(KMAland) – Shenandoah, Clarinda, Creston and Denison-Schleswig got sweeps in Hawkeye Ten action, Sidney, Glenwood and Lenox won in walk-off fashion, Southeast Warren won a state title rematch, Central Decatur held on in extras, Missouri Valley rolled and Audubon held off Bedford in KMAland softball Monday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 8 Harlan 1
Nevaeh Yale had three hits, a double and three RBI for Shenandoah while Lynnae Green had a double and two RBI. Kassidy Stephens had two hits and an RBI while Abbey Dumler had an RBI and scored a run. Jenna Burdorf tacked on three singles, scored twice and stole two bases, and Peyton Athen was the winning pitcher. She struck out nine while allowing five hits and one earned run.
Taylor Heese had three hits and an RBI for Harlan while Abbie Schechinger doubled in the loss.
Shenandoah 11 Harlan 4
Caroline Rogers drove in two runs, scored twice and stole four bases for Shenandoah while Lynnae Green and Peyton Athen also had two RBI. Athen had a hit and scored once, and Green scored twice. Nevaeh Yale accounted for two hits and an RBI, and Kassidy Stephens and Kylie Foutch both had one hit and one RBI. Foutch’s hit was a double while Alexis Schebaum also added an RBI. Jenna Burdorf contributed a hit, scored twice, stole two bases and struck out seven on six hits in seven innings.
Haylee Ernst had two hits for Harlan while Ellie Ineson drove in two.
Clarinda 10 Kuemper Catholic 6
Madi Cole had a big game for Clarinda with two hits, three RBI and a run scored. Presley Jobe had a hit, two RBI and scored once, and Brynn Isaacson had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Kaylah Degase and Annika Price each had one hit, one RBI and one run scored while Jerzee Knight had two hits and scored once. Addison Wagoner scored a run and drove in another, and Mallory Woods got the victory. She struck out six on seven hits.
Alexis Diercksen homered as one of her two hits for Kuemper. Diercksen had two RBI and scored once. Melinda Schaefer had two hits, one RBI and scored once, and Kaci Peter contributed a hit and two runs scored. Myli Schaefer struck out four in the loss.
Clarinda 13 Kuemper Catholic 3
Jerzee Knight had two hits, two RBI and scored three times for Clarinda while Addison Wagoner added three hits, plated a run and scored twice. Brynn Isaacson doubled as one of her two hits, sent in a run and scored another while Annika Price doubled as one of her two hits. Lylly Merrill also doubled as part of a big game that featured two RBI and two runs scored. Kaylah Degase doubled, sent in a run and scored another, and Ryplee Sunderman added a hit, an RBI and scored twice. Andi Woods was the winning pitcher.
Alexis Diercksen had two hits and an RBI for Kuemper while Ellie Sibbel also had two hits. Kyla Wiskus and Morgan Masching had one RBI each for the Knights.
Denison-Schleswig 14 Red Oak 0
Ashlyn Herrig had three hits for Denison-Schleswig. She also scored three times, stole four bases and drove in four runs. Mayah Slater had a hit and two RBI, and Avery Bock had two hits and an RBI. Maria Cardenas tripled and sent in a run while Kiana Schulz had a hit and an RBI. Norah Huebert struck out wo and allowed only two hits in four innings.
Kaysie Kells, Nicole Bond and Merced Ramirez had hits for Red Oak in the loss. Kells also stole two bases.
Denison-Schleswig 12 Red Oak 8
Mayah Slater had a hit and four RBI for Denison-Schleswig while Norah Huebert had two hits and three RBI. Elli Heiden and Kamden Bruhn added two hits apiece while Bruhn scored twice and Heiden crossed home plate once. Maria Cardenas and Claire Leinen had one hit and on RBI while Kiana Schulz had two hits, doubled and sent in a run. Ashlyn Herrig stole two bags, and Claire Leinen was the winning pitcher. She struck out three on eight hits in seven innings.
Alexis Joint led Red Oak with two hits, a double and three RBI while Jaydin Lindsay had three hits and doubled twice. Merced Ramirez contributed two hits while Emily Sebeniecher and Haylee Wallace both had one hit and one RBI. Sebeniecher doubled.
