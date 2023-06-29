(KMAland) -- Creston clinched the Hawkeye Ten, Lewis Central edged Shenandoah, Clarinda & Atlantic got sweeps in the Hawkeye Ten while AL, Heelan and SBL did the same thing in the MRAC and Logan-Magnolia notched an impressive win on Thursday night.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 4 Shenandoah 2
Avery Heller had a double and triple while driving one run in and scoring another for Lewis Central. Stacy Merksick had one hit, one RBI and scored once while Cami Damgaard had one hit and an RBI. Gracie Hays accounted for a hit and scored a run. Damgaard was the winning pitcher. She struck out five on three hits in seven innings.
Lynnae Green had two hits and an RBI for Shenandoah. Caroline Rogers had a hit and scored a run, and Peyton Athen struck out three on six hits with three earned runs in six innings.
Clarinda 12 Harlan 5
Jerzee Knight had two hits, three RBI and scored three times for Clarinda while Ryplee Sunderman accounted for two hits, three RBI and scored once. Kaylah Degase had two hits, one RBI and scored once, and Andi Woods had one hit, two RBI and scored once. Annika Price doubled as one of her two hits, drove in a run and scored once. Madi Cole doubled as her lone hit and scored a run. Mallory Woods threw 4 1/3 innings, striking out two on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Teya Frohlich led Harlan with two hits, a double and two RBI. Ellie Ineson had two hits and scored one run while Brianna Muencrath had three hits, one RBI and scored once. Abbie Schechinger had two hits, while Ella Plagman and Haylee Ernst had one hit and one RBI.
Clarinda 14 Harlan 4
Annika Price homered for Clarinda while Ryplee Sunderman had three hits, a double, two RBI and scored once. Kaylah Degase had two hits, scored three times and accounted for one RBI. Lylly Merrill had a big game with three hits, three RBI and a run scored, and Brynn Isaacson and Addy Wagoner each had one hit and scored once. Jerzee Knight added one knock and crossed home plate three times. Andi Woods got the win in the circle. She tossed five innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run.
Ellie Ineson had three hits and scored a run for Harlan while Suzy Kenkel had a hit and an RBI. Abbie Schechinger had an RBI and scored once, and Brianna Muencrath posted a hit and scored a run.
Atlantic 11 Red Oak 0
Tori Wendt had Red Oak’s lone hit in the loss. Nicole Bond struck out three while surrendering eight hits for the Tigers.
Atlantic 11 Red Oak 0
Emily Sebeniecher had two hits and doubled for Red Oak while Mhylee Wallace had a double. Tori Wendt and Kaysie Kells also had hits for the Tigers.
Creston 9 Denison-Schleswig 2
Creston secured the Hawkeye Ten Conference title in their sweep of Denison-Schleswig. Jersey Foote homered for the Panthers as one of her two hits while driving in two runs. Ava Adamson had two hits and two RBI while Daile Keeler had two hits and scored twice. Mila Kuhns doubled for Creston while Caitlin Bruce had three hits, including a triple. Zoey Vandevender had a double, drove in two and scored once. Sidney McDonald added a hit and scored a run. Keely Coen got the win. She threw seven innings, striking out five while scattering eight hits.
Mayah Slater had three hits and an RBI for Denison-Schleswig while Kiana Schulz had a hit and an RBI. Ashlyn Herrig posted a hit and scored a run in the loss. Claire Leinen struck out seven.
Creston 7 Denison-Schleswig 0
Nevaeh Randall crushed her 20th home run of the season while driving in two runs. Daile Keeler had two doubles on her three hits and sent in three runs. Ava Adamson posted two hits and an RBI, and Zoey Vandevender contributed two hits and scored twice. Taryn Fredrickson got the win. She struck out six on two hits.
Denison-Schleswig’s two hits came from Kiana Schulz and Elli Heiden.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City West 4
Jayden Hargrave had two hits and scored a run for AL while Kelsi Nelson tripled, drove in a run and scored a run. Jazmyne Villalobos accounted for a double and scored a run. Holly Hansen drove in a run, and Lilly Maddox tacked on two hits. Izzy Miller had a hit and scored a run. Hansen was the winning pitcher. She struck out seven on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks in seven innings.
Ofelia Rivera doubled, drove in a run and scored twice for Sioux City West while Breanna Loker had a hit and plated a run. Emily Ehlers had a hit and scored once. Lulu Vaul threw six innings, striking out six while surrendering nine hits and four earned runs.
