(KMAland) -- Kuemper and Glenwood split, Koehler led Glidden-Ralston to a win, Clarinda swept Underwood, Shenandoah shut out SW Valley & EEHK, SCE, LeMars, SA, Atlantic, Griswold, MV, Lamoni, Ar-We-Va & Twin Cedars were also area winners in softball on Wednesday.
Check out the full KMAland softball recap from Wednesday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 4 Glenwood 3
Myli Schaefer had 10 strikeouts in a complete game performance for Kuemper Catholic while Ellie Sibbel led the offense with three hits and two RBI.
Allison Koontz also had 10 strikeouts in the circle for Glenwood. Koontz added three hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Glenwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 4
McKenna Wilkes tripled among two hits and drove in two, and Brynn Schrock added two hits for Glenwood in the win. Sara Kolle smashed a solo home run, and Schrock went 4 2/3 innings with six strikeouts to get the win. Koontz went the final 2 1/3 without allowing a hit, striking out four and giving up just two walks.
Kuemper’s Kaci Peter and Allison Ostrander had two hits each, and Kaylie Diercksen had a hit, two walks and a run scored. Myli Schaefer struck out six in six innings for the Knights.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Glidden-Ralston 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Vanessa Koehler tripled, hit a grand slam and pitched a 14-strikeout no-hitter for Glidden-Ralston in the win. Koehler had four RBI on the night, and Ashlyn Tigges and Jaelyn Subbert had two hits each. Brenna Bowman added a hit and two RBI for the Wildcats.
Anna Hart struck out four in six innings for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16 Boyer Valley 3
Gemini Goodwin had a home run among two hits and drove in three, and Hannah Nelson and Quinn Grubbs also had two hits each for the Spartans. Grubbs drove in two and scored twice, and Nelson came across three times. Riley Miller and Taryn Petersen combined to strike out four (two each) and allowed just two earned runs.
Jessica O’Day had two hits and drove in one run for Boyer Valley.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 12 Thomas Jefferson 0
Raelyn Angerman tripled and drove in three, and Kailynne Spates added two hits and one RBI for Sioux City East in the win. Brooklyn Johns tossed a three-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts.
Sioux City East 13 Thomas Jefferson 0
Olivia Mentzer went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs, and Alexys Jones tallied one hit, two RBI and two runs for Sioux City East. Teagan Treglia tossed three innings and allowed just one run on four hits.
LeMars 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
LeMars 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
No stats reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 15 Moulton-Udell 3
Keirsten Klein bashed a two-run home run, and Presley VanWinkle picked up the win in the circle for the Mustangs. VanWinkle struck out six in four innings while Klein added a double and drove in three total. Teryn Shields, VanWinkle and Megan Henrichs all had two hits each, and VanWinkle and Henrichs drove in two runs apiece.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 3 Southwest Valley 0
Peyton Athen, Abbey Dumler and Rachel Jones had two hits each for Shenandoah in the victory. Jenna Burdorf added a hit and an RBI, Jones drove in one run and Dumler had a team-high two runs scored. Burdorf pitched all seven innings, struck out two and allowed just four hits.
Ryanne Mullen, Evy Marlin, Sadie Groszkrueger and Delaney True all had one hit each for the Timberwolves.
Clarinda 16 Underwood 6
Kaylah Degase, Annika Price and Addy Wagoner all went deep for Clarinda in the win. Wagoner posted three total hits, drove in five and scored twice, and Presley Jobe had three hits, two RBI and three runs for the Cardinals. Jobe moved over 100 career hits on the night. Degase and Price both had three RBI, and Lylly Merrill was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in a five-inning complete game.
Mary Stephens was 2-for-3 with a single, triple, two RBI and two runs to lead Underwood.
Clarinda 8 Underwood 2
Jerzee Knight had two hits and a run, and Lylly Merrill posted two hits, two RBI and a run for Clarinda in the victory. Madi Cole also had one hit and drove in two behind a complete game from Addy Wagoner, who struck out four and gave up just two runs.
Allissa Fischer posted two hits for Underwood in the defeat. Alyse Petersen had a hit and an RBI.
St. Albert 3 Tri-Center 0
Lexi Narmi struck out 11 and allowed just two hits in a complete game shutout for St. Albert. Jessica McMartin and Anna Helton both had an RBI in the win.
Kaeli Harris and Natalie Ausdemore had one hit each for Tri-Center, and Caitlin Greiner and Hayden Thomas combined on the two-hitter.
Atlantic 15 Treynor 6
Claire Schrage had two hits and two RBI to lead the way for Treynor. Mira Dreyer and Ellie Kinsella scored twice, and Addie Minahan added an RBI for the Cardinals.
Griswold 10 Audubon 4
Makenna Askeland and Addison Adams had a double among two hits each with Askeland driving in a team-high three runs for Griswold. Dakota Reynolds also had two hits and two RBI, and Marissa Askeland and Joanna Reynolds tallied two hits and two runs of their own. Karly Millikan struck out nine in seven innings to get the win.
Audubon’s Mattie Nielsen and Michelle Brooks had two hits each with Nielsen cranking a solo home run. Alexis Obermeier had eight strikeouts in seven innings for the Wheelers.
Missouri Valley 13 Fremont-Mills 0
Audrie Kohl threw a three-inning complete game shutout with five strikeouts and had a double and three RBI at the plate for Missouri Valley. Lea Gute and Dilynn Meade had two hits and two RBI each, and Hailey Ferris had a hit and two RBI for the Big Reds.
Macy Mitchell had Fremont-Mills’ only hit of the night.
MVAOCOU 13 IKM-Manning 6
No stats reported.
Grand View Christian 19 Nodaway Valley 4
Jorja Holliday homered twice, drove in two and scored twice, and Izzy Eisbach had a hit, an RBI and a run for the Wolverines. Holliday struck out six in seven innings in the circle.
Lamoni 3 Central Decatur 1
Taylor Henson had a strong pitching performance for Lamoni in the win.
West Central Valley 14 East Union 2
Noelle McKnight had a double among two hits and drove in one run for East Union in the loss.
Dowling Catholic 4 Southeast Warren 3 — 10 inn
Alivia Ruble threw 10 innings and struck out nine to take the tough-luck loss. Strugis Fridley smashed another home run among two hits and drove in two, and Ruble had two hits for the Warhawks.
Cardinal 7 Wayne 5
Izzie Moore went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, and Allie Joe Fortune tallied one hit and two RBI for Wayne in the loss. Brystal Peck also had two hits, and Ava Whitney scored twice. Moore posted nine strikeouts in six innings and allowed just one earned run.
Ar-We-Va 13 Whiting 1
Amber Ragaller pitched all three innings for Ar-We-Va and struck out three. Delaney Schurke doubled and drove in two, and Ragaller had a hit and three RBI. Jamie Hausman had a hit and scored three runs for the Rockets.
West Monona 3 Woodbine 1
Charlie Pryor went six innings and struck out 12 for Woodbine, reaching 700 career strikeouts in the process. Pryor and Sherer each had one hit, and Nicole Hoefer drove in the Tigers only run of the game.
Twin Cedars 7 Albia 5
Jillian French went 5-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI at the plate while Kisha Reed added a double among three hits, drove in four and scored two runs. Rylee Dunkin pitched in three hits and three runs, and French went the full way with six strikeouts.