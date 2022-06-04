(KMAland) -- Natalie Ausdemore and Ellie Baker were heroes for their respective teams in a loaded Friday night of KMAland softball action.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 5 Kuemper Catholic 4
Caroline Pellett singled, stole a base and scored a run for Atlantic.
Kaylie Diercksen drove in three runs for Kuemper while Kenzie Schon also plated one, and Kenadee Loew had two hits.
Corner Conference
East Mills 8 Stanton 6
Leah Sandin and Jenna Stephens each had RBI for Stanton while Elly McDonald had two hits, and Bree Mitchell doubled.
Griswold 7 Fremont-Mills 2
Karly Millikan tossed a gem with 10 strikeouts on just two hits. McKenna Wiechman, Makenna Askeland and Millikan each had two hits and doubled. Askeland also scored two runs and drove in one. Brenna Rossell and Marissa Askeland accounted for two hits and an RBI each while Abby Golinghorst belted a two RBI double.
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 11 IKM-Manning 0
Marki Bertelsen had two hits and homered while Brooke Johnsen had three hits, doubled and sent in two runs, and Macanna Guritz doubled as one of her two hits and tallied two RBI. Greylan Hornbeck and Abby Hiatt added two hits while Hiatt struck out 12 in five innings of one-hit action.
Alikxa McGinn had IKM-Manning’s only hit, which was a double while Anna Stangl stole two bags.
Tri-Center 12 Underwood – 8 innings
Natalie Ausdemore recorded her first varsity home run to give the Trojans a walk-off win.
Ausdemore finished with three RBI on three hits. Hannah Wulff posted two RBI, as did Hayden Thomas, who also doubled. Mikenzie Brewer doubled as one of her three hits, Lilly Thomas managed two hits and Joenelle Goldapp doubled.
Ruby Patomson had four RBI and doubled for Underwood while Claire Cook and Piper Marcantonio had two RBI each.
Missouri Valley 6 Audubon 4 – 8 innings
Hailey Ferris had three RBI and tripled while Maya Contreraz had two hits, doubled and homered, and Audrie Kohl managed three hits with an RBI. Brooklyn Lange chipped in two hits. Kohl got the dub after striking out 12 in eight innings.
Jordan Porsch and Kylee Hartle drove in two runs each for Audubon while Kali Irlmeier struck out nine in the loss.
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 8 Lenox 1
Jorja Holliday had three RBI thanks to a home run while Whitney Lamb totaled three hits and two RBI, and Lindsey Davis had two hits, doubled and sent in two runners. Maddax DeVault recorded two singles, an RBI and two stolen bases. Holliday backed her big offensive performance by striking out 11 on four hits in seven innings.
Emilee Reed plated Lenox’s only run while Sadie Cox bopped a pair of singles, and Zoey Reed retired nine batters in the loss.
Wayne 15 Southwest Valley 0
Clara O’Brien homered twice to account for six RBI while Emily Jones had two hits to score two runners. Sterling Berndt and Allie Jo Fortune also managed two RBI each. Jones struck out three in the win.
Martensdale-St. Marys 2 Southeast Warren 1
Ellie Baker’s walkoff hit won it for the Blue Devils. Jackie Kleve had an RBI for Martensdale-St. Marys while Campbell German prevailed in the pitcher’s duel with nine strikeouts on two hits in seven innings.
Alivia Ruble had a hit and four strikeouts for Southeast Warren while Kaylee Bauer also had a hit.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference Scores
Mount Ayr 5 Bedford 1
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 5 Glidden-Ralston 4 – 9 innings
Karys Hunt had two hits and an RBI in the victory. Emma Follmann tossed nine innings, only giving six hits accompanied by four strikeouts.
Summer Toms had two RBI on two hits for Glidden-Ralston, and Kassidy Wenck and Elizabeth Lloyd also had two hits each. Vanessa Koehler struck out 14 on six hits in nine innings.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 Woodbine 4
Malia Clayburg drove in two runs while Anna Hart had two hits and an RBI for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Emma Hart was the winning pitcher after striking out three on five hits in seven innings.
Charlie Pryor doubled for Woodbine, drove in a run and struck out 10 on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Elise Olson, Sierra Lantz and Katy Pryor also put runs on the board for the Tigers.
Boyer Valley 13 West Harrison 0
Talia Burkhart had two RBI off one hit while Anna Seuntjens and Maria Puck tripled and sent in runs for Boyer Valley. Seuntjens and Danyelle Hikins stole two bags each, and Makenzie Dumbaugh retired five batters in four innings.
Other Rolling Valley Conference Scores
Exira-EHK 15 Whiting 0
Exira-EHK 12 Whiting 0
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 14 Mormon Trail 1
Ali Mockenhaupt notches a win for the Sabers after staying on the ound all night and allowing only a single unearned run. Mockenhaupt also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, triple, and three RBIs. Kisha Reed also drove in three runs on two hits.
Murray Tournament
Melcher-Dallas 9 Moravia 4
Paeyton Anderson went 2-for-2 with three RBI and a run scored for Melcher-Dallas.
Lamoni 3 East Union 1
Karis Brown’s crunch time, two RBI double helped propel the Demons to their win. Taylor Henson went six innings as Emaleigh Piersbacher capped things off.
Murray 10 Orient-Macksburg 4
Keirsten Klein went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a three-run homer while Megan Henrichs bopped two singles, Chloe Church had a double and scored three times and Brooke Shannon accounted for an RBI.
Emily Campbell and Kinsey Eslinger had one hit apiece for O-M.
Non-Conference
AHSTW 9 Clarinda 4
Natalie Hagadon had a big night with three hits, a home run, four RBI and three runs scored. Grace Porter and Graycen Partlow each doubled while Rylie Knop had two singles. Ally Meyers stole two bases, and Sienna Christian struck out nine on one hit in five innings.
Emmy Allbaugh and Presley Jobe sent runs in for Clarinda while Jerzee Knight scored twice.
Atlantic 3 Estherville-Lincoln Central 1
Ava Bruckner went 2-for-3 with three RBI in Atlantic’s win.
Estherville-Lincoln Central 8 Kuemper Catholic 2
Hailey Ostrander and Jordan Schwabe drove in runs for Kuemper while Schwabe had three hits.
Carroll 8 Denison-Schleswig 5
Hannah Slater had two hits and drove in two while Cambri Brodersen had two singles and plate one run, and Autumn Nemitz also sent in a run. Kira Langenfeld stole two bags.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Abraham Lincoln 1 Lewis Central 0
Game 1: Urbandale 11 Thomas Jefferson 1 - 7 innings
Game 2: Urbandale 11 Thomas Jefferson 1 - 6 innings
Storm Lake 2 LeMars 0
Sioux City North at Lawton-Bronson (MISSING)