Glenwood 6 St. Albert 5 – 11 innings
Glenwood won the nail-biter via a walk-off error. Sara Kolle had two hits, drove in two and doubled while Brynn Schrock and Allison Koontz each had a hit and an RBI. Koontz’s hit was a double. Brielle Allmon had two hits and scored once for Glenwood while McKenna Wilkes scored twice. Koontz was the winning pitcher. She tossed the full 11 innings, striking out 15 while allowing 11 hits and two earned runs.
Alexis Narmi had two hits, doubled, homered and drove in two for St. Albert while Jessica McMartin had three hits and an RBI. Kylie Wesack had a hit and an RBI while Kiera Hochstein and Katelynn Hendricks both had two hits apiece. One of Hochstein’s hits was a double. Anna Helton had one hit and scored once, and Ella Narmi was the losing pitcher. She struck out 12 while allowing nine hits and one earned run.
St. Albert 5 Glenwood 3
Kiera Hochstein had two hits and scored once for St. Albert while Katelynn Hendricks had two hits, doubled, scored a run and drove in another. Oliva Gardner tacked on a hit and scored a run for the Saintes, and Alexis Narmi was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight on seven hits with three earned runs in seven innings. Narmi surpassed 700 career strikeouts on Monday night.
Sara Kolle had a homer and three RBI for Glenwood. Kolle eclipsed 100 career hits thanks to her 4-for-8 performance on the evening. Faith Weber added two hits. McKenna Wilkes posted a hit and scored a run, and Elizabeth Thiesen doubled in the loss. Brynn Schrock struck out five on six hits in five innings.
Creston 13 Lewis Central 4
Mila Kuhns had three hits, three RBI and scored once for Creston while Nevaeh Randall and Taryn Fredrickson had homers. Randall also doubled among her three hits and scored three times while Kralik had two hits and scored a run. Jersey Foote had two hits, scored twice and sent in two more. Sophie Hagle had a hit and two RBI, and Daile Keeler had two hits and scored twice. Fredrickson was the winning pitcher. She struck out seven on eight hits in seven innings.
Gracie Hays had two hits, doubled and drove in two for Lewis Central. Avery Heller had two hits, doubled and sent in a run while Kyleigh Moore doubled and drove in a run. Cami Damgaard also doubled for the Titans.
Creston 5 Lewis Central 4
Nevaeh Randall homered again while driving in two and scoring twice. Daile Keeler had one hit and an RBI for Creston while Zoey Vandevender scored twice. Keely Coen got the dub in the circle. She struck out five, walked two and scattered nine hits.
Mahri Manz doubled and drove in a run for Lewis Central while Gracie Hays had two hits and scored a run. Avery Heller contributed a hit, scored once and drove in a run, and Alyssa Griffin had three hits and an RBI.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 10 Stanton 9 – 10innings
Sidney put up six runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game and ultimately won it on an RBI from Mia Foster in the 10th inning. Foster had four hits while Gabi Jacobs added two knocks. Fallon Sheldon homered and scored twice while Maddie Hensley, Sadie Thompson, Bridget Krominga and Lily Peters had one hit apiece.
Bree Mitchell had three hits, doubled and sent in two runs for Stanton while Kyla Hart had two hits and drove in two. Leah Sandin added two hits, an RBI, scored three times and stole two bases, Elly McDonald contributed a hit, an RBI and scored a run and Jenna Stephens posted two hits. Mitchell struck out nine in nine innings. She scattered seven hits and gave up only two earned runs in the tough-luck loss.
Fremont-Mills 13 East Mills 3
Lily Crom had two RBI for Fremont-Mills while Ella Thornton had two hits, an RBI and scored three times. Lana Alley had two hits, an RBI and scored twice, and Macy Mitchell added a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Amanda Morgan and Kinley Blackburn accounted for one RBI for the Knights while Saige Mitchell got the win. She struck out three and allowed only one earned run while scattering nine hits.
Aspen Crouse had two hits and three RBI for East Mills while Kandra Lauman doubled for the Wolverines.
Griswold 12 Essex 1
Griswold’s Makenna Askeland had a big night with a home run among two hits and three RBI while Abby Gohlinghorst and Addison Adams had two singles and an RBI each. Karly Millikan struck out 12 in the circle and allowed just one hit, reaching 500 career strikeouts. She also had a double and two RBI, and Marissa Askeland, McKenna Wiechman, Dakota Reynolds and Joey Reynolds each singled. Whitney Pennock scored twice, and Kate Tischer had three runs scored.
