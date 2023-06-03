(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Murray and Missouri Valley shined at their home tournaments, Kuemper won the CYO Tournament, Griswold was the champ at Southwest Valley and SBL won in Sheldon on Saturday.
ATLANTIC TOURNAMENT
Carroll 7 Clarinda 5
Stevie Wilmes and Janessa Woolsey had two RBI apiece. Woolsey added one hit. Ryplee Sunderman had one hit and one RBI, and Kaylah Degase had Clarinda’s lone extra-base hit with a double. Lylly Merrill, Brynn Isaacson and Madi Cole also had hits. Andi Woods struck out six but allowed 14 hits in the loss.
Clarinda 10 Abraham Lincoln 8
Jerzee Knight, Presley Jobe, Brynn Isaacson, and Andi Woods all had two hits for Clarinda, with Jobe and Merrill also driving in two runs, while Woods had an RBI. Isaacson and Jobe both went deep for the Cardinals. Lylly Merrill drove in two runs while Ryplee Sunderman drove one runner across the plate. Mandi Cole also had a knock for the Cardinals. Addy Wagoner picked up the win in the circle with six innings pitched and two strikeouts.
Jayden Hargrave had two hits, doubled and tripled for AL in the loss while Hanna Ferguson doubled as one of her two hits. Jazmyne Villalobos also had a hit.
Carroll 9 Red Oak 1
Anna Wenberg drove in Red Oak’s lone run. Kaysie Kells, Tori Wendt, Tymberlee Bentley, Emily Sebeniecher and Mhylee Wallace had hits for the Tigers.
Exira-EHK 14 Red Oak 4
Haley Bieker had a big day with three hits, a double and five RBI. Shay Burmeister doubled, drove in two and scored three times, and Riley Miller had a hit, two runs scored and three RBI. Hannah Nelson had one hit and two RBI, and Taryn Petersen added one hit and one RBI.
Tymberlee Bentley had three hits and one RBI to lead Red Oak. Alexis Joint, Anna Wenberg and Mhylee Wallace also drove in runs.
Exira-EHK 9 Harlan 4
Riley Miller had three hits, two RBI and a double for Exira-EHK. Shay Burmeister accounted for two RBI while Hannah Nelson doubled and sent in two runners. Haley Bieker and doubled and plated a run, and Taryn Petersen had two doubles. Harlee Fahn joined the party with one hit and one RBI. Miller struck out six in 3 ⅔ innings of three-hit action.
Harlan 7 Abraham Lincoln 6
Hanna Ferguson had an RBI for Abraham Lincoln while Kelsi Nelson tripled as one of her two hits. Lilly Maddox, Taylor Ferguson and Holly Hansen also had hits for the Lynx while Jayden Hargrave scored twice. Hansen struck out three in the loss.
Carroll 15 Harlan 5
No stats reported.
Atlantic 12 Abraham Lincoln 1
Jayden Hargrave tripled for Abraham Lincoln while Jazmyne Villalobos drove in a run. Chelsee Westcott roped a doubled for the Lynx in the loss.
Atlantic 8 Earlham 0
No stats reported.
Atlantic 9 Underwood 4
No stats reported.
Earlham 5 Lewis Central 4
Emerson Coziahr drove in two runs for Lewis Central. Avery Heller tripled and drove in a run, and Alyssa Griffin doubled and plated two. Emma Belt had one hit, one RBI and scored twice.
Estherville Lincoln Central 4 Lewis Central 1
Lewis Central managed only three hits. Those came from Cami Damgaard, Brooklyn Damgaard and Alyssa Griffin tripled in the loss. Cami Damgaard struck out four while Emerson Coziahr fanned three batters.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4 Lewis Central 1
Riley Miller, Taryn Petersen, and Hannah Nelson all had an RBI with one hit a piece for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. Quinn Grubbs, Gemini Goodwin, Shay Burmeister, and Hailey Berns also all chipped in with a hit.
Mahri Manz doubled and drove in a run while Kyleigh Moore also had a double for Lewis Central. Haylee Wilcox accounted for the Titans’ other hit.
Estherville Lincoln Central 14 Underwood 1
No stats reported.
PERRY TOURNAMENT
Van Meter 2 Glenwood 0
Glenwood only had two hits. Those came from Sara Kolle and Faith Weber. Allison Koontz struck out four, walked two and surrendered three hits in six innings.
