(KMAland) -- Shenandoah took down Red Oak, Lo-Ma and Mount Ayr rolled, AHSTW beat Clarinda, Atlantic handled Exira/EHK, Griswold won in extras and more from a busy night of softball in Thursday’s recap.
H-10: Shenandoah 4 Red Oak 2
Jenna Burdorf struck out 12 and allowed one earned run on five hits to lift Shenandoah to the win. Reese Spiegel topped the Fillies offense with three hits while Sidda Rodewald had two hits and scored twice. Macee Blank also singled in a pair for Shenandoah.
Alexa McCunn had two of Red Oak’s five hits, and Jaydin Lindsay drove in a run. Emma Bierbaum threw six innings and struck out five for the Tigers.
NC: AHSTW 11 Clarinda 4
Kailey Jones threw all seven innings for AHSTW in the win. Ally Meyers added four hits at the plate.
Kaylah Degase hit a home run among two hits for Clarinda in the loss. Presley Jobe also had two hits for the Cardinals.
H-10: