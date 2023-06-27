(KMAland) -- Essex upset Shenandoah, East Mills edged Red Oak, Woodbine pushed past Treynor, AL beat TJ & Kuemper, CR-B, Seymour, O-M, Murray, TC, SBL, SA, Creston, SCE, Bedford, U’wood, Audubon, MV, Riverside & Wayne were other area winners in softball on Tuesday.
Check out the full KMAland softball recap for Tuesday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 7 Denison-Schleswig 6
Kuemper Catholic scored the final six runs of the game, walking off with two in the bottom of the seventh. The Knights got three hits and an RBI from Ally Sommerfeld and two hits and an RBI from Allison Ostrander in the win. Myli Schaefer had 12 strikeouts in seven innings.
Kaitlyn Bruhn posted two hits and three RBI, and Ashlyn Herrig had two hits and three runs for Denison-Schleswig. Claire Leinen added seven strikeouts in six innings.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 2 Ar-We-Va 1
Maddy Mason and Malia Clayburg both had an RBI for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the low-scoring win. Anna Hart had eight strikeouts and gave up just one run on three hits in seven innings to get the victory.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 6 Thomas Jefferson 3
No stats reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Seymour 15 Melcher-Dallas 3
Mackenzie Robertson had two hits and three RBI, and Morgan Robertson and Taylor Ruby both had two hits, two RBI and two runs for Seymour in the dominant win. Lacie and Gracie Peck also had one hit and two RBI each, combining to score four runs, and Leah Rinchiuso posted two hits, three runs and an RBI. Gracie Peck was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts in three innings.
Summer Karpan had a hit and an RBI, and Hayden Brandon posted one hit and one run for Melcher-Dallas.
Orient-Macksburg 8 Moravia 3
Emma Boswell hit a three-run home run, and Kinsey Eslinger added two hits and an RBI for Orient-Macksburg. Boswell was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts in seven innings.
Murray 14 Mormon Trail 1
Teryn Shields, Jayda Chew and Leah Frederick all had three hits each, and Presley VanWinkle and Cejay Kent had two hits apiece for Murray in the win. Shields doubled three times, drove in five and scored three runs, and Chew drove in two and scored three for the Mustangs. Shields struck out six in five innings to get the win.
Twin Cedars 17 Moulton-Udell 0
Jillian French had a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and just one walk in four innings for Twin Cedars. Kisha Reed and Cristen Durian collected three hits each, and Reed scored four times with two RBI. Durian also had three runs and three RBI, and Rylee Dunkin smashed her fifth home run of the season, stealing three bags and scoring three runs for the Sabers.
NON-CONFERENCE
Essex 10 Shenandoah 6
Kylie Valdez had a hit and three runs, and Tori Burns doubled, drove in one and scored twice to lead Essex in the win. Brianne Johnson tallied a triple, an RBI and a run, and Alex King scored two runs for the Trojanettes. Burns was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts in seven innings.
Jenna Burdorf had two hits and an RBI, and Abbey Dumler totaled one hit and two RBI for Shenandoah. Lexi Schebaum also had one hit and two runs, and Peyton Athen stuck out 12 for the Fillies.
East Mills 8 Red Oak 7
Nicole Bond and Emily Sebeniecher had three hits each while Kaysie Kells, Alexis Joint, Merced Ramirez and Jaydin Lindsay all had two hits apiece for Red Oak in the loss. Bond doubled and tripled and drove in three runs.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Glenwood 4
Ella Skinner and Bailey Moreau each hit solo home runs, Elise Evans-Murphy added three hits and three RBI and Addison Wheeler and Cori Griebel both posted two hits for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Kamea Van Kalsbeek was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts in four innings.
Sara Kolle doubled in a run and scored once, and Allison Koontz had one hit and one run for Glenwood.
St. Albert 12 Sidney 0
Kiera Hochstein tripled and drove in three runs, and Lexi Narmi, Jessica McMartin, Anna Helton and Lily Barnes all had two hits each for St. Albert in the win. McMartin and Helton had two RBI each, and Helton, Barnes and Olivia Gardner scored two runs apiece. Lexi and Ella Narmi combined on 11 strikeouts in the four-inning no-hitter.
Creston 13 Clarke 0
Keely Coen went three shutout innings and struck out two while Daile Keeler, Nevaeh Randall and Ava Adamson all bopped home runs for Creston. Keeler and Adamson had a team-high two hits while both had two RBI along with Randall, Sophia Hagle and Zoey Vandevender.
