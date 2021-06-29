(KMAland) -- Underwood, Audubon, Lo-Ma & AHSTW move to WIC semifinals, Griswold takes down Shenandoah, SBL edges Glenwood, a shutout for West Harrison and more from the night in KMAland softball.
NC: Griswold 6 Shenandoah 1
Anna Kelley had a triple among three hits and drove in four for Griswold in the win. Makenna Askeland added two hits, and Brenna Rossell got the win with seven strikeouts in five innings.
Lynnae Green had two hits, and Macee Blank had an RBI hit for Shenandoah in the loss.
H-10: Creston 13 Clarinda 2
Nevaeh Randal went 4-for-4 with four RBI and scored two runs for Creston int he win. Peyton Rice added three hits, three RBI and four runs, and Morgan Driskell and Sophie Hagle posted two hits and two runs. Halle Evans also had a hit and two RBI for the Panthers.
Emmy Allbaugh led Clarinda with two hits while Bailey Nordyke had a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Makayla Fichter, Ryplee Sunderman, Jerzee Knight and Jillian Graham all added one hit for the Cardinals.
NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Glenwood 6
Addie Brown and Elise Evans-Murphy posted two hits each, and Brooklyn Ocker had a hit and two RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win.
Mia Valquier had two hits, and Allison Koontz and Sar Kolle had one hit, one RBI and one run each for Glenwood.
NC: Harlan 11 Sioux City East 1
Emily Brouse was the winning pitcher and backed herself with two home runs among three hits and six RBI. Kate Heithoff and Tianna Kasperbauer added two hits each for the Cyclones.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 12 Glidden-Ralston 0
Kamryn Venner doubled among three hits and drove in three, and Kenzie Schon posted two hits, two RBI and two runs for Kuemper Catholic. Jordan Schwabe added two hits, and Kyndal Hilgenberg had a two-run hit. Chloe Venteicher struck out six in three no-hit innings.
NC: West Harrison 9 Sidney 0
Emily McIntosh had a three-run home run among three hits and threw a complete game shutout for West Harrison.
Mia Foster and Jolie Sheldon had two hits each for Sidney.
WICT: Underwood 13 Tri-Center 2
Peyton Cook singled twice, doubled once, drove in a run and scored two times for Underwood in the win. Taylor Nelson added two hits, an RBI and a run, and Ali Flitcher finished with a hit, two RBI and two runs for the Eagles. Ella Pierce worked all six innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven.
Pearl Huddle and Mollie Nelson both had run-scoring hits for Tri-Center.
WICT: Audubon 11 Riverside 8
Audubon scored 11 straight runs after trailing 4-0 early in the game. Jordan Porsch, Johanna Sauers, Kali Irlmeier, Katelyn Nielsen and Mattie Nielsen all hit home runs for the Wheelers. Porsch and Irlmeier had three hits each and combined to drive in three runs while Mattie Nielsen had two hits and three RBI and Katelyn Nielsen drove in two.
Kenna Ford went 3-for-4 with a home run and drove in two runs to lead Riverside in the loss. 1 had two hits and an RBI of her own.
WICT: Logan-Magnolia 1 Missouri Valley 0
The Panthers scored the only run of the game in the third inning. Abby Hiatt gave up just two hits and struck out six in a complete game shutout.
Tori Porter had the only two hits of the night for Missouri Valley. Audrie Kohl struck out eight and scattered seven hits in a six-inning complete game.
WICT: AHSTW 7 Treynor 0
Grace Porter had three hits and two RBI, and Darian Hansen posted a three-run triple for AHSTW in the win. Kailey Jones threw six four-hit shutout innings before Sienna Christian finished the game. Ally Meyers also had two hits and a run scored at the plate.
Jadyn Huisman finished with two hits for Treynor. She also struck out five in six innings in the circle.
POI: Lenox 5 Southwest Valley 1
TJ Stoaks struck out 10 and allowed one unearned run and zero hits in the win for the Tigers. Stoaks also had a double among two hits and drove in a run, and Sadie Cox posted three hits and an RBI. Brooklynn Ecklin chipped in two hits of her own for Lenox.
POI: Wayne 11 East Union 0
Jaide Harvey and Emily Jones both doubled among three hits each and drove in three and two runs, respectively, to lead the Wayne offense. Abigayle Henderson added two hit sand three RBI, and Sterling Berndt, Camryn Jacobsen and Izzie Moore all had two hits of their own. Berndt struck out 14 in a one-hit six-inning shutout.
Kaitlyn Mitchell had the only hit of the game for East Union.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Central Decatur 1
Jayda Gay had a double and triple for Martensdale-St. Marys in teh win. Brynnly German added two hits and two RBI, Madeline Young posted two hits and Hadley Pearson managed a hit and two RBI. Pearson and Campbell German combined to allow just one run on four hits.
Emily Cornell had two hits for Central Decatur in the loss. Mya Applegate added a hit and an RBI.
NC: South Central Calhoun 8 Ar-We-Va 6
Maggie Ragaller had three hits, including a double, and scored twice for Ar-We-Va in teh defeat. Jamie Hausman and Kora Obrecht added two hits, and Jadeyn Smith posted two RBI.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 17 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 1)
Ellie Gengler went 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored, and Grace Nelson bopped a home run, drove in two and scored twice for Heelan in the win.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 2)
Marin Frazee smashed a grand slam home run, and Grace Nelson added two hit sand two RBI for Heelan in the win. Angel Shaw also had two hits, one RBI and one runs scored.
BLUE: Murray 6 Moravia 5 — 10 inn
Calleigh Klein had a two-out RBI single to drive in Teryn Shields for the winning run in the bottom of the 10th. Shields threw all 10 innings and had 12 strikeouts for Murray. Emma Decker had three hits, including a triple and an RBI, and Jalie Baumfalk and Zoey Blac also had two hits.
Anaya Keith hit a two-run home run for Moravia.