Perry 4 Glenwood 3
No stats reported.
CYO TOURNAMENT
Kuemper won the tournament behind a 2-0 day. Ellie Sibbel and Kaylie Diercksen were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Bishop Garrigan 6 St. Albert 5
Ella Narmi had a hit and two RBI for St. Albert. Kiera Hochstein homered and scored once while Olivia Gardner accounted for two hits and an RBI and Anna Helton had a hit and an RBI. The Narmis combined to strike out 10. Ella had six while Lexi fanned four.
Kuemper Catholic 9 Gehlen Catholic 2
Melinda Schafer went 2-for-3 with four RBI while Ellie Sibbell went 2-for-3 and Myli Schaefer was 3-for-4 at the dish. Allison Ostrander contributed two hits and stole two bags. Ally Sommerfeld had two hits and two RBI, and Kaylie Wolterman drove in a run. Myli Schaefer was the winning pitcher. She struck out four in four innings.
St. Albert 8 Gehlen Catholic 6
Keira Hochstein homered as part of her three-hit outing. Katelynn Hendricks had two hits and two RBI while Ella Narmi had two hits. Anna Helton and Olivia Gardner each had one and one RBI. Lexi Narmi doubled and scored a run. Lexi Narmi struck out seven in three innings for the Saintes.
Kuemper Catholic 9 Bishop Garrigan 1
Kaylie Diercksen had three hits, five RBI and scored twice. Ellie Sibbel went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer. Kyla Wiskus, Ally Sommerfeld and Melinda Schaefer each had one hit. Myli Schaefer struck out five, walked three and allowed six hits in seven innings in the circle.
Remsen, St. Mary’s def. Bishop Heelan Catholic
No stats reported.
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 14 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
No stats reported.
STORM LAKE TOURNAMENT
Storm Lake 3 Denison-Schleswig 1
Norah Huebert led the way with two hits for the Monarchs in the loss. Meanwhile, Ashlyn Herrig and Kiana Schulz both had a hit. Avery Bock was the lone run for Denison. Claire Leinen gave up six hits and three earned runs and struck out seven in the loss.
AHSTW 11 Harris-Lake Park 0
Bryanna Wood had two hits, four RBI and a triple while Graycen Partlow had a double, triple and one RBI. Rylie Knop doubled and drove in a run while Loralei Wahling and Logan Akers had two hits apiece. Brooke Lee tacked on a hit and an RBI. Halle Goodman tossed the six-inning shutout. She struck out seven, walked one and allowed only two hits.
Championship: Storm Lake 12 AHSTW 4
Loralei Wahling had two hits and three RBI for AHSTW while Bryanna Wood had two hits and an RBI. Sienna Christian added two hits, including a double.
Consolation: Denison-Schleswig 7 Harris-Lake Park 4
Kiana Schulz had a big game with four hits and two runs batted in, while Kaitlyn Bruhn had three hits and an RBI. Jordyn Linn, Kaylie Baker, and Norah Huebert all had a knock while Huebert also drove in a run. Huebert also struck out nine and gave up two runs in five innings pitched. Claire Leinen picked up the win in the circle with three strikeouts in three innings.
MISSOURI VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Essex 6 Fremont-Mills 4
No stats reported.
Missouri Valley 6 Fremont-Mills 0
Audrie Kohl had a double and one RBI at the plate while striking 12 in seven innings. Brooklyn Lagne had two hits and an RBI, and Maya Contreraz had an RBI. Dilynn Meade had one hit, scored twice and stole two bags. Emerson Anderson and Kelcee McMillen also stole two bases apiece for Missouri Valley.
Amanda Morgan and Saige Mitchell had two hits apiece for Fremont-Mills while Ella Thornton, Kinley Blackburn and Lily Crom added one knock each.
Woodbine 12 Fremont-Mills 6
Nicole Sherer led a strong offensive performance for Woodbine with two hits including a two-run homerun and two RBIs. Sierra Lantz, Taylor Hoefer, and Charlie Pryor each had two hits and an RBI, while Anna Jochims drove in three runs on a double. Katy Pryor also drove in two runs on one hit, while Jersey Gray and Riley Gaytan chipped in with a hit. Charlie Pryor also had a strong day on the mound give up just two earned runs on seven hits while striking out 12.
