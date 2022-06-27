(KMAland) -- Shenandoah picked up a rare win over Harlan, Kuemper, D-S, Glenwood & Creston got sweeps, Griswold clinched the Corner, Lamoni edged Lenox in non-conference play and more from Monday in KMAland softball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Harlan 7 Shenandoah 5
Harlan score two runs in the bottom of the sixth to answer a five-run rally for Shenandoah. Tianna Kasperbauer had a double among three hits, drove in one and scored three times while Madison Kjergaard added two hits and two RBI. Ella Plagman posted a hit and two RBI, and Kasperbauer struck out 12 in the circle.
Shenandoah’s Kassidy Stephens hit a grand slam home run, and Caroline Rogers finished with two hits for the Fillies. Jenna Burdorf, Sara Morales and Macey Finlay also hit safely in the tight defeat.
Shenandoah 12 Harlan 11 — 8 inn
Kassidy Stephens was 2-for-4 with another home run and three RBI, and Brooklen Black, Jenna Burdorf and Reese Spiegel all had three hits each for the Fillies. Sara Morales added a double among two hits and drove in four runs, and Macey Finlay had two hits. Caroline Rogers tallied two RBI of her own in helping the Fillies to their first win over Harlan during the Bound/QuikStats era.
Ellie Ineson led Harlan with three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Madison Kjergaard, Jordan Heese and Abbie Schechinger had two hits apiece. Schechinger drove in three, and Ella Plagman had a hit, two RBI and two runs for the Cyclones.
Kuemper Catholic 6 Clarinda 5
Hailey Ostrander and Kenadee Loew posted two hits and one RBI each, and Alicia Ostrander added a hit and two RBI for the Knights in the win. Kamryn Venner struck out five in seven innings to get the win.
Emmy Allbaugh, Presley Jobe and Kaylah Degase all had two hits apiece for Clarinda, and Allbaugh, Jobe, Degase and Annika Price had one RBI each. Addy Wagoner had three strikeouts in the circle for the Cardinals.
Kuemper Catholic 9 Clarinda 1
Jordan Scwhabe, Kaylie Diercksen and Kamryn Venner led Kuemper with two hits and an RBI, and Kenadee Loe doubled in two runs. Chloe Venteicher went all seven innings and gave up just one run on three hits for the Knights.
Bailey Nordyke, Madison McQueen and Kaylee Smith all had one hit each for Clarinda. Ryplee Sunderman drove in the only Clarinda run.
Denison-Schleswig 11 Red Oak 1
Teryn Fink had two hits and two RBI, and Ashlyn Herrig finished with two hits and scored a run for the Monarchs. Norah Huebert tossed three innings and allowed one run on one hit with two strikeouts.
Jaydin Lindsay hit a solo home run to account for Red Oak’s only run of the game.
Denison-Schleswig 12 Red Oak 0
Cambri Brodersen slung a no-hitter and struck out five in a four-inning complete game for the Monarchs. Brodersen also had a double among two hits and scored twice, and Autumn Nemitz had two triples, four RBI and two runs. Kaitlyn Bruhn also had two hits and scored twice, and Hannah Slater doubled and drove in three.
Glenwood 5 St. Albert 0
Allison Koontz struck out seven in a complete game shutout effort for Glenwood. Coryl Matheny and Koontz each hit home runs, and Matheny, McKenna Koehler and Sara Kolle finished with two hits each.
Jessica McMartin had a two-hit game to lead St. Albert. Alexis Narmi had eight strikeouts in seven innings.
Glenwood 9 St. Albert 1
Allison Koontz finished a single shy of the cycle, driving in four runs and scoring three times, to lead Glenwood in the win. Madison Barrett, McKenna Koehler, Elizabeth Thiesen and Faith Weber all had two hits each, and Koehler drove in two runs. Koehler allowed just one run on three hits and struck out three in a complete game in the circle.
Kylie Wesack, Alexis Narmi and Jessica McMartin had one hit each for St. Albert. Anna Helton drove in the team’s only run.
Creston 8 Lewis Central 6
Daile Keeler hit a two-run home run, and Jersey Foote, Nevaeh Randall and Ava Adamson all had two hits each for Creston in the win. Halle Evans drove in three runs on one hit, and Keely Coen struck out five in five innings to get the win.