Abraham Lincoln 14 Sioux City West 6
Hanna Ferguson had two hits, three RBI and scored once for AL while Charlee Breitkreutz had two hits, doubled and scored three times. Izzy Miller tacked on two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Allison King posted two hits, an RBI and scored once while Jayden Hargrave added two hits and two runs scored. Tessa Clifton had an RBI and scored a run, and Ferguson was the winning pitcher. She struck out four while scattering 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Emily Olhausen had two hits, three RBI and scored a run for Sioux City West. Kaycie Boetger had two hits and scored a run, and Angelica Rivera had a double among her two hits, plated a run and scored twice. Breanna Loker had a hit, an RBI and scored a run while Ofelia Rivera had a double and an RBI.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City North 3
Chloe Buss homered for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. She had two hits and four RBI. Elise Evans-Murphy accounted for three hits and three RBI while Ella Skinner had two hits and two RBI. Bailey Moreau homered among her three hits, and Aussie Obbink had two hits, one RBI and scored twice. Addison Wheeler finished the game with two hits, an RBI and a run scored while Riley Fitzgerald doubled and drove in two. Regan Herbst threw 3 2/3 innings, striking out four while walking three.
Ataviah Van Buren accounted for a hit and two RBI while Joslyn Vogt had one hit and one RBI. Madison Green struck out four in the loss while Vogt fanned three.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15 Sioux City North 1
Elise Evans-Murphy homered as one of her three hits while driving in two and scoring three times for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Chloe Buss had had two doubles, drove in two runs and scored a run, and Ella Skinner added two hits and an RBI. Riley Fitzgerald accounted for a hit, two RBI and scored twice, and Brooklyn Ocker had two hits, doubled and scored a run. Ella Skinner contributed two hits, one RBI and scored a run. Kamea Van Kalsbeek got the win in the circle, striking out six on four hits.
Carlie Benton had a hit and an RBI for Sioux City North while Natalie Rasmussen had two hits, including a double.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 Sioux City East 4
Marin Frazee had a monster game for Heelan with three hits, a double, five RBI and three runs scored. Maddie Gengler homered as one of her three hits, drove in four and scored three times. Grace Nelson homered and drove in two while Maddie LaFleur had two hits and an RBI. Eliana Ross and Kaylee Baker each had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Baker’s lone hit was a double.
Raelyn Angerman had two hits, a double and two RBI for Sioux City East while Leah Conlon had a hit and scored a run. Kaedy Junck had a hit and an RBI, and Olivia Mentzer scored twice.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Sioux City East 11
Grace Nelson had two hits, a double and three RBI for Bishop Heelan Catholic. Maddie Gengler tripled as one of her two hits, plated two runs and scored twice, and Kaylee Baker had three hits, drove in three runs and scored three times. Makenna Baker had three hits, Alyssa Schorg had two hits and scored twice and Eliana Ross had a hit and scored twice.
Gracie Bruening had two doubles among her three hits and three RBI for Sioux City East while Olivia Mentzer and Alexys Jones both homered. Mentzer had three hits, three RBI and scored twice while Jones had two hits and two RBI. Jones, Raelyn Angerman and Leah Conlon all doubled for Sioux City East. Angerman had three hits while Conlon drove in a run. Alyssa Erick had two hits, an RBI and scored once. Teagan Treglia got the win. She struck out three.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 10 Lamoni 0
Cristen Durian had a big game at the dish with two hits, a homer and four RBI for Twin Cedars. Jillian French had two hits and two RBI for the Sabers while Cheyanne Bruns accounted for one hit and two RBI. Alli Reed and Kisha Reed had had one RBI apiece. French got the win in the circle for Twin Cedars. She threw six innings, allowing only three hits.
Lamoni’s hits came from Taylor Henson, Haelyn Olson and Cortlynn Holmes.
NON-CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 8 West Monona 1
Abby Hiatt had two doubles and two RBI for Logan-Magnolia while Marki Bertelsen accounted for a double, two RBI and scored once. Brooke Johnsen had one hit and one RBI while Gracyn Stone doubled and scored twice. Hiatt also got the win in the circle, striking out 11 while walking three on two hits in seven innings.
Johnston 1 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Martensdale-St. Marys had only two hits. Those came from Ellie Baker and Sydney Bears. Campbell German struck out four in the loss.
Johnston 9 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
The Blue Devils produced three hits in the loss. Annie Haupts doubled while Campbell German and Hadley Pearson also had hits. Pearson threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four hits. Abigail Hughes tossed 2 1/3 innings. She struck out one on six hits while allowing six earned runs.