Essex had only one hit in the loss. That came from Brianne Johnson. Kylie Valdez scored their only run. Tori Burns struck out seven in five innings.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 CAM 1
Breeley Clayburg had a homer among her two hits and three RBI while Malia Clayburg had two hits, two RBI and scored three times. Anna Hart had a hit and scored twice while Kadey Olson added two hits and an RBI. Aubrey Hofbauer and Maddy Mason both had one hit and an RBI while Brooklyn Burmeister posted a hit and scored once. Hart struck out eight on five hits in seven innings of action.
Woodbine 13 Boyer Valley 1
Nicole Sherer had two hits, tripled, drove in three and scored twice for Woodbine while Charlie Pryor tripled, drove in two and scored once. Elise Olson had a double and one RBI, and Sierra Lantz tacked on a double, an RBI and a run scored. Bridgette Kelley had one hit, one RBI and scored three times. Pryor struck out eight while allowing only one hit in five innings.
Maria Puck had Boyer Valley’s lone hit while Jessica O’Day scored their only run.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Abraham Lincoln 0
Elise Evans-Murphy homered and doubled twice among her three hits while plating four to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Aussie Obbink had two doubles, two RBI and scored twice while Riley Fitzgerald tacked on two hits, a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Ella Skinner and Cori Griebel both contributed one hit and one RBI, and Bailey Moreau posted a hit and scored once. Chloe Buss had two hits, and Addison Wheeler doubled. Regan Herbst struck out four while allowing only one hit in five innings.
AL’s two hits came from Izzy Miller and Charlee Breitkreutz. Holly Hansen struck out five in the loss.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Abraham Lincoln 2
Elise Evans-Murphy had three hits, doubled, plated two and scored twice for Sergeant Bluff-Luton while Cori Griebel added two hits, one RBI and scored once. Lily Delperdang doubled among her three hits and scored twice while Addison Wheeler had two hits, doubled, scored twice and accounted for one RBI. Brooklyn Ocker had a double and an RBI while Bailey Moreau also posted one hit and an RBI. Chloe Buss got in on the fun with two hits. Kamea Van Kalsbeek struck out nine in seven innings for the Warriors.
Jayden Hargrave had two hits for AL while Jazmyne Villalobos and Lexie Pearce each tacked on a hit and scored a run.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Thomas Jefferson 5
No stats reported.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City North 3
Leah Conlon had three hits, doubled, drove in a run and scored twice for Sioux City East while Gracie Bruening also drove in a run. Kaedy Junck and Raelyn Angerman both had a hit and scored twice while Olivia Mentzer doubled. Brooklyn Johnson had nine strikeouts while allowing only three hits and one earned run in seven innings.
Sophie Verzani sparked Sioux City North’s offense with a homer. Lauren Clark and Joslyn Vogt also had hits.
Sioux City North 6 Sioux City East 3
Natalie Rasmussen had a hit and two RBI to lead Sioux City North while Ataviah Van Buren had two hits and scored twice. Jersee Reiling had one hit, one RBI and scored twice. Joslyn Vogt and Carlie Benton contributed one hit apiece and scored once. Madison Green collected the win in the circle.
Leah Conlon and Alexys Jones had two hits and an RBI for Sioux City East while Olivia Mentzer had two hits and scored a run. Addyson Junge tripled while Alyssa Erick doubled.
LeMars 12 Sioux City West 1
Charli Grosenheider and Brenna Leraas both had two hits, two RBI and scored twice for LeMars. Both doubled. Addison Bogh tripled as one of her two hits, drove in a run and scored twice while Libby Leraas had one hit, one RBI and scored twice. Sarah Brown had three hits, tripled and scored three times, and Natalie Vanderloo doubled and drove in a run. Kylie Hofmann tallied the win in the circle. She struck out two and allowed only four hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Kaycie Boetger had a hit and an RBI for Sioux City West while Angelica Rivera doubled.
LeMars 11 Sioux City West 1
Sarah Brown sparked LeMars’ sticks with four hits and an RBI while also scoring twice. Charli Grosenheider added two hits, two RBI and a run scored, and Natalie Vanderloo accounted for three hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Brenna Leraas had two hits, an RBI and scored once, and Payton Wright tripled as her lone hit, drove in two and scored twice. Addison Bogh tacked on one hit, one RBI and scored once. Brenna Leraas was the winning pitcher. She struck out nine on three hits with one earned run in five innings.
Angelica Rivera plated Sioux City West’s lone run while Emily Ehlers contributed a hit and a run score.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Orient-Macksburg 7 Moulton-Udell 0 (forfeit)
No stats reported.
Moravia 8 Seymour 6
Kjirsten Albertson had two doubles, drove in three and scored once for Moravia while Kenna Spencer doubled as one of her two hits, had two RBI and scored twice. Destiny Nathaniel had a double and two RBI, and Alex Bedford had two hits, doubled and scored a run. Jaime Self tacked on two hits and an RBI, and Ivy Wubben had a hit and scored twice. Bedford struck out 10 on eight hits with zero earned runs in the win.
Olivia Power had two hits, a double and sent across two runs for Seymour while Taylor Ruby and Mackenzie Roberston each had two hits and an RBI. One of Robertson’s hits was a double. Gracie Peck and Morgan Robertson each contributed a hit and scored a run while Peck took the loss in the circle.
NON-CONFERENCE
Audubon 10 Bedford 6
Jordan Porsch homered and drove in three on two hits for Audubon while Kali Irlmeier had four hits, doubled twice and plated two runs. Mattie Nielsen had two hits, one RBI and scored three times and Alexis Obermeier added two hits, including a double. Jordan Mulford had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Obermeier struck out 12, walked three and surrendered six hits in the win.
Breanna Simmons doubled for Bedford while Caroline Simmons had two hits, an RBI and scored twice. Bridget Murphy posted two hits, one RBI and scored twice.
Missouri Valley 11 Westwood 2
Audrie Kohl tripled, homered and drove in two for Missouri Valley. Kohl was also the winning pitcher, striking out 17 on six hits in seven innings. Lea Gute had three hits, doubled, drove in two and swiped two bases while Brooklyn Lange had two hits, doubled and plated two runs. Emerson Anderson doubled, drove in two and scored once, and Dilynn Meade had two hits and scored twice.
West Monona 11 AHSTW 3
Braxton Gipple had a double and two RBI for AHSTW while Bryanna Wood and Halle Goodman both had one hit and scored once. Loralei Wahling and Sienna Christian contributed hits while Christian struck out four batters in the loss.
South Central Calhoun at IKM-Manning
No results reported
Lenox 7 Lamoni 6
Zoey Reed’s bases-loaded hit drove in the winning run for the Tigers. Reed had two hits, drove in two and scored once while Sadie Cox had two hits, doubled and plated two. Dayna Robinson added two hits, an RBI and scored once. Cadence Douglas, Izzy Curtis and Emilee Reed had one hit and scored once.
Haelyn Olson paced Lamoni with a 4-for-4 day. She had a double, three singles and two RBIs. Allyson Martin was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
Central Decatur 5 Mormon Trail 4 – 8 innings
No stats reported.
Southeast Warren 5 Twin Cedars 1
Natalie Geisler had three hits, two RBI and scored once for Southeast Warren while Lexi Clendenen had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Kaylyn Holmes added two hits, a double, an RBI and scored once, and Jaycee Neer doubled and scored once. Alivia Ruble was the winning pitcher. She struck out 12 while allowing just three hits in seven innings.
Cristen Durian had an RBI for Twin Cedars while Rylee Dunkin, Kisha Reed and Jillian French had hits. French was the losing pitcher. She allowed five walks, seven hits and three earned runs while striking out one.
Murray 5 East Union 3
Murray sent three runs across in the top of the seventh to get the win. Keirsten Klein bopped a solo homer in the third inning. Klein also doubled. CeJay Kent had three hits, and Teryn Shields had two. Megan Henrichs drove in a run for the Mustangs and Presley Van Winkele posted one hit and scored twice. Van Winkle got the win in the circle, striking out five one earned run in seven innings.
Glidden-Ralston 11 East Sac County 0
Ashlynn Tigges had a double and two RBI while Tiela Janssen had a hit and two RBI for Glidden-Ralston. Vanessa Koehler and Elizabeth Lloyd had one hit and an RBI. Koehler threw five innings, striking out 10 on three hits.