Sioux City East 24 Harlan 12
Olivia Mentzer had a home run among five hits, drove in four and scored four times, and Alexys Jones also went deep while finishing with two hits, four RBI and three runs to lead Sioux City East. Alyssa Erick, Leah Conlon and Raelyn Angerman all had three hits apiece, and Kaedy Junck had two hits for the Black Raiders.
Ella Plagman, Abbie Schechinger and Ellie Ineson all had three hits for Harlan in the loss. Taylor Heese tallied two hits, including a home run, and drove in four, and Jenna Gessert added two hits and two runs for the Cyclones.
Bedford 15 Stanton 5
Jadyn Bucher had one hit, two runs and four RBI, and Aniya Hardee added three hits and two runs for Bedford. Caroline Simmons tallied a double among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Alexis Perkins totaled two hits and two RBI. Macy Musich also doubled in two runs, and MaKayla Nicholas singled and drove in two. Breanna Simmons struck out five in five innings to get the win for the Bulldogs.
Bree Mitchell and Lilly Ford had two hits and an RBI each for Stanton in the loss.
Underwood 15 Fremont-Mills 14
Underwood won another wild one, getting four hits, two RBI and three runs from Ali Fletcher and three hits, four RBI and two runs from Allissa Fischer. Alyse Petersen and Grace Pierce also added three hits each while Koryn Trede and Macy Pedersen had two hits apiece. Petersen and Mary Stephens drove in two runs each.
F-M’s Saige Mitchell and Macy Mitchell had three hits apiece, and Emily Kesterson and Lilly Barbour tallied two each. Macy Mitchell and Kesterson had a team-best three RBI each, and Saige and Macy both scored four runs. Macy Mitchell reached 100 career hits and hit a home run on the night. Ella Thornton also pushed past 100 career stolen bases for the Knights.
Audubon 16 CAM 4
Mattie Nielsen was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs, and Alexis Obermeier also went deep and drove in two. Addie Hocker tallied a double among three hits, drove in four and scored two runs, and Kylee Hartl had a two-hit, two-RBI, two-run game for the Wheelers.
Missouri Valley 11 Boyer Valley 0
Audrie Kohl struck out 12 and allowed just one hit in six innings for Missouri Valley in the win. Kohl also doubled twice and drove in two, and Maya Contreraz and Grace Herman posted two hits each. Emma Gute tallied a hit and two RBI of her own.
Woodbine 3 Treynor 2
Woodbine scored two runs in the seventh to pick up the win. Nicole Sherer and Anna Jochims had two hits apiece, and Charlie Pryor went all seven innings with six strikeouts to get the victory.
Zoey Zadalis led Treynor with a hit and a run, and Jadyn Huisman singled and drove in one run. Huisman also struck out six in four innings before Delaney Mathews had two strikeouts in three innings.
Riverside 12 MVAOCOU 2
Sophia Fenner homered among three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Elly Henderson also went deep, singled, drove in three and scored twice for Riverside. Fenner was the winning pitcher in going five innings.
Wayne 7 Centerville 1
Ava Whitney and Izzie Moore both hit home runs with Moore posting a double, three RBI and two runs to lead Wayne. Ella Whitney totaled two hits and an RBI, and Whitney scored twice for the Falcons. Moore went seven innings and struck out nine to get the win.
Grinnell 5 Southeast Warren 1
Breanna Nolte doubled and drove in Lexi Clendenen, who singled, to lead Southeast Warren on offense. Kaylyn Holmes went all six innings and struck out six in the circle.
Newell-Fonda 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Exira/EHK’s Riley Miller struck out 11 in six innings and allowed just one earned run on five hits in the loss. Miller, Hannah Nelson and Harlee Fahn all had one hit each, and Hailey Berns added a run for the Spartans.
Storm Lake 8 Sioux City West 0
Lulu Vaul had two hits to lead Sioux City West in the defeat. Vaul also threw all six innings and struck out five.
Storm Lake 12 Sioux City West 2
Angelica Rivera and Isabella Allen both had one hit and one RBI for Sioux City West in the loss. Lulu Vaul went 4 1/3 innings for the Wolverines.
Spencer 8 Sioux City North 4
Lauren Woods doubled, homered, drove in two and scored twice, and Joslyn Vogt had a hit and an RBI for Sioux City North in the loss. Madison Green had three strikeouts in four innings pitched.