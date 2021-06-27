(KMAland) -- Griswold won another tournament, Southeast Warren did, too, and Underwood nabbed a win on Saturday in KMAland softball.
NC: Underwood 11 Thomas Jefferson 0
Maddie Pierce went 4-for-4 with four RBI, and Taylor Nelson pitched in three hits and three runs for Underwood in the win. Ella Pierce struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in six shutout innings to get the win. Ella Pierce pitched in three hits and two RBI, and Grace Pierce had two hits and an RBI.
BEDFORD TOURNAMENT
Griswold scored another tournament championship with a trio of wins at the Bedford Tournament. Check out the scores and stats reported to KMA Sports below.
Griswold 15 East Mills 3
Griswold 10 Bedford 0
Griswold 7 Stanton 4
Dakota Reynolds, Karly Millikan and Brenna Rossell all had wins in the circle for Griswold. Makenna Askeland had a big day at the plate with a pair of home runs among five hits, drove in eight and scored three times. Anna Kelley pitched in six hits, including a double, and drove in five. Rossell tallied a double and three singles and drove in two. Erynn Peterson added seven stolen bases and seven runs scored.
In the Stanton game, Marleigh Johnson hit a home run among two hits, and Brooklyn Adams added a pair of hits for the Viqueens.
Bedford 9 Stanton 7
Darcy Davis and Jadyn Bucher posted a pair of hits for Bedford in the win.
Brooklyn Adams had three hits and an RBI, and Jenna Stephens posted a pair of hits and drove in two. Marleigh Johnson had two hits and scored twice, and Ali Silvius singled, tripled and scored two runs of her own.
Stanton 8 East Mills 3
Ali Silvius tripled among two hits and drove in two, and Brooklyn Adams posted a hit and two RBI of her own to lead Stanton. Ali Silvius threw five innings and gave up just one earned run to get the win.
MELCHER-DALLAS TOURNAMENT
Southeast Warren grabbed a pair of impressive wins to take the Melcher-Dallas Tournament. Check out the scores and stats reported to KMA Sports below.
Southeast Warren 12 West Central Valley 0
Josie Hartman smacked her fifth home run of the season for the Warhawks.
Southeast Warren 10 Melcher-Dallas 0
Breanna Nolte had two hits and two RBI, and Makayla Ruble, Alivia Ruble and Kaylee Bauer all pitched in two hits each for Southeast Warren. Alivia Ruble struck out eight in five one-hit innings to get the win.
Riley Enfield had the only hit of the game for Melcher-Dallas.
Melcher-Dallas 11 Seymour 0
Haley Godfrey finished with two hits, two runs and two RBI to lead Melcher-Dallas in the win. Riley Enfield and Kasyn Reed added two hits, and BrieAnna Remster had a hit and two RBI. Remster also struck out 10 in five one-hit innings.
Gracie Peck had the only hit of the game for Seymour.
WESTWOOD TOURNAMENT
Woodbine took a pair of losses at the Westwood Tournament. Check out the scores sand stats reported to KMA Sports below.
Gehlen Catholic 2 Woodbine 0
West Monona 5 Woodbine 1
Charlie Pryor had a double and Grace Moores added a pair of hits for Woodbine in the losses.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Underwood 11 Thomas Jefferson 0
Bedford Tournament
Griswold 15 East Mills 3
East Mills vs. Bedford, 5:00 PM
Griswold 10 Bedford 0
Stanton 8 East Mills 3
Griswold 7 Stanton 4
Bedford 9 Stanton 7
Collins-Maxwell Tournament
Pella 9 Central Decatur 1
Collins-Maxwell 11 Central Decatur 0
Melcher-Dallas Tournament
Southeast Warren 12 West Central Valley 0
Melcher-Dallas 11 Seymour 0
Seymour 10 West Central Valley 0
Southeast Warren 10 Melcher-Dallas 0
Westwood Tournament
Gehlen Catholic 2 Woodbine 0
West Monona 5 Woodbine 1
Trinity Christian 8 Whiting 0
Westwood Whiting
Moravia Tournament
Sigourney 12 Moravia 0
Moravia Centerville