(KMAland) -- Shen beat Essex, Bedford entertained their home crowd at the host tournament and West Harrison three-peated at Missouri Valley to highlight Saturday's softball action in KMAland.
NC: Shenandoah 8 Essex 4
Natalie and Nichole Gilbert had two hits apiece for the Fillies. Delanie Voshelll scored two runs. Jenna Burdorf struck out four and allowed three earned runs with four hits scattered. Brianne Johnson paced Essex with two hits.
NC: Lewis Central 11 Sioux City East 10
A Maddie Howard walk off double in the bottom of the seventh paced Lewis Central in the victory.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 14 IKM-Manning 2
Jordan Schwabe three hit and three RBI. Kyndal Hilgenberg and Brianna Lux had three hits, too. Chloe Venteicher pieced together a four-inning, four-hit, one-earned run performance while striking out four in the win.
BEDFORD TOURNEY: Bedford 12 East Mills 0
Breanna Simmons struck out four in the victory. Darcy Davis had two doubles doubles and Emily Baker had hit two hits.
BEDFORD TOURNEY: Sidney 10 Lamoni 8
Olivia Larsen, Danica Lauman and Lily Kingsolver had two hits each. Malorie Leonard paced Lamoni with a 3-for-3, four RBI performance.
BEDFORD TOURNEY: Sidney 12 Stanton 6
Lily Kingsolver hit an inside-the-park home run for the Cowgirls. Jolie Sheldon recorded two hits. Makenna Lauman got the win on the mound. Hope Ogletree had two hits and three RBI for Stanton.
BEDFORD TOURNEY: Bedford 7 Griswold 0
Emily Baker allowed just three hits in the shutout. Macie Sefrit and Breanna Simmons scored twice apiece for the Bulldogs and Leslie Sheley had two hits.
FM TOURNEY: East Union 11 Fremont-Mills 0
Kaitlyn Mitchell was 4-for-5 with three RBI. Alissa Weinkoetz drove in three runs. Sara Collins and Mallory Raney plated two runs. Raney also received the win in the circle with nine strikeouts in five innings and allowed just one hit.
FM TOURNEY: Southwest Valley 10 Tri-Center 8
Kayley Myers notched three hits and two RBI. Kyli Aldrich, Abbi Petersen, Ryanne Mullen each had two hits.
MO VALLEY TOURNEY: West Harrison 9 Missouri Valley 1
Haley Koch homered and had three hits. Chloe Gilgen added two hits and two runs scored. Sabrina Rife also managed two hits.
FM TOURNEY: East Union 9 Southwest Valley 6
Kaitlyn Mitchell had three hits for East Union. Kirah Kirkland drove in two runs. Kayley Myers plated two for Southwest Valley.
NV TOURNEY: CAM 5 Nodaway Valley 4
CAM had just two hits in the victory which came from Grace Kaufmann and Maddy McKee. Helen Riker struck out six and allowed two earned runs on five hits.
NV TOURNEY: Earlham 8 Nodaway Valley 0
McKynna Newbury and Reagan Weinheimer each recorded a hit for Nodaway Valley in the loss.
NV TOURNEY: Nodaway Valley 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
Madison Fry, Reagan Weinheimer and Aubrey Van Otterloo had two hits apiece.
MO VALLEY TOURNEY: West Harrison 6 TJ 1
Sabrina Rife homered for the Hawkeyes in the victory.
WW TOURNEY: Lawton-Bronson 6 Woodbine 4
Ana Vasquez was 3-for-4 at the plate. Katlyn Snyder, Jordan Butrick, Alexa Steinkuhler and Nicole Hoefer also recorded one hit apiece for the Tigers in the loss.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 8 Essex 4
Sioux City East Lewis Central
Kuemper Catholic 14 IKM-Manning 2
East Sac 11 Ar-We-Va 1
Fremont-Mills
Fremont-Mills def. Tri-Center
East Union 9 Southwest Valley 6
East Union 11 Fremont-Mills 0
Southwest Valley 10 Tri-Center 8
Missouri Valley Tournament
West Harrison 9 Missouri Valley 1
Missouri Valley 6 Thomas Jefferson 4
Bedford Tournament
Stanton 5 Lamoni 1
Bedford 12 East Mills 0
Griswold 15 East Mills 3
Sidney 10 Lamoni 8
Bedford 7 Griswold 0
Sidney 12 Stanton 6
Nodaway Valley Tournament
Grand View Christian 4 Earlham 3
AHSTW 15 Orient-Macksburg 5
Riverside 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
CAM 5 Nodaway Valley 4 -- 8 inning
Earlham 8 Nodaway Valley 0
AHSTW 9 Riverside 0
Grand View Christian 8 AHSTW 7
Nodaway Valley 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
Coon Rapids 3 Orient-Macksburg 2
Westwood Tournament
Lawton-Bronson 6 Woodbine 4
Westwood 16 Woodbine 6
Westwood 1 Whiting 0
Melcher-Dallas Tournament
Southeast Warren 7 Melcher-Dallas 6