack and Staver posted two hits each for the Eagles. Mallory Raney threw all seven innings and struck out five.
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Mount Ayr 4
Jackie Kleve cranked a home run, drove in two and scored twice, and Anna Parrott added three hits and three runs for Martensdale-St. Marys. Ellie Baker added two hits, Angelina Furness drove in two and Jackie Kleve had a hit, two RBI and two runs.
Addy Reynolds hit a three-run home run for Mount Ayr in the loss.
Wayne 5 Southeast Warren 2
Emily Jones smacked a home run among two hits and drove in three, and Sterling Berndt had three hits, including a triple, and drove in two. Berndt went seven innings and struck out nine for the Falcons.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 Boyer Valley 0
Danyelle Hikins and Kenzie Dumbaugh each had one hit for Boyer Valley in the loss.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 12 West Harrison 0
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 8 Abraham Lincoln 1
Lexi Plathe threw a complete game and struck out five for Sioux City East in the win. Brylee Hempey had three hits, three RBI and two runs at the plate, and Olivia Mentzer and Alexys Jones also had two hits each.
Hutson Rau had a hit and scored a run for the Lynx.
Sioux City East 13 Abraham Lincoln 3
Brylee Hempey tossed a complete game and struck out four for Sioux City East. Kennedy Wineland had two hits and two runs, and Hempey went deep among two hits, drove in three and scored three runs for the Black Raiders. Alexys Jones added three hits, and Addyson Junge and Alyssa Erick posted two hits each.
Kelsi Nelson hit a two-run home run for Abraham Lincoln.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Addie Brown posted three hits and an RBI, and Addison Wheeler had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win.
Grace Nelson led Heelan with two hits in the defeat.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 6
Addison Wheeler went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and three runs, and Bailey Moreau and Chloe Buss posted two hits each for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Angel Shaw hit a home run and scored twice, and Ella Fitzpatrick had two hits for Heelan. Julie Verzal posted a hit and two RBI in the loss.
Other Missouri River Conference
LeMars 12 Thomas Jefferson 2
LeMars 13 Thomas Jefferson 3
Sioux City North 13 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City North 12 Sioux City West 0
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moulton-Udell 11 Melcher-Dallas 1
Lexi Smith had a big night with three hits while Stephanie Leager, Hannah King, Adriana Howard and Grace Wood had two hits apiece. Miah Burgher posted a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Howard threw five innings with three strikeouts to get the win.
Jenna Mickey and Gabriella Drummondo finished with one hit each for Melcher-Dallas.
Murray 10 Lamoni 4
Teryn Shields threw a complete game with nine strikeouts while Keirsten Klein based three hits and drove in two for Murray. Calleigh Klein added two hits and three RBI, and Chloe Church and Jayda Chew tallied two hits apiece.
Tayler Henson had three hits, three runs and a stolen base for Lamoni.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Moravia
NON-CONFERENCE
Riverside 11 Shenandoah 10
Riverside scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off a winner. Ayla Richardson had a trio of RBI doubles, including the game-winner for the Bulldogs. Adaline Martens added two hits, one RBI and four runs, Markely Yanes posted two hits and Elyssa Amdor had a hit and two RBI for Riverside.
Shenandoah’s Sarah Morales finished with two hits and four RBI, and Brooklen Black added a three-hit game. Lynnae Green also had a hit, two RBI and three runs, and Peyton Athen posted a hit, an RBI and two runs.
Other Non-Conference
East Sac County 15 Ar-We-Va 3