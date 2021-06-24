(KMAland) -- Atlantic edged past Harlan, Tri-Center upset Audubon, Wayne shut out MSTM, Lenox fell to Grand View Christian and more from Thursday in KMAland softball.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 11 St. Albert 1
Jordan Schwabe bashed a three-run home run for Kuemper Catholic in the dominant five-inning win. Hailey Ostrander added three hits, three runs and two RBI, and Kenadee Loew pitched in two hits. Kamryn Venner tallied a double and drove in two behind Chloe Venteicher, who allowed on run on five hits in five innings.
Kylie Wesack, Lainey Sheffield, Jessica McMartin and Mallory Daley all had hits for St. Albert.
WIC: AHSTW 11 IKM-Manning 1
Ally Meyers struck out eight and allowed just one unearned run in four innings to get the win. Natalie Hagadon led the AHSTW offense with a triple, a home run and three RBI, and Kailey Jones and Sienna Christian also had two hits. Meyers added a hit, two RBI and two runs for the Vikings.
Hollie Blum topped IKM-Manning with a hit and an RBI.
WIC: Tri-Center 8 Audubon 2
Hailey Chisholm and Lilly Thomas had three hits each, combining to drive in three runs and score twice. Mikenzie Brewer and Mollie Nelson pitched in two hits, and Faith McPhillips threw all seven innings with five strikeout to get the win.
Kali Irlmeier and Johanna Sauers had two hits each for Audubon in the defeat.
POI: Wayne 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Sterling Berndt threw a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and added a home run among two hits and scored twice for Wayne. Mya Willey and Emily Jones pitched in two hits and an RBI each for the Falcons.
Madeline Myer, Campbell German and Anna Parrott all had one hit each for Martensdale-St. Marys. German struck out seven in six innings to take the tough-luck loss.
NC: Grand View Christian 2 Lenox 1
Sadie Cox hit a solo home run to account for the only Lenox run of the evening.
MRC: Sioux City East 23 Abraham Lincoln 3 (Game 1)
Kilie Junck had two hits, three RBI and three runs, and Maddie Hase drove in three runs for Sioux City East. Raelyn Angerman posted a hit, three RBI and three runs, and Olivia Mentzer pitched in a hit, two RBI and two runs for the Black Raiders. Brylee Hempey tallied a double, an RBI and scored four times.
Jessica Vrenick had a double among two hits for Abraham Lincoln in the loss.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 1)
Ellie Gengler singled, doubled and drove in two, and Grace Nelson posted a two-RBI single for Bishop Heelan. Marin Frazee pitched in two hits and two runs, and Angel Shaw threw a complete game with three strikeouts to get the win.
Abby Lewis led Sergeant Bluff-Luton with two hits. Regan Herbst threw six innings and struck out four.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 (Game 2)
Grace Nelson went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and Ellie Gengler smacked a grand slam and drove in six for Heelan in the win. Anesa Davenport pitched in two hits and an RBI behind Marin Frazee, who threw six innings to get the win.
Addie Brown singled, tripled and drove in two, and Brooklyn Ocker posted two hits for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
MRC: Sioux City North 17 Sioux City West 0 (Game 1)
Courtney Johnson threw a three-inning no-hitter, Olivia O’Brien pitched in three hits and Karsyn Hicks homered for Sioux City North in the win.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 17 Seymour 0
Grace Bailey threw a three-inning perfect game, Ali Mockenhaupt added three hits and three RBI and Jillian French had a home run among two hits and drove in five for Twin Cedars.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 18 Moulton-Udell 0
BrieAnna Remster threw a three-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts, and Kynser Reed and Haley Godfrey went deep to lead Melcher-Dallas in the win. Reed also added a single, a double, four RBI and two runs, and Godfrey drove in five and scored twice. Riley and Kacey Enfield and Paetyn Anderson also had two hits, two RBI and two runs each.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 4 Harlan 1
Kuemper Catholic 11 St. Albert 1
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 11 IKM-Manning 1
Tri-Center 8 Audubon 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 13 Bedford 3
Wayne 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 23 Abraham Lincoln 3 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 11 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 2)
LeMars 4 Thomas Jefferson 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 (Game 2)
Sioux City North 17 Sioux City West 0 (Game 1)
Sioux City North Sioux City West (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 17 Seymour 0
Moravia at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas 18 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 2 Lenox 1
East Sac County 5 Ar-We-Va 0
West Monona 16 Whiting 3