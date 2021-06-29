(KMAland) -- Sweep city in the Hawkeye Ten, Wayne and SE Warren roll, Woodbine shuts out Ar-We-Va, Sadie Cox breaks a record in a Lenox win and more from the Monday in KMAland softball.
H-10: Harlan 12 Shenandoah 1 (Game 1)
Kate Heithoff, Tianna Kasperbauer, Julia Schechinger, Jordan Heese and Emily Brouse all had two hits. One of Brouse’s hits was a home run behind Kasperbauer, who gave up just five hits and got the win with eight strikeouts.
Macey Finlay had an RBI hit for Shenandoah, scoring Emma Olson.
H-10: Harlan 13 Shenandoah 0 (Game 2)
Emily Brouse threw a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts, and Aurora Miller posted a home run among two hits. Madison Schumacher also went deep for the Cyclones.
Brooklyn Black had a pair of hits for the Fillies in the defeat.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 8 Clarinda 1 (Game 1)
Kenzie Schon went deep among two hits and scored twice, and Jordan Schwabe also posted two hits for the Knights. Chloe Venteicher threw the first six innings, struck out four and allowed one unearned run on four hits.
Lylly Merrill had a hit and drove in a run, and Jillian Graham went 3-for-3 for Clarinda in the loss.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 11 Clarinda 1 (Game 2)
Hailey Ostrander led Kuemper with two hits and two RBI, and Brianna Lux and Melinda Schaefer posted one hit and two RBI each. Jordan Schwabe, Kenadee Loew and Kamryn Venner also had two hits apiece for the Knights. Kamryn Venner struck out six in six innings, allowing one run on two hits to get the win.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 10 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)
Hannah Slater smashed her second home run of the season, finishing with three hits and five RBI for the Monarchs in the win. Kennedy Marten, Kira Langfenfeld, Kiana Schulz, Teryn Fink and Cambria Brodersen also had two hits for Denison-Schleswig. Claire Leinen threw five shutout innings, striking out five and giving up just two hits to get the win.
Jaydin Lindsay and Cami Porter had one hit each for Red Oak.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 7 Red Oak 1 (Game 2)
Kennedy marten had two hits and two RBI, Cambri Brodersen posted two hits and scored twice and Kira Langfeneld singled, tripled and scored once for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Claire Leinen threw all seven innings and finished with five strikeouts to get the win.
Alexa McCunn, Merced Ramirez and Jaydin Lindsay all had hits for Red Oak.
H-10: Glenwood 6 St. Albert 0 (Game 1)
H-10: Glenwood 10 St. Albert 0 (Game 2)
Kelly Embray hit home runs in both ends of the doubleheader, and Coryl Matheny also went deep once for the Rams. Mia Valquier struck out 15 and allowed just two hits in game one, and McKenna Koehler had two hits in game two.
H-10: Creston 11 Lewis Central 1 (Game 1)
Gracie Hagle posted three hits, drove in a run and scored once for Creston in the win. Caitlin Bruce had a hit and two RBI, and Peyton Rice drove in two and scored twice for the Panthers. Keely Coen was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and just two hits allowed in six innings.
Paige Rodewald and Gracie Hays had one hit each for Lewis Central.
H-10: Creston 10 Lewis Central 0 (Game 2)
Morgan Driskell had a big three-hit, four-RBI night for Creston in the shutout win. Sophie Hagle added a hit and two RBI, and Gracie Hagle and Peyton Rice both had a hit and two runs each. Taryn Fredrickson threw the nine-strikeout, four-hit shutout for the Panthers.
Avery Heller led Lewis Central with two hits in the loss.
CORNER: Griswold 12 Fremont-Mills 2
Makenna Askeland smacked her sixth home run of the season, singled and drove in five for Griswold in the win. Karly Millikan was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts in five innings. Jenna Reynolds singled, doubled and drove in two, and Brenna Rossell and Millikan pitched in two hits and an RBI. Anna Kelley nabbed two hits and scored twice, Haylee Pennock had an RBI double and scored three times and Erin Peterson broke the school record for stolen bases in a season with her 31st.
CORNER: Sidney 17 Essex 7
Makenna Lauman helped her own case with a hit and two RBI, and Jolie Sheldon posted a single, a double and three RBI for the Cowgirls.
CORNER: Stanton 13 East Mills 6
Bree Mitchell had a double, a triple and three RBI for Stanton in the win. Ali Silvius posted two hits, including a double, and Marleigh Johnson had three singles and two RBI for the Viqueens.
WIC: Treynor 11 Missouri Valley 7
Jadyn Huisman struck out eight in the circle and went 2-for-3 with a double at the plate for Treynor. Keelea Navara and Rachel Kinsella both had three hits, three stolen bases and three runs scored, and Maili McKern posted a pair of hits for the Cardinals.
Lauren Austin had two hits and scored a run, and Tori Porter posted a hit and two RBI for Missouri Valley. Shelby Divelbess also had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Reds.
POI: Wayne 11 Bedford 1
Emily Jones threw six innings, struck out 10 and go the win in the circle and had a grand slam among two hits with four RBI and two runs scored at the plate for Wayne. Sterling Berndt added three hits, three runs and two RBI, and Abigayle Henderson finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Darcy Davis topped Bedford with a hit and a run scored. Vivian Tracy, Destry Bassinger and Jaynee Snethen also had a hit for the Bulldogs.
POI: Mount Ayr 13 Nodaway Valley 0
Alexa Anderson went 2-for-2 with four home runs, and Addy Reynolds added two hits, two RBI and two runs for Mount Ayr. Hayden Ruggles posted two hits and two RBI behind a three-inning no-hit shutout for Reynolds.
POI: Southeast Warren 12 East Union 0
The Warhawks grabbed their first of two wins on the day behind Brooklynn Page’s first career home run. Page finished with two hits, four RBI and three runs, and Josie Hartman added a double among two hits with an RBI and two runs of her own. Kaylyn Holmes threw three shutout innings, struck out four and allowed just one hit.
Noelle McKnight had one hit for East Union in the loss.
NC: Lenox 7 Lamoni 0
Sadie Cox went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Lenox in the win. The home run for Cox broke the single-season school record. TJ Stoaks tossed a three-hit shutout with 19 strikeouts and added a single and two runs scored for the Tigers.
Cameron Martin had two of the hits for the Demons, including a double.
NC: Clarke 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 3
Kylie Keller singled and scored twice, and Madeline Young aded an RBI hit for Martensdale-St. Marys in the tight loss. Brynnly German pitched in a double for the Blue Devils.
NC: East Union 12 Murray 0
Mallory Raney struck out four in a one-hit shutout for East Union. Kaylin Lack posted four hits, including one double, and drove in five, and Noelle McKnight finished with two hits, two RBI and three runs for the Eagles.
Emma Decker tripled for Murray in the defeat.
NC: Southeast Warren 3 Twin Cedars 1
Chloe Durian had two hits, including an RBI double, in the loss for Twin Cedars. Rylee Dunkin added a hit and two stolen bases.
NC: Central Decatur 10 Mormon Trail 0
Emily Cornell had three doubles and two RBI, and Carlee Hamilton finished with two hits and two RBI for Central Decatur. Kylee Rockhold added two hits and two runs at the plate, and Annika Evertsen tossed a five-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts.
RVC: CAM 9 Boyer Valley 2
Maddie Holtz and Karys Hunt had two hits each for CAM while Marissa Spieker, Mallory Behken and Lilly Applegate all drove in two runs each. Helen Riker struck out seven and allowed just five hits in seven innings to get the win for the Cougars.
RVC: Woodbine 3 Ar-We-Va 0
Sierra Lantz had two hits, and Nicole Sherer added an RBI single for Woodbine. Charlie Pryor threw the complete game shutout with seven strikeouts and just three hits allowed.
RVC: Whiting 16 Glidden-Ralston 3
Vanessa Koehler had a triple and scored one run, and Tiela Janssen pitched in a hit, an RBI and a run scored for Glidden-Ralston. Ashlynn Tigges also nabbed an RBI for the Wildcats.
RVC: West Harrison 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Haley Koch had a home run, drove in three and scored twice for West Harrison in the win. Haleigh Rife added two hits, including a double, and drove in a run for the Hawkeyes. Tylar Stirtz pitched in a hit and three runs behind Emily McIntosh, who struck out 10 and allowed two unearned runs on five hits in a complete game effort.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Grace Nelson had two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Mariah Augustine posted two hits and two RBI for Heelan in the win. Lauren LaFleur and Kyla Michalak also had two hits each, and Joslyn Verzal finished a three-hit six-inning shutout with five strikeouts.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 17 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)
Grace Nelson singled and drove in three runs, Lauren LaFleur had two hits and three BRI and Anesa Davenport also had two hits and three RBI for Heelan in the dominant win. Kyla Michalak threw a three-inning three-hitter to get the win.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 1)
Brooklyn Ocker had three hits and four RBI, and Addie Brown added three hits, two RBI and two runs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Jayden Hargrave had a hit and scored a run, and Tessa Clifton drove in one run for AL in the loss.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 2)
Kamea VanKalsbeek threw a four-inning no-hitter for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Abby Lewis posted two hits and two RBI, and Chloe Buss and Addie Brown finished with two hits and two runs scored for the Warriors.
MRC: LeMars 11 Sioux City West 0 (Game 1)
Avery Pratt went 2-for-2 with two RBI and three runs, and Payton Wright and Alivia Milbrodt combined on three hits and drove in two runs each for LeMars. Milbrodt threw all six innings, struck out six and gave up just three hits.
MRC: LeMars 13 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)
Libby Leraas went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI for LeMars in the dominant win. Alivia Milbrodt added a three-hit, two-RBI, two-run night, and Sarah Brown also had a hit and two RBI. Lizzie Koonce struck out five in three no-hit innings for the Bulldogs.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 12 Orient-Macksburg 2
Haley Godfrey doubled and drove in three, and Kacey Enfield had two RBI and two runs scored in the win for Melcher-Dallas. Riley Enfield added a hit, three walks and three runs, and Emma Clark doubled in two runs. BrieAnna Remster threw five innings and struck out five to get the win.
Christa Cass and Emily Campbell both had a hit and a run scored for the Bulldogs.
