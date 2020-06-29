(KMAland) -- Glenwood edged Shen, Stanton & Sidney rolled, Audubon nabbed a shutout, Stoaks stayed hot and more on the night in KMAland softball.
H-10: Glenwood 4 Shenandoah 3
Glenwood scored three runs in the first inning to set the tone and hung on for the win. Taryn Bertini had two hits and scattered eight hits in a complete game win. Braden Liddick added a two-RBI hit.
Nichole Gilbert and Macee Blank had three hits and one RBI each for Shenandoah. Delanie Voshell drove in a run at the plate and struck out six while allowing one earned run in the circle.
H-10: Red Oak 5 Clarinda 2
Lexi Johnson had two hits, and Chloe Johnson and Bella Glassel each drove in one run for Red Oak in the victory. Emma Bierbaum got the complete game win with five strikeouts.
Hallee Fine led Clarinda with three hits while Hailee Knight had two hits and two RBI. Bradlies Wilmes pitched in two hits and scored once.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 6 Lewis Central 3
Hannah Slater hit her third home run, and Allana Arkfeld had four hits for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Kennedy Marten added two hits, and Kira Langenfeld had two hits and two RBI.
Haley Bach and Taylor Elam had two hits each for the Titans while Avery Heller drove in two runs.
H-10: St. Albert 11 Kuemper Catholic 8
St. Albert used a four-run sixth inning to pull away form a tight game. Bella Dingus, Lainey Sheffield, Alexis Narmi and Presley Poor all had a double in the win.
H-10: Atlantic 2 Harlan 1 — 8 inn
Jaeda Jensen delivered a go-ahead pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth inning, and Olivia Engler had 10 strikeouts with just one hit allowed in the win.
Emily Brouse cracked a home run for Harlan’s lone run of the night. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CORNER: Stanton 18 East Mills 5
Jenna Stephens had three hits while Kaitlyn Bruce drove in three and Brooklyn Silva, Hope Ogletree and Ali Silvius all had two hits each.
CORNER: Sidney 14 Essex 6
Danica Laumann and Sidnie Baier had back-to-back two-RBI singles to break a sixth-inning tie. Laumann, Lily Kingsolver and Fallon Sheldon all had two hits each, and Olivia Larsen fired a complete game to get the win.
Alex King led Essex with two RBI.
CORNER: Griswold 7 Fremont-Mills 5
Anna Kelley, Haylee Pennock and Dakota Reynolds all had two RBI for the Tigers. Check out the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Underwood 16 IKM-Manning 0
Paige Marcantonio hit a grand slam home run for Underwood in the victory.
WIC: Riverside 9 Missouri Valley 3
Kenna Ford had a double among two hits and drove in two runs. She also struck out eight and allowed just two earned runs on five hits in the circle.
POI: Mount Ayr 11 Nodaway Valley 1
Sam Stewart went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and three runs scored while Halsie Barnes and Maddie Stewart added two hits and Rachel Sobotka drove in two.
Addy Reynolds allowed just one unearned run on three hits while striking out four in five innings to get the win.
NC: Lenox 6 Lamoni 1
TJ Stoaks struck out 19 batters and allowed just three hits in the Lenox win. Kayla Yzaguirre had a double among three hits, and Camryn Douglas chipped in two hits and an RBI. Emilee Reed also drove in two runs.
NC: Central Decatur 20 Mormon Trail 2
Eily Hall had two doubles among three hits and drove in two, and Carleigh O’Dell added two hits and four RBI for Central Decatur. Riley Bell and Hallee Hamilton pitched in two hits each, and Kylee Rockhold went deep and drove in two.
RVC: West Harrison 9 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Emily McIntosh went deep and pitched a shutout in the West Harrison victory.
RVC: Woodbine 13 Ar-We-Va 9
Amanda Foster had three hits while Alex Niedermyer, Alexa Steinkuehler, Jordan Butrick and Nichole Hoefer added two hits apiece for Woodbine.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 23 Whiting 3
Macy Snyder had four hits, including a double, and drove in four runs for Glidden-Ralston in the win. Vanessa Koehler doubled, homered and drove in four, and Gretchen Wallace also had three hits and four RBI.
Josey Gump added three hits and three RBI, and Kimberly Daily had a double and drove in three of her own.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Logan-Magnolia 13 Tri-Center 1
Audubon 7 AHSTW 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Southwest Valley 7
CAM 10 Boyer Valley 1
Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas
East Union at Murray
Twin Cedars 5 Southeast Warren 2
Southeast Warren 20 Moulton-Udell 0
Southeast Warren 12 Moulton-Udell 0
Twin Cedars 10 Grand View Christian 0