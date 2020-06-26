(KMAland) -- St. Albert and Kuemper won in the H-10, Griswold won the Corner, MSTM took down Mount Ayr, Woodbine outscored G-R & more from KMAland softball Friday.
H-10: St. Albert 9 Shenandoah 5
Shelby Hatcher had three hits and drove in two, and Presley Poor and Landry Miller scored two runs each for the Saintes.
Courtnee Griffin hit a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice for Shenandoah.
CCT: Griswold 3 Stanton 0
Anna Kelley homered among three hits, and Brenna Rossell threw a shutout to lead Griswold to the Corner Conference Tournament championship. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
POI: Central Decatur 4 Nodaway Valley 2
Riley Bell and Kylee Rockhold combined on 11 strikeouts for Central Decatur. Emily Cornell led the Cardinals at the plate with two hits and two RBI, and Eily Hall added two hits.
Reagan Weinheimer and Alyssa Davis each drove in a run for Nodaway Valley while Lindsey Davis had two hits.
POI: East Union 3 Lenox 2 — 15 inn
Kaitlyn Mitchell reached on an error in the 15th inning, stole second and scored on a Chloe Kerrigan single to make the difference in the game.
TJ Stoaks struck out 26 batters, allowing zero earned runs and had three hits at the plate. Emilee Reed added two hits and an RBI, and McKinna Hogan doubled for Lenox.
POI: Wayne 16 Bedford 5
Vivian Tracy hit her third home run of the week and second in as many nights for Bedford.
POI: Southeast Warren 15 Southwest Valley 2
Alivia Ruble had three hits and drove in three runs, and Makayla Ruble added two hits and two RBI for Southeast Warren. Brooklynn Page, Natalie Geisler and Josie Kosman also had two hits each.
RVC: Woodbine 12 Glidden-Ralston 7
Grace Moores had three hits for Woodbine while Amanda Foster added two hits and three runs scored. Alex Niedermyer picked up two hits, and Jordan Butrick doubled.
Talia Schon homered among three hits and drove in two, and Gretchen Wallace added three hits for Glidden-Ralston.
RVC: CAM, Anita 5 Ar-We-Va 4
Allison Spieker hit a home run and drove in two runs, and Maddy Holtz added three hits and scored twice. Grace Kauffman tripled among two hits, and Maddy McKee finished with two hits of her own. Helen Riker struck out 11 in getting the win.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 7 Orient-Macksburg 4
Cameron Martin threw a complete game to lift Lamoni to their fourth consecutive victory.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 9 Shenandoah 5
Kuemper Catholic 17 Clarinda 2
Corner Conference Tournament Championship
Griswold 3 Stanton 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Mount Ayr 1
Central Decatur 4 Nodaway Valley 2
East Union 3 Lenox 2 — 15 inn
Wayne 16 Bedford 5
Southeast Warren 15 Southwest Valley 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 12 Glidden-Ralston 7
CAM, Anita 5 Ar-We-Va 4
Coon Rapids-Bayard 13 Whiting 2
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 7 Moulton-Udell 0
Moravia 13 Moulton-Udell 3
Lamoni 7 Orient-Macksburg 4
Diagonal at Seymour
Twin Cedars 21 Mormon Trail 2
Melcher-Dallas at Murray
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9 Audubon 4
Bishop Heelan Catholic at West Lyon