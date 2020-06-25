(KMAland) -- Harlan took down Shenandoah, Red Oak & Bedford walked off winners, Griswold & Stanton moved to the Corner finals, Underwood ousted Treynor and more from the night in KMAland softball.
H-10: Harlan 11 Shenandoah 1
Julia Schechinger had three hits and drove in a run, and Kate Heithoff added two hits, two RBI and two runs scored for Harlan in the win. Ella Plagman drove in two of her own, and Emily Brouse chipped in two hits while striking out seven in four innings.
Delanie Voshell led the Shenandoah offense with two hits and an RBI.
H-10: Red Oak 3 Denison-Schleswig 2
Kyndal Kells delivered a two-run walk-off hit to lift Red Oak to the victory. Chloe Johnson, Alexa McCunn and Cami Porter had multiple hits for the Tigers.
Emma Bierbaum scattered 11 hits and allowed just two runs while striking out two for Red Oak.
Hannah Slater and Allana Arkfeld had two hits each for Denison-Schleswig in the loss.
H-10: Creston 4 St. Albert 3
Creston had all four of their runs in the bottom of the seventh to complete a combeback in walk-off fashion.
Sara Keeler had two doubles among three hits and drove in a run, and Gracie Hagle and Halle Evans chipped in two hits each. Keely Coen struck out three in six innings.
Olivia Barnes and Shelby Hatcher had a double among two hits each while Allie Petry went deep and Sarah Eggerling added a pair of hits.
H-10: Creston 8 St. Albert 2
Neveah Randall had a double and three RBI, and Gracie Hagle added two hits and two RBI. Emma Hanson chipped in two hits, and Sara Keller had two hits, two walks and two runs scored. Kaylee Gillam went all seven and gave up just one earned run on five hits.
Lainey Sheffield and Sarah Eggerling led St. Albert with two hits apiece.
CCT: Fremont-Mills 13 East Mills 3
Malea Moore had three hits and drove in four runs while Chloe Johnson added two hits and two RBI. Taylor Morgan also drove in two runs while Kendall Reed struck out six in five innings to get the win.
CCT: Stanton 5 Fremont-Mills 1
Brooklyn Adams had four hits while Marleigh Johnson, Ali Silvius, Devin Isaacson and Jenna Stephens all had two hits each for Stanton. Kaitlyn Bruce allowed just one run on five hits while striking out three in the circle.
Addi Meese led F-M with two hits.
CCT: Sidney 12 Essex 11
Fallon Sheldon delivered a walk-off double to lead a massive Sidney comeback in the opening round of the Corner Conference Tournament.
CCT: Griswold 9 Sidney 7
Makenna Askeland hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs while Haylee Pennock had two RBI and scored twice. Jenna Reynolds scored three times for the Tigers.
WIC: Underwood 7 Treynor 3
Underwood added their third win in four nights this week.
Alyssa Kellar led Treynor with three hits and three stolen bases.
WIC: IKM-Manning 18 Audubon 16
Bianca Cadwell, Amber Halbur and Mya Doyel had two hits and two RBI apiece for IKM-Manning. Emily Kerkhoff also had three hits and scored three runs, and Jess Christensen pitched in two hits and scored twice.
POI: Mount Ayr 8 Southwest Valley 1
Channler Hennle had three hits while Sam Stewart, Addy Reynolds, Alexa Anderson and Maddie Stewart had two each. Halsie Barnes and Sam Stewart drove in two runs apiece, and Reynolds struck out eight in the circle for the Raiderettes.
POI: Bedford 5 Nodaway Valley 4
Vivian Tracy hit a walk-off grand slam to lift Bedford in a come-from-behind win. Emily Baker struck out six in a complete game win.
Maddax DeVault had a hit and drove in two, and Lindsey Davis hit her first career home run for Nodaway Valley.
POI: Southeast Warren 3 Central Decatur 0
Alivia Ruble struck out 10 in a one-hit shutout for Southeast Warren. Kaylee Bauer led the Warhawks with two hits.
RVC: Boyer Valley 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
Boyer Valley scored three in the third and two each in the fifth and sixth innings on their way to the win.
Lexie Davis, Alexa Culbertson, Cora McAlister and Lacie Davis all had two hits for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the defeat.
NC: Grand View Christian 4 Lenox 2
Tj Stoaks and Kayla Yzaguirre singled, doubled and drove in one run each, and Cmaryn Douglas had two hits of her own for Lenox.
MRC: Sioux City East 2 Abraham Lincoln 1
Brylee Hempey and Kiahna Jenkins had two hits each for the Black Raiders, which got seven strong innings from Evie Larson in the win.
MRC: Sioux City East 9 Abraham Lincoln 5
Brylee Hempel had three hits while Evie Larson and Kilie Junck drove in two runs apiece for Sioux City East.
LeMars 12 Thomas Jefferson 0
Lizzie Koonce struck out four and threw a three-hit three-inning shutout in the opening win for LeMars. Jordyn Davison had two hits and drove in three, and Brooke Haage added two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.
LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
Libby Leraas had three hits, including two doubles, and Kady Leusink, Alivia Milbrodt, Payton Marienau and Morgan Marienau drove in two runs each. Alivia Milbrodt struck out two and gave up one run on six hits.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 6 Murray 5
Cameron Martin went deep and threw all seven innings to lift the Demons to the win.
Emma Decker had three hits, two RBI and five stolen bases for Murray while Jayda Chew chipped in two hits, two stolen bases and three runs scored.
BLUEGRASS: Twin Cedars 9 Seymour 3
Chloe Swank had three hits and scored twice to lead Twin Cedars, which scored six runs in the first inning. Rylee Dunkin added a triple among two hits, and Brooke Roxy chipped in two hits.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 11 Shenandoah 1
Lewis Central 5 Clarinda 2
Red Oak 3 Denison-Schleswig 2
Atlantic 12 Glenwood 1
Creston 4 St. Albert 3
Creston 8 St. Albert 2
Corner Conference Tournament
Fremont-Mills 13 East Mills 3
Stanton 5 Fremont-Mills 1
Sidney 12 Essex 11
Griswold 9 Sidney 7
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 18 Audubon 16
Tri-Center 4 Missouri Valley 2 — 8 inn
Underwood 7 Treynor 3
Logan-Magnolia 7 AHSTW 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 8 Southwest Valley 1
Bedford 5 Nodaway Valley 4
Southeast Warren 3 Central Decatur 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Wayne 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 2 Abraham Lincoln 1
Sioux City East 9 Abraham Lincoln 5
LeMars 12 Thomas Jefferson 0
LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
Sioux City North 13 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City North 8 Sioux City West 0
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal
Moravia 20 Mormon Trail 2
Twin Cedars 9 Seymour 3
Lamoni 6 Murray 5
Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 4 Lenox 2
Ar-We-Va at East Sac County
Whiting at West Monona