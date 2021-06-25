(KMAland) -- St. Albert posted a three-win day, Lo-Ma rolled to a win, CD edged Nodaway Valley and more from the Friday in KMAland softball.
H-10: St. Albert 3 Shenandoah 1 (Game 1)
Sarah Eggerling had a hit and drove in two, and Kylie Wesack singled and scored for the Saintes. Alexis Narmi struck out 10 and allowed just one run on five hits to get the win.
Lynnae Green topped the Shenandoah offense with a pair of hits.
H-10: St. Albert 4 Shenandoah 3 (Game 2)
Alexis Narmi had a home run among two hits and drove in three, and Kylie Wesack added two hits and two runs. Jessica McMartin pitched in two hits and an RBI.
Shenandoah’s Sidda Rodewald had a double among three hits, drove in a run and scored once, and Lynnae Green pitched in two hits and a run. Macey Finlay also had a pair of hits, an RBI and a run.
H-10: Atlantic 8 Kuemper Catholic 2
Kenzie Schon posted three hits and an RBI for Kuemper Catholic in the loss. Brianna Lux had a solo home run for the Knights.
NC: St. Albert 11 Missouri Valley 4
Alexis Narmi struck out nine, and Kylie Wesack homered and doubled for the Saintes. Mallory Daley and Georgie Bohnet also doubled.
Brooklyn Lange led Missouri Valley with three hits, including a double, an RBI and a run. Mia Hansen tallied two hits and two runs, and Lauren Austin posted a pair of knocks.
SPENCER TOURNAMENT
LeMars 11 Denison-Schleswig 2
Sarah Brown led LeMars with a home run among four hits and scored three runs. Payton Wright added three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Maggie Allen finished with two hits, two RBI and three runs.
Newell-Fonda 16 LeMars 3
Alivia Milbrodt had a double and an RBI, and Sarah Brown and Avery Pratt also drove in one run each.
NC: Earlham 10 Audubon 0
Jordan Porsch singled and doubled for Earlham in the loss.
POI: Lenox 11 East Union 2
Zoey Reed had two hits and three RBI, and Cadence Douglas pitched in a single, a triple and two RBI. Brooklynn Ecklin tallied two hits and two RBI, and Emilee Reed added two hits of her own. TJ Stoaks struck out 12 and allowed just four hits.
Noelle McKnight had two of those hits for East Union.
POI: Central Decatur 5 Nodaway Valley 4
Emily Cornell had two hits, drove in a run and scored once for Central Decatur. Kylee Rockhold struck out 11 in a complete game effort for the Cardinals.
Maddax DeVault topped Nodaway Valley with two doubles, and Lindsey Davis went deep and drove in two.
POI: Southeast Warren 12 Southwest Valley 0
Makayla Ruble hit a grand slam and Alivia Ruble smashed a home run of her own for Southeast Warren.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 Boyer Valley 2
Alissa Partridge had a strong night with a hit, two walks, two stolen bases and three runs for Exira/EHK. Macy Emgarten added two hits and struck out 10 in the circle.
RVC: Woodbine 12 Glidden-Ralston 1
Nicole Hoefer had a single, a triple and four RBI to lead Woodbine in the win. Grace Moores pitched in two hits, and Charlie Pryor allowed just three hits and struck out seven in five innings.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 11 Murray 1
Haley Godfrey had three hits, three RBI and three runs, and Riley Enfield posted a hit and scored three runs of her own. Paetyn Anderson chipped in a two-run single, and BrieAnna Remster threw all five innings and struck out nine.
Teryn Shields had a run-scoring hit to bring in Chloe Church, who also hit safely once for Murray.
BLUE: Moravia 11 Moulton-Udell 1 (Game 1)
Anaya Keith had two doubles, a single and five RBI, and Callie Benjamin had two doubles, a home run, three RBI and three runs for Moravia. Destiny Nathaniel added three hits and two runs, and Lauren Long finished with a double and two RBI.
Grace Wood posted a pair of hits and drove in a run for Moulton-Udell.
BLUE: Moravia 17 Moulton-Udell 2 (Game 2)
Isabel Hanes, Callie Benjamin, Destiny Nathaniel and Anaya Keith all had two hits and combined to drive in seven and score nine for Moravia. Alexa Bedford threw five innings and gave up jus two runs to get the win.
Rachel Ogden had two hits and two RBI, and Grace Wood added two hits of her own in the loss for Moulton-Udell.
