(KMAland) -- Kuemper nabbed a sweep, Essex and Sidney won in the Corner, TJ got a split with SC East, Shenandoah handled business and more from KMAland softball on Wednesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 6 Glenwood 5
Kuemper Catholic 12 Glenwood 9
CORNER CONFERENCE
Essex 8 East Mills 4
Cindy Swain had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Mariska Kirchert added two hits and drove in a run for Essex in the win. Tori Burns tossed six innings and struck out 12 for the Trojanettes.
Miah Urban and Mia Goodman finished with two hits each for East Mills. Dayann McGrew struck out seven in six innings.
Sidney 10 Fremont-Mills 9
Makenna Laumann got the win after striking out five. Laumann also had a triple on the offensive side. Kaden Payne managed three hits and scored twice while Emily Hutt had two hits and scored once.
Malea Moore had four hits, including two doubles, and drove in three, and Macy Mitchell posted three hits, including a home run, and scored twice. Lily Crom, Kinley BLackburgn and Lindze Smith also had two hits each for the Knights.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Glidden-Ralston 1
Emma Hart had three hits, including a double, and scored twice, and Anna Hart added two hits and three RBI. Kadey Olson and Bridget Shirbroun had two hits each, and Lydia Hofbauer posted a hit and two RBI. Emma Hart threw all six innings and struck out five for the Crusaders.
Elizabeth Lloyd and Ashlyn Tigges both had doubles for Glidden-Ralston. Vanessa Koehler had nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 11 Thomas Jefferson 6
Thomas Jefferson 7 Sioux City East 6
Madeline Tierney drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth to lift Thomas Jefferson in game two of the doubleheader.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux City North 3
Aussie Obbink had two hits and an RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton while Emma Crooks managed two RBI off one hit. Cori Griebel had a hit and an RBI, and Chloe Buss added an RBI. Griebel, Buss, Lily Delperdang, Elise Evans-Murphy, Addison Wheeler and Brooklyn Ocker scored runs while Ocker and Reagan Herbst each struck out four.
Lauren Woods had two hits for Sioux City North while Joslyn Vogt contributed two hits and an RBI. Lauren Clark, Natalie Rasmussen and Sophie Verzani each scored once.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Sioux City North 3
Addy Mosier had two hits and doubled with three RBI while Cori Griebel had two hits and an RBI, and Brooklyn Ocker scored once and drove in another run. Addison Wheeler doubled for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and Kamea VanKalsbeek got the win after scattering six hits in five innings with two earned runs, two strikeouts and zero walks.
Lauren Woods had two hits, doubled and sent in two runners for Sioux City North. Carli Benton had two hits while Natalie Rasmussen had one RBI off one hit. Ataviah Van Buren helped the Stars’ offense with two hits. Woods allowed seven hits and two earned runs with one strikeout and four walks in six innings.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 LeMars 1
Mariah Augustine had three hits, including a double, and drove in one run for Bishop Heelan Catholic. Ella Fitzpatrick added two hits, and Kenley Meis posted a double and two RBI. Angel Shaw was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts and just one run allowed in seven innings.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 LeMars 4
Kenley Meis went 4-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and thee runs, and Sophia Kuntz added two doubles, one single and four RBI for Heelan. Grace Nelson pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Ella Fitzpatrick also had two hits behind Angel Shaw (4 IP) and Marin Frazee (3 IP).
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 10 Moulton-Udell 3
Jayda Chew had three hits and scored four runs while Keirsten Klein blasted a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice. Brooke Shannon drove in two runs behind Cejay Kent, who struck out six in seven innings.
Adriana Howard, Addie Hunter and Lexi Smith had one RBI each for Moulton-Udell.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 13 Southwest Valley 3
Brooklen Black, Jenna Burdorf, Caroline Rogers and Reese Spiegel all posted three hits each for Shenandoah in the win. Black, Lynnae Green and Peyton Athen had two RBI apiece, and Athen and Sara Morales added two-hit games in the win. Athen struck out seven in six innings, giving up three unearned runs on three hits.
Ada Lund led Southwest Valley with three hits and two runs scored. Madeline Bevington also hit safely, and Ryanne Mullen scored once.
Atlantic 16 Treynor 3
Lila Wiederstien had a home run among three hits and drove in three, and Malena Woodward posted three hits and two RBI. Zoey Kirchhoff added two hits and an RBI, and Riley Wood (3 IP) and Kirchhoff (2 IP) combined on the strong pitching performance with three strikeouts each.
Griswold 10 Audubon 0
Marissa Askeland had three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice while Makenna Askeland helped the cause with two hits, a double and two runs scored. Brenna Rossell doubled, drove in a run and scored another. Kate Tischer scored twice, and Abby Gohlinghorst, Karly Millikan and Whitney Pennock had one RBI each. Millikan was the winning pitcher after striking out seven on five hits in six innings.
Kylee Hartl and Addie Hocker each doubled for Audubon in the loss. Jordan Porsch, Jordan Mulford and Mattie Nielsen also had hits.
West Monona 12 Underwood 0
Ruby Patomson had two hits for Underwood in the defeat.
Central Decatur 12 Lamoni 0
Hallee Hamilton was 2-for-4 with a home run and drove in four, and Kylee Rockhold, Jordan Proctor and Amy Potter all had two hits each. Potter tripled and drove in three, and Rockhold struck out nine in five shutout innings.
Grand View Christian 5 Nodaway Valley 4
Izzy Eisbach went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI, and Jorja Holliday added two hits and drove in one for Nodaway Valley. Holliday threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out four before Grand View Christian walked off a winner.
Albia 5 Twin Cedars 0
Rylee Dunkin singled and stole a base while Cristen Durian doubled. Grace Bailey took the loss after giving up two earned runs.
Other Non-Conference
MVAOCOU 8 IKM-Manning 5
West Central Valley 11 East Union 8