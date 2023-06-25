(KMAland) -- Treynor won the Kuemper championship, Southwest Valley was 2-0 at F-M, Lo-Ma, Woodbine & IKM-Manning grabbed two wins each and more from KMAland softball on Saturday.
Check out the full Saturday recap in KMAland softball below.
KUEMPER TOURNAMENT
Treynor 11 Kuemper Catholic 3
Delaney Mathews posted three hits and three RBI, and Maili McKern tallied three hits, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Jadyn Huisman pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Addie Minahan had three hits. Claire Schrage added two hits.
Kuemper’s Melinda Schaefer had two hits and two runs, and Ellie Sibbel drove in two runs.
Carroll 7 Lewis Central 1
Mahri Manz doubled and scored for Lewis Central in the defeat.
3rd Place: Lewis Central 12 Kuemper Catholic 7
Mahri Manz had another strong game with three hits, two RBI and three runs scored, and Alyssa Griffin blasted a home run, drove in four and scored once. Avery Heller, Connie Brougham and Cami Damgaard had two hits apiece for the Titans, and Damgaard threw all seven innings with five strikeouts.
Kaci Peter led Kuemper Catholic with three hits.
Championship: Treynor 4 Carroll 3 — 6 inn
Jadyn Huisman had eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings, and Delaney Mathews got the save. Maili McKern led the offense with two hits while Mathews doubled, and Minahan, Elyse Winchell, Lanee Wasenius and Zoey Zadalis added one hit each.
BRIAN ERBE CLASSIC
Creston 12 Iowa City West 0
Ava Adamson hit a home run among three hits, drove in three and scored twice, and Zoey Vandevender tallied two hits and two RBI for Creston. Nevaeh Randall also had two hits and two runs for the Panthers. Keely Coen struck out two in four innings for Creston.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3 Creston 2 — 9 inn
Nevaeh Randall tripled and scored, and Sophie Hagle had one hit and one RBI for Creston in the loss. Taryn Fredirckson pitched 8 2/3 innings and struck out five.
FREMONT-MILLS TOURNAMENT
Southwest Valley 8 Fremont-Mills 6
Ada Lund and Maddie Bevington had two hits each, and Dyanne Mullen posted a hit and three RBI for Southwest Valley in the win.
Lily Crom tallied three hits and drove in two for Fremont-Mills.
Southwest Valley 16 Tri-Center 5
Ryanne Mullen had three hits, Morgan Shuler posted two singles and a triple and Maddie Bevington added three singles for Southwest Valley in the win. Ryanne Mullen was the winning pitcher for the Timberwolves.
Fremont-Mills 6 Tri-Center 4
Saige Mitchell had three hits and Macy Mitchell doubled among two and drove in two to lead Fremont-Mills. Saige Mitchell also had five strikeouts in six innings for the Knights.
Hannah Wulff and Kaili Harris had two hits each for Tri-Center.
WOODBINE TOURNAMENT
Logan-Magnolia 12 Essex 0
Abby Hiatt threw three innings and struck out seven for Logan-Magnolia. Kattie Troxel doubled and Brooke Johnsen tripled to lead the offense.
IKM-Manning 12 Essex 4
No stats reported.
Logan-Magnolia 13 Woodbury Central 1
Abby Hiatt doubled twice among three hits, drove in four and scored three runs, and Macanna Guritz added a double among two hits with five RBI for Logan-Magnolia. Brooke Johnsen tallied two hits and two RBI, and Kattie Troxel had two hits for the Panthers. Campbell Chase struck out three in four innings to get the win.
IKM-Manning 8 MVAOCOU 6
No stats reported.
Woodbine 7 MVAOCOU 2
Charlie Pryor doubled and homered among three hits and scored twice, and Nicole Hoefer and Katy Pryor also had two hits each for Woodbine. Pryor struck out nine in seven innings to get the win.
Woodbine 5 Woodbury Central 2
Jersey Gray had two hits and two runs, and Katy Pryor tallied one hit and two RBI for Woodbine in the win. Charlie Pryor struck out 13 in six innings and allowed just one earned run to get the win.
WASHINGTON TOURNAMENT
West Burlington 3 Griswold 2 — 8 inn
Davenport Assumption 1 Griswold 0
No stats reported.
NODAWAY VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Nodaway Valley 12 AHSTW 9
Lindsey Davis led Nodaway Valley with two triples among three hits, drove in three and scored three times, and Izzy Eisbach, Jorja Holliday, Liv Laughery and Kynnady Van Eaton had two hits each. Laughery and Van Eaton drove in two runs each, and Holliday went five innings in the circle to get the win.
Loralei Wahling had two hits and two runs, and Braxton Gipple posted two hits and two RBI each for AHSTW. Sienna Christian also drove in two runs.
Earlham 14 Orient-Macksburg 4
No stats reported.
Earlham 15 CAM 2
No stats reported.
Earlham 12 Nodaway Valley 3
Jorja Holliday had two home runs among three hits, three RBI and two runs for Nodaway Valley in the loss.
AHSTW 13 Orient-Macksburg 4
Sienna Christian hit a home run to lead the AHSTW offense, which took 14 walks. Loralei Wahling had five innings in the circle with juts two hits and two earned runs allowed.
AHSTW 11 CAM 1
Halle Goodman had two hits and three runs, and Kendra Hansen doubled and drove in three for AHSTW in the win. Goodman also threw all seven innings with three strikeouts and just one run allowed on two hits.
MELCHER-DALLAS TOURNAMENT
Montezuma 9 Melcher-Dallas 1
Jenna Mickey had two hits and one RBI for Melcher-Dallas in the loss.
West Central Valley def. Seymour
Nothing reported.
Seymour 8 Melcher-Dallas 7
Taylor Ruby led Seymour with a double and three RBI, and Gracie Peck singled, walked twice and scored three runs.
Hayden Branson added a hit, two RBI and two runs for Melcher-Dallas.
NON-CONFERENCE
Des Moines Lincoln 11 Sioux City West 0
Des Moines Lincoln 16 Sioux City West 7
No stats reported.
Sigourney 11 Moravia 0
No stats reported.