Gracie Hays posted two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Stacy Merksick had two hits for Lewis Central in the defeat.
Creston 10 Lewis Central 3
Creston clinched the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship with the sweep.
Nevaeh Randall was 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs, and Ava Adamson and Halle Evans posted three hits each for Creston in the win. Gracie Hagle and Jacy Kralik also had two hits and an RBI, and Taryn Fredrickson worked all seven innings with five strikeouts.
Avery Heller was a perfect 4-for-4 to lead the way for Lewis Central. Gracie Hays and Haylee Wilcox posted two hits and one RBI each.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 11 East Mills 0
Malea Moore struck out eight in five innings and allowed just three hits while Ella Thornton had a hit and two RBI for Fremont-Mills in the win. Macy Mitchell had a hit and scored twice, and Saige Mitchell drove in two runs.
Griswold 14 Essex 0
Griswold clinched the outright regular season championship in the Corner Conference, getting a shutout and eight strikeouts from Karly Millikan. Brenna Rossell added a triple, scored three runs, stole two bases and drove in two runs for the Tigers. Lydia Greiman and Joey Reynolds added two hits each, and Greiman drove in three and scored twice. Reynolds also had two RBI, Whitney Pennock had a three-RBI double and two runs scored and Millikan and Makenna Askeland had a hit each with Askeland driving in two.
Stanton 15 Sidney 8
Stanton’s Kyla Hart had a triple among four hits and drove in three, and Bree Mitchell, Leah Sandin and Abby Burke posted three hits apiece. Jenna Stephens added two hits and three RBI in the Viqueens win.
Mia Foster led Sidney with two hits in the defeat.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 8 IKM-Manning 7
Mary Stephens tied it with a run-scoring single, and Grace Pierce finished it with a walk-off passed ball to lift Underwood to the win. Stephens had four hits and three runs for the game, and Clare Cook and Carly Nelson chipped in three hits each. Cook drove in three runs, and Kay Christensen posted a hit and two RBI.
Jessica Christensen topped IKM-Manning with two hits and two runs.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Ar-We-Va 12 West Harrison 3
Ar-We-Va had a nine-run fourth inning to make up the difference in the win. Maggie Ragaller cracked a home run, drove in three and scored twice, and Kora Obrecht and Emma Lieting had two hits apiece. Lieting and Sophie Jackson drove in two runs each for the Rockets.
Kali Peasley had two hits and two walks, and Tylar Stirtz singled and drove in two. Chloe Leinen also had a two-hit game for the Hawkeyes, and Rylee Evans struck out eight in the circle.
CAM 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
CAM 3 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
CAM won the earlier suspended game, and then got a two-hit shutout from Emma Follmann and Helen Riker. Jenna Platt had two RBI, and Karys Hunt added an RBI of her own.
Breeley Clayburg, Malia Clayburg and Bridget Shirbroun all had hits in the opening game while Lacie Davis, Breeley Clayburg, Miranda McClellan, Kadey Olson and Malia Clayburg also hit safely in game two. Emma Hart had seven strikeouts in seven innings in the finale and struck out four in six innings in the opener.
Woodbine 9 Boyer Valley 4
Charlie Pryor was 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs at the plate and struck out 16 in the circle for Woodbine in the win. Elise Olson and Nicole Hoefer added two hits and an RBI each for the Tigers.
Danyelle Hikins topped Boyer Valley with two hits.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Abraham Lincoln 1
Bailey Moreau, Elise Evans-Murphy, Cori Griebel and Emma Crooks all had two hits each for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Reagan Herbst (4 IP, 5 K) and Brooklyn Ocker (3 IP, 1 K) combined on a four-hit complete game for the Warriors.
Jessica Vrenick had two hits and an RBI, and Jayden Hargrave added a double among two hits for the Lynx.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Abraham Lincoln 3
Elise Evans-Murphy and Cori Griebel both hit home runs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Both drove in two runs, and Aussie Obbink also had a hit and two RBI. Addie Brown pitched in three hits and three runs, and Emma Crooks and Kamea Van Kalsbeek combined to strikeout six.
Emma O’Neal had a two-hit game for Abraham Lincoln, and Kloee Breitkruetz drove in two runs.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
Ella Fitzpatrick had three hits and five RBI, and Kenley Meis added three hits and three runs for Bishop Heelan Catholic. Marin Frazee posted two hits and four runs, and Angel Shaw struck out seven in a five-inning complete game.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Thomas Jefferson 0
Marin Frazee and Angel Shaw combined on a three-hit shutout for Heelan. Ella Fitzpatrick had a hit and two RBI to lead the offense.
Sioux City East 9 Sioux City North 1
Olivia Mentzer had three hits and two RBI, and Raelyn Angerman added two hits and two of her own in the win for Sioux City East. Kennedy Wineland also had two hits and two runs, Bella Gordon posted two hits and Addyson Junge had a hit and two RBI. Brylee Hempey was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts in a complete game effort.
Sioux City East 12 Sioux City North 1
Brylee Hempey led Sioux City East with four hits, two RBI and two runs, and Raelyn Angerman and Alyssa Erick added three hits and two RBI each. Kennedy Wineland also had two hits behind Lexi Plathe, who worked all seven innings and had five strikeouts.
Other Missouri River Conference
LeMars 13 Sioux City West 0
LeMars 12 Sioux City West 1
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Orient-Macksburg 20 Melcher-Dallas 6
Kinsey Eslinger led a 12-hit attack with two hits, four RBI and three runs to lead Orient-Macksburg, which also took 13 walks on the night. Kasyn Shinn, Christa Cass, Emma Boswell and Carter Osborne all had two hits each, Boswell drove in three and Cass, Janesa Tonnberg, Emily Campbell, Osborne and Logann Carson two RBI apiece. Boswell threw six innings and struck out seven to get the win.
Moulton-Udell 11 Seymour 7
Adriana Howard tripled twice, doubled once and drove in four runs to lift Moulton-Udell to the win. Stephanie Leager and Rachel Ogden added a hit and two RBI, and Hannah King finished with a single, two doubles and four runs.
Gracie Peck had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Menden Jellison posted a hit, two RBI and a run for Seymour.
NON-CONFERENCE
Audubon 9 Bedford 3
Kali Irlmeier had four hits and three RBI, and Jordan Porsch posted three hits, three runs and an RBI of her own for Audubon. Victoria Asmus also had two hits and two RBI, and Mattie Nielsen finished with a two-hit game. Irlmeier went the first three innings before Alexis Obermeier gave up just three hits and one run in the final four.
Emily Baker, Brenna Simmons and Tayln Rowan all had two hits each for Bedford in the loss.
West Monona 5 AHSTW 2
Rylie Knop, Loralei Wahling, Grace Porter and Braxton Gipple all had one hit each for AHSTW. Wahling and Porter both drove in one run, and Halle Goodman threw seven innings with five strikeouts.
Missouri Valley 16 Westwood 2
Missouri Valley posted 20 hits, including three each from Audrie Kohl, Emma Gute, Brooklyn Lange, Shelby Divelbess and Bailey Divelbess. Gute, Lange, Emerson Anderson, Lea Gute, Peyton Bell and Bailey Dievelbess all drove in two runs apiece behind Kohl, who struck out 14 and allowed two unearned runs on two hits.
Lamoni 4 Lenox 3
Emaleigh Pierschbacher went the first four innings, and Taylor Henson tossed the final three for Lamoni in the win. Henson had a double and an RBI, and Cameron Martin posted the go-ahead RBI single late for the Demons.
Sadie Cox hit a home run, Dayna Robinson added two hits and an RBI and Zoey Reed struck out four in the circle for Lenox.
Southeast Warren 4 Twin Cedars 3
Southeast Warren snapped Twin Cedars’ 21-game win streak.
Rylee Dunkin had two hits, two stolen bases and an RBI, and Jillian French posted two hits for Twin Cedars. Jetta Sterner also had an RBI triple in the tough loss.
Central Decatur 16 Mormon Trail 1
Jordan Proctor was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, and Aniston Jones and Addy Schreck had two hits each for Central Decatur in the win. Breegan Lindsey added a double, two RBI and two runs, and Annika Evertsen struck out three in a three-inning complete game.
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Clarke 2
Anna Parrott had a double, drove in one run and scored two runs for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Campbell German struck out 13 and allowed just two hits and two unearned runs over seven innings.
Other Non-Conference
Cardinal 12 Moravia 0