(KMAland) -- Kuemper, Griswold, Mount Ayr, SEW, Glidden-Ralston, Lamoni, Murray and Moulton-Udell won conference games while Shen, Glenwood, AHSTW, Creston, SC East, Bedford, Underwood, TJ, CAM, T-C, Treynor, BV & Wayne were among other victors in KMAland softball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 7 Denison-Schleswig 2
Kamryn Venner struck out eight and allowed just two runs on six hits in seven innings to get the win for the Knights. Hailey Ostrander had two hits and drove in a run, Kaci Peter had two hits and two runs and Kenadee Loew collected two hits in the win.
Denison-Schleswig’s Cambria Brodelten, Hannah Slater, Kiana Schulz, Teryn Fink, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Lauren Bowker all hit safely.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Griswold 13 Sidney 2
Brenna Rossell recorded her 100th career hit during the game, finishing with two. Whitney Pennock added two hits and two RBI for Griswold, and Makenna Askeland and Abby Gohlinghorst also had two hits each. Makenna Askeland drove in three, Lydia Greiman had a hit, two RBI and three runs and Rossell also had 10 strikeouts in the circle.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 13 East Union 3
Addy Reynolds smacked a home run, Pateyn Lambert added a pair of doubles and Halsie Barnes tallied two singles for Mount Ayr in the win.
Southeast Warren 10 Central Decatur 2
Alivia Ruble and Lexi Clendenen hit home runs for Southeast Warren in the win.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Glidden-Ralston 11 Ar-We-Va 4
Summer Toms led the way for Glidden-Ralston with three hits and three runs while Vanessa Koehler, Ashlynn Tigges, Brenna Bowman and Addy Boell posted two RBI apiece. Koehler and Tiela Janssen had two hits each, and Koehler struck out seven in seven innings to get the win in the circle.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 10 Seymour 0
Taylor Henson threw a one-hit five-inning shutout for Lamoni in the win. Malori Leonard topped the offense with a single, double and triple and two runs scored, and Karis Brown had two hits and two RBI. Emaleigh Pierschbacher also had a hit and two RBI, and Henson and Chloe Belback had two hits and two runs each.
Murray 19 Moravia 9
Cejay Kent struck out five in five innings to get her first career win for Murray. Keirsten Klein, Jalie Baumfalk and Brooke Shannon all had three hits each, and Chloe Church and Megan Henrichs posted two hits apiece for the Mustangs.
Moulton-Udell 17 Mormon Trail 6
Moulton-Udell scored their 17 runs on just four hits, walking 12 times in the win. Stephanie Leager walked three times and scored four runs, and Adriana Howard, Addie Hunter and Lexi Smith all had two RBI apiece.
Annika Shanks, Aidyn Newton and Mia Shanks all hit safely for Mormon Trail.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 5 Essex 3
Jenna Burdorf struck out nine and gave up three unearned runs on four hits for Shenandoah in the win. Sara Morales led the offense with a hit and two RBI, and Brooklen Black, Burdorf, Lynnae Green and Caroline Rogers also had one hit each. Green and Macey Finlay drove in one run apiece.
Brianne Johnson topped Essex with two hits and an RBI, and Tori Burns struck out 10 in six innings. Brooke Burns added a hit and an RBI for the Trojanettes.
Glenwood 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
Allison Koontz had a double and two RBI, Sara Kolle posted two hits and an RBI and Faith Weber had one hit and scored twice. Koontz threw seven innings and struck out four to get the win.
Addie Brown, Bailey Moreau and Elise Evans-Murphy all had two hits for Sergeant BLuff-Luton in the loss.
AHSTW 2 St. Albert 1
Lorelai Wahling had two hits and an RBI, and Grace Porter finished with a hit and an RBI of her own to lead AHSTW in the tight win. Ally Meyers scattered eight hits, struck out three and allowed just one run in a complete game effort.
Alexis Narmi struck out five and gave up just two runs on six hits for St. Albert. Kylie Wesack and Mallory Daley both had two hits for the Saintes.
Creston 14 Clarke 4
Jersey Foote had a home run, drove in three and scored three times, and Sophie Hagle finished with two hits and three runs for Creston. Gracie Hagle posted a hit, two RBI and two runs of her own behind Keely Coen, who went five innings and struck out two.
Sioux City East 14 Harlan 4
Kennedy Wineland had four hits, including a double, drove in two and scored four runs, and Gracie Bruening posted three hits and four RBI for Sioux City East. Alexy Jones and Addyson Junge pitched in one hit and two RBI apiece for the Black Raiders.
Bedford 16 Stanton 7
Alexis Perkins had three hits, Destry Bassinger and Breanna Simmons finished with two hits apiece and Abigail Verwers drove in two runs for Bedford. Talyn Rowan also had one hit, two RBI and two runs for the Bulldogs.
Kyla Hart and Riley Burke had a triple among two hits each, and Jenna Stephens posted two hits, including a double for Stanton. Abby Burke also had a three-hit game for the Viqueens.
Underwood 14 Fremont-Mills 3
Mary Stephens led Underwood with three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Ruby Patomson added three hits, two RBI and two runs of her own for Underwood. Grace Pierce, Ali Fletcher, Clare Cook and Alisa Fischer all collected two hits, and Pierce and Kay Christensen drove in two runs apiece. Carly Nelson struck out six in five innings to get the win.
Amanda Morgan had a hit and two RBI, and Macy Mitchell, Malea Moore and Kinley Blackburn all hit safely for Fremont-Mills.
Thomas Jefferson 8 Riverside 3
Morgan Rasmussen, Carley Steinspring and Rich Davis all had two hits for Thomas Jefferson in the victory. Rasmussen and Steinspring both scored two runs behind Alyssa Denman, who stuck out eight in a complete game effort.
CAM 3 Audubon 2
Karys Hunt and Mady McKee each drove in one run, and Mallory Behnken had a hit and a run scored for CAM in the win. Emma Follmann went 6 1/3 innings, struck out four and gave up two unearned runs on four hits.
Michelle Brooks had a double among two hits, and Jordan Porsch had a hit and an RBI for Audubon in the loss. Kali Irlmeier struck out 10 in five innings for the Wheelers.
Tri-Center 12 West Harrison 2
Tri-Center put up six in the second, three in the fifth, two in the fourth and one in the third in the win.
Kali Peasley drove in two runs, and Rylee Evans and Tylar Stirtz posted one hit each for West Harrison in the loss.
Treynor 6 Woodbine 4
Keelea Navara had three hits while Delaney Mathews added two hits and Addie Minahan had two hits and four RBI. Jadyn Huisman struck out nine in four innings before Mathews struck out four in the final three.
Charlie Pryor led Woodbine in the circle with 12 strikeouts in seven innings. Elise Olson homered and drove in two, and Pryor doubled and scored a run. Nicole Sherer tallied a hit and drove in a run.
Boyer Valley 7 Missouri Valley 6
Boyer Valley used a seven-run third inning to snag the non-conference win. Leah Cooper had two hits and two RBI, and MaKenzie Dumbaugh added a hit and two RBI for the Bulldogs.
Emma Gute had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Brooklyn Lange and Emerson Anderson both drove in two runs on one hit apiece. Audrie Kohl gave up just one earned run in the circle and struck out 10.
Other Non-Conference
Wayne 10 Centerville 0
Newell-Fonda 1 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Earlham 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Ar-We-Va at South Central Calhoun (MISSING)
Spencer 12 Sioux City North 1
Sigourney 14 Melcher-Dallas 2