Macy Mitchell had two hits, a double and two RBI while Lily Crom and Lana Alley both accounted for two hits and an RBI. Emily Kesterson also had an RBI for Fremont-Mills in the loss. Saige Mitchell struck out four in six innings, but gave up 14 hits.
Woodbine 7 Essex 2
Sierra Lantz and Taylor Hoefer each had a double and an RBI for Woodbine. Jersey Gray had two hits and scored a run, and Anna Jochims had one hit and one RBI. Elise Olson added one knock and scored a run. Lantz was the winning pitcher. She struck out nine on five hits and three walks in six innings.
Brianne Johnson had two hits and an RBI for Essex while Cindy Swain had one hit and stole two bases. Tori Burns struck out four in the loss.
Missouri Valley 12 Essex 0
Lea Gute had one hit and two RBI. Maya Contreraz doubled twice and drove in two, and Emerson Anderson had two hits and an RBI. Hailey Ferris, Grace Herman, Dilynn Meade had one hit and one RBI apiece. Audrie Kohl added an RBI and struck out nine in four innings of no-hit action. The Lady Reds stole 11 bases. Contreraz, Gute and Ferris swiped two apiece.
Missouri Valley 3 Woodbine 0
Brooklyn Lange had two hits while Emerson Anderson drove in two runs and had one hit for Missouri Valley in the win. Audrie Kohl struck out nine in the winning, scattering seven hits in the shutout.
Jersey Gray had two hits in the loss for Woodbine while Charlie Pryor tripled. Pryor struck out five in the loss. She allowed only three hits an two earned runs in six innings.
SOUTHWEST VALLEY
Southwest Valley 12 CAM 2
Haidyn Top led the way for Southwest Valley with two singles and a double. Maddie Bevington and Evy Marlin both chipped in with two hits while Ryanne Mullen, Sadie Groszkrueger, and Lilly Anderson all had a knock for the Timberwolves. Mullen also picked up the win in the circle.
Griswold 13 East Mills 0
Karly Millikan and Marissa Askeland both went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Millikan doubled while Askeland scored twice. Makenna Askeland and Whitney Pennock added on hit and two runs scored apiece. Askeland’s lone hit was a game-ending two-run homer and served as her 100th career RBI. Dakota Reynolds was the winning pitcher.
Consolation: East Mills vs. CAM
No score reported.
Championship: Griswold 11 Southwest Valley 1
Griswold pieced together eight hits. Marissa Askeland had two hits, stole one bag and drove in one. Dakota Reynolds, Abby Gohlinghorst and Addison Adams each doubled. Makenna Askeland, Dakota Reynolds and Kate Tischer scored one run apiece. McKenna Wiechman and Reynolds accounted for two RBI apiece.
Ryanne Mullen and Ada Lund each had a single while Lund picked up the lone RBI for the Timberwolves in the loss.
DAVIS COUNTY MUSTANG CLASSIC
Wayne 13 Moravia 1
Allie Joe Fortune had three hits, a double and four RBI while Izzie Moore had two hits, homered and sent in three runs. Clara O’Brien had two hits and an RBI, and Ava Whitney had three hits, doubled, scored three times and drove in a run. Ella Whitney had a double and two RBI. Moore got the win in the circle. She struck out six in three innings.
Consolation: Moravia 21 New London 3
The Moravia offense went crazy, led by five hits, two doubles and two RBI from Destiny Nathaniel. Alexa Bedford had four hits, three doubles and scored twice. Kenna Spencer had three hits, a double and drove in one while Lauren Long had three hits and two RBI. Kjirsten Albertson doubled as one of her two hits and drove in two runs. Breegan Ellison had two doubles and scored twice, Jaime Self doubled as one of her two hits and plated one and Finley Spencer had three hits, a double and two RBI. Ellison was nifty on the basepaths with five stolen bags. Self struck out seven on four hits in six innings.
Championship: Davis County 4 Wayne 3
Izzie Moore had two hits, one of which was homer. Clara O’Brien had a double and an RBI, and Laney Harvey had a single and an RBI. Moore struck out five on seven hits with four walks and three earned runs in the tight loss.
MURRAY TOURNAMENT
Lamoni 7 Melcher-Dallas 6
Emaleigh Pierschbacher led Lamoni in the win. She went 3-for-3 at the dish with a double and RBI and two runs scored.
Paetyn Anderson blasted a two-run homer for Melcher-Dallas.
East Union 15 Melcher-Dallas 2
Noelle McKnight homered twice, drove in four and scored twice for East Union.
Lamoni 3 East Union 2
Taylor Henson got the win in the circle for Lamoni. She struck out six on five hits in seven innings. She also scored a run offensively.
Central Decatur 7 Orient-Macksburg 5
Addyson Schreck and Kaycee Boyce each had a double and two RBI while Breece Cornett had two hits and one RBI. Breegan Lindsey had one RBI, scored once and stole two bases. Soiyer Smith tripled for Central Decatur. Annika Evertsen struck out 12 on four hits in seven innings.
Murray 14 Central Decatur 6
Jayda Chew had three hits, homered, scored three times and drove in five for Murray. Teryn Shields went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and scored twice, and Jalie Baumfalk had two hits, two RBI and scored twice. Shields got the dub in the circle. She struck out four in five innings.
Aniston Jones homered and drove in two for Central Decatur while Rilee Alley and Cortlynn Cook each had one hit and one RBI. Soiyer Smith accounted for two hits and an RBI. Evertsen struck out eight on nine hits in six innings.
Murray 10 Orient-Macksburg 2
Teryn Shields had a big game with two hits, including a double. She also starred in the circle, striking out while allowing just two runs in seven innings. Megan Henrichs had two hits and two RBI, and Kassy Saucedo had two hits and an RBI. Keirsten Klein, Presley VanWinkle, Jayda Chew and Karina Romero had one hit apiece for Murray.
INTERSTATE 35 TOURNAMENT
Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Clarke 2
Brynnly German homered as one of her two hits. German also scored twice. Hadley Pearson had three hits, a double and scored twice while Aunie Berger added two hits and one RBI. Maryann Hart had one hit and two RBI. Abigail Hughes added a double and an RBI, and Ellie Baker managed two hits and scored twice. Pearson was the winning pitcher. She struck out seven on four hits with two walks in seven innings.
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Interstate 35 4 – 10 innings
Campbell German drove in the game-winning RBI for the Blue Devils in the 10th inning. German’s game-winning at-bat was part of her four-hit, two-RBI game that also featured a double. Ellie Baker had two hits while Emily Hughes had one hit and one RBI. German had a phenomenal showing in the circle with 13 strikeouts in six innings of no-hit action.
WEST CENTRAL VALLEY TOURNAMENT
West Central Valley 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
No stats reported.
Eagle Grove 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
No stats reported.
SIOUX CITY WEST TOURNAMENT
River Valley 11 Sioux City West 7
Kaycie Boetger and Ofelia Rivera each doubled and tripled for Sioux City West. Boetger did so on two hits with one run scored while Rivera had three hits. Breanna Loker had two RBI. Isabella Allen had one hit and one RBI. Lulu Vaul had four strikeouts. She also walked four and surrendered 11 hits.
South O’Brien 8 Sioux City West 7
Kaycie Boetger doubled twice and drove in two runs while Ofelia Rivera tripled and scored twice. Angelica Rivera and Jalynn Johnson each had one hit and one RBI while Breanna Loker had two hits and one RBI and Lulu Vaul had two hits.
SHELDON TOURNAMENT
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 Sioux Center 0
Elise Evans-Murphy managed two hits and an RBI while Brooklyn Ocker had two hits and two RBI. Ella Skinner managed two hits, and Cori Griebel and Lily Delperdang had doubles in Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s win. Regan Herbst struck out eight on four hits in seven innings.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 4
Bailey Moreau homered among her three hits and drove in three. Elise Evans-Murphy homered as one of her two hits and scored twice. Brooklyn Ocker had a double, two hits and two RBI, and Cori Griebel had one hit and two RBI. Addison Wheeler drove in two runs while Chloe Buss had two hits, a double and an RBI. Emma Crooks doubled as one of her two hits and drove in a run, Ella Skinner added three hits. Ocker was the winning pitcher. She struck out five on eight hits with two earned runs in six innings.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
Elise Evans-Murphy homered as one of her two hits for Sergeant Bluff-Luton while Riley Fitzgerald also went deep, had two hits and drove in two. Bailey Moreau and Chloe Buss each had a double and two RBI, and Addison Wheeler had a double and one RBI. Cori Gribel chipped in a double while Kamea Van Kalsbeek struck out nine six innings of four-hit pitching.