(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from KMAland softball on Saturday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 9 Lewis Central 6
Hailey Ostrander, Kenzie Schon and Kaylie and Alexis Diercksen had two hits each for Kuemper Catholic. Schon and Kenadee Loew posted two RBI apiece.
ROLAND-STORY TOURNAMENT
Bondurant-Farrar 2 Glenwood 1
CARROLL TOURNAMENT
Carroll 8 Kuemper Catholic 2
Kenzie Schon had two hits and drove in two for Kuemper Catholic in the loss.
Lewis Central 6 Treynor 5
Jadyn Huisman struck out nine, and Keelea Navara and Rachel Kinsella posted two hits each for Treynor in the defeat.
Kuemper Catholic 6 Treynor 5
Delaney Mathews struck out five in the Treynor defeat. Jadyn Huisman had three hits, including a home run, and Keelea Navara and Charlie Schrage had two hits each.
Other Kuemper Catholic Tournament
Carroll 7 Lewis Central 6
SPENCER TOURNAMENT
Spencer 6 Denison-Schleswig 0
Autumn Nemitz had one hit for Denison-Schleswig in the loss.
Denison-Schleswig 6 Sheldon 1
Cambri Brodersen and Ashlyn Herrig had two hits each, and Kiana Schulz posted a hit and two RBI for Denison-Schleswig. Norah Huebert threw a complete game with just one run allowed on four hits.
Other Spencer Tournament
Newell-Fonda 5 LeMars 2
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 10 LeMars 6
WASHINGTON TOURNAMENT
Davenport Assumption 9 Griswold 1
Griswold Washington
FREMONT-MILLS TOURNAMENT
Fremont-Mills 10 Tri-Center 1
Malea Moore went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and Kinley Blackburn added three hits, including a double, and drove in one for Fremont-Mills. Ella Thornton chipped in two hits, and Macy Mitchell posted a double among two hits and scored three runs. Moore was the winning pitcher, working a six-inning two-hit complete game with four strikeouts.
East Union 8 Fremont-Mills 6
East Union won the championship behind two-hit games from Noelle McKnight, Avery Staver, Sara Collins and Eva Sobotka. Sobotka drove in three runs, and Staver had two RBI for the Eagles.
Macy Mitchell led Fremont-Mills with two hits and two RBI in the loss. Saige Mitchell posted a hit and scored twice.
Other Fremont-Mills Tournament
East Union 12 Southwest Valley 5
Tri-Center 6 Southwest Valley 4
INDIANOLA CLASSIC
Indianola 5 Southeast Warren 1
WESTWOOD TOURNAMENT
West Monona 5 Woodbine 2
Charlie Pryor tripled, walked and scored once, and Elise Olson had a run-scoring hit for Woodbine. Taylor Hoefer also had an RBI for the Tigers. Pryor worked all six innings, struck out four and gave up just three earned runs on five hits and two walks.
Woodbine 6 Kingsley-Pierson 4
Charlie Pryor doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, and Anna Jochims had a big two-run hit for Woodbine in the win. Pryor struck out 10 and gave up just two earned runs in a complete game gem.
MELCHER-DALLAS TOURNAMENT
Melcher-Dallas 3 West Central Valley 1
Tri-County 11 Melcher-Dalls 3