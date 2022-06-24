(KMAland) -- Griswold won the Corner Conference, Audubon, AHSTW, Mt Ayr and Woodbine all pitched shutouts, MSTM kept rolling and more from Friday in KMAland softball.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Griswold 10 Stanton 0
Griswold broke open a 2-0 game with a five-run fourth inning and added three more in the fifth to capture the Corner Conference Tournament championship.
Bree Mitchell had two hits, and Abby Burke posted one hit safety for Stanton in the defeat.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Audubon 5 Tri-Center 0
Alexis Obermeier threw a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts, and Addie Hocker had three hits and an RBI for Audubon. Mattie Nielsen also had one hit and scored twice for the Wheelers.
AHSTW 10 IKM-Manning 0
Ally Meyers threw a five-inning complete game shutout with six strikeouts and gave up just one hit for AHSTW. Rylie Knop and Graycen Partlow both had three hits, and Sienna Christian finished with two knocks in the win.
Treynor 5 Missouri Valley 1
Find the complete recap at KMA's Local Sports News Page.
Other Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 15 Riverside 3
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 4 Lenox 3
Mackenzie Richards smacked a go-ahead home run for Southwest Valley in the win. Ada Lund added two singles, and Evy Marlin, Maddie Bevington, Morgan Shuler and Kenzie Maeder all had one hit each. Ryanne Mullen picked up the win, and Haidyn Top got the save in the circle for the Timberwolves.
Zoey Reed singled and tripled among eight different Tigers with at least one hit for Lenox.
Martensdale-St. Marys 13 East Union 1
Angelina Furness cracked a home run, drove in four and scored twice, and Brynnly German had a big night with three hits, four RBI and two runs in the Blue Devils win. Abby Hughes pitched in three hits and two runs, and Ellie Baker had a pair of hits, two runs and an RBI. Hadley Pearson threw three shutout innings to get the win.
Aubrey Hansen singled and drove in a run for East Union’s only hit of the night.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 12 Bedford 0
Mount Ayr 10 Nodaway Valley 0
Southeast Warren at Central Decatur (MISSING)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 7 Glidden-Ralston 2
CAM scored six runs in the second inning on their way to the win.
Tiela Janssen had a hit and a run, and Elizabeth Lloyd added a hit and an RBI for Glidden-Ralston.
Boyer Valley 16 West Harrison 6
Danyelle Hikins had two hits and three RBI, and Ava Kinker doubled, drove in a run and scored four times to lead Boyer Valley in the win. Talia Burkhart also had a hit and three runs scored.
West Harrison’s Rylee Evans singled, doubled and had one RBI in the loss. Zoe Etter posted a hit and two RBI.
Woodbine 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Charlie Pryor homered among two hits and scored three times, and she threw all seven innings, finishing with 13 strikeouts while allowing just two hits. Nicole Hoefer also had two hits and scored once for the Tigers.
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Emma Hart threw six innings, struck out 11 and gave up just three earned runs. Hart and Breeley Clayburg had one hit apiece for the Crusaders.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
Whiting 8 Ar-We-Va 7
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14 Sioux City West 1
Bailey Moreau had three hits and scored three times, and Elise Evans-Murphy added a hit and three RBI for the Warriors in the win. Addie Brown, Cori Griebel, Emma Crooks and Chloe Buss also had two hits each.
Kaycie Boetger and Angelica Rivera posted one hit apiece for Sioux City West.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14 Sioux City West 4
Addie Brown led the Warriors at the top of the lineup with three hits, three runs and an RBI, and Chloe Buss had two hits and three RBI. Brooklyn Ocker and Elise Evans-Murphy finished with two hits and two RBI, and Kamea VanKalsbeek tossed five innings to get the win.
Breanna Loker finished with a hit and an RBI, and Kaycie Boetger had one hit sand two runs for Sioux City West.
Other Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 4 Thomas Jefferson 2
Sioux City North 4 Thomas Jefferson 3
Thomas Jefferson 8 Sioux City North 7
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 13 Melcher-Dallas 3
Moravia at Moulton-Udell (MISSING)
Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail
ROLAND-STORY TOURNAMENT
Glenwood 3 AGWSR 2
Brynn Schrock struck out eight and picked up the win in the circle for Glenwood.
Other Roland-Story Tournament
Roland-Story 8 Glenwood 0
SPENCER INVITATIONAL
LeMars 14 Denison-Schleswig 2
Brenna Leraas had four hits, including a triple, and scored twice, and Charlie Grosenheider added ta hit and two RBI. Maggie Allen collected two hits and two runs, and Payton Wright also had two of each. Kylie Hofmann went five innings and allowed just one earned run.
LeMars 3 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Lizzie Koonce pitched a complete game shutout with five strikeouts, and Averie Morgan and Avery Pratt each had a hit and a run for LeMars in the low-scoring win.
Other Spencer Invitational
Denison-Schleswig 5 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1
NON-CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux Center 0