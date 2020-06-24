(KMAland) -- Shenandoah kept rolling, Red Oak outscored Kuemper, Harlan shut out AL, Underwood bounced back and more from the night in KMAland softball.
NC: Shenandoah 14 Thomas Jefferson 6
Natalie Gilbert had three hits and drove in six to lead Shenandoah in the victory. Nichole Gilbert addd four hits, an RBI and two runs scored, and Delanie Voshell, Lydia Morales and Claire Adkins chipped in two hits each.
Sidda Rodewald drove in a pair of runs on one hit and picked up the win in the circle, throwing six innings and scattering nine hits.
Jazlynn Sanders doubled among three hits for Thomas Jefferson. Lily Thompson added two hits.
H-10: Red Oak 11 Kuemper Catholic 9
Chloe Johnson and Alexa McCunn had four hits apiece for the Tigers while Kyndal Kells dropped a three-run shot in the fifth for the Tigers, which scored seven runs in the fourth.
NC: Harlan 7 Abraham Lincoln 0
Madison Schumacher, Emily Brouse, Jordan Heese and Kate Heithoff all had two hits each for Harlan in the win. Abbie Schechinger added one hit and drove in two for the Cyclones.
Tianna Kasperbauer and Brouse combined on a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and just two walks.
Jessica Vrenick had the lone hit for Abraham Lincoln.
NC: Lenox 4 Fremont-Mills 1
TJ Stoaks struck out 11 and had two hits and an RBI to lead Lenox. Cadence Douglas added a pair of hits for the Tigers.
Kennedy Lamkins topped Fremont-Mills with two hits while Taylor Morgan struck out six in a tough-luck loss.
WIC: Riverside 11 Tri-Center 1
Gracie Bluml had three hits, three RBI and three runs scored for Riverside while Kenna Ford added three hits.
Faith McPhillips led the way for Tai-Center with two hits.
NC: Underwood 8 St. Albert 2
Erin McMains, Maddie Pierce and Macy Vanfossan all hit doubles for the Eagles.
Bella Dingus doubled to lead St. Albert.
NC: Central Decatur 13 Chariton 3
Kylee Rockhold and Riley Bell led Central Decatur with two hits and four RBI each, and Carlee Hamilton pitched in two hits and two RBI.
Bell threw all five innings, struck out three and allowed three runs - two earned - on six hits and two walks.
NC: Nodaway Valley 10 Orient-Macksburg 9
Maddax DeVault had three hits and two RBI, and Aubrey Van Otterloo added a double and two RBI for Nodaway Valley. Whitney Lamb, Alyssa Davis and McKynli Newbury also had two hits each.
Kaela Eslinger smacked her fifth home run of the season among two hits for Orient-Macksburg in the defeat. Caitlyn Gist added three hits and scored twice, and Draven Pierce picked up a pair of hits.
NC: Southeast Warren 11 Madrid 0
Alivia Ruble blasted a home run and combined with Kaylyn Holmes to throw a no-hitter for Southeast Warren.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Ar-We-Va 0
Macy Emgarten threw a four-hit, 15-strikeout shutout for the Spartans in the win. Kami Waymire and Quinn Grubbs led the Exira/EHK offense with three hits each, and Mollie Rasmussen added two hits and two RBI. Alisa Partridge and Makenzie Riley also had two hits.
RVC: West Harrison 12 Whiting 0
Lanie Gustafson homered twice and drove in five runs, and Emily McIntosh also blasted a home run for the Hawkeyes.
RVC: Woodbine 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 — 8 inn
Katlyn Snyder smacked her first career home run in walk-off fashion to lift Woodbine to the win. Amanda Foster added two hits, and Alex Niedermyer pitched in a double and an RBI.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Western Iowa Conference
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM, Anita 11 Glidden-Ralston 9
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Sioux City East 5
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Sioux City East 2
Non-Conference
East Union 7 Panorama 5
Clarke 7 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4 Twin Cedars 1
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7 Twin Cedars 6 — 8 inn
Melcher-Dallas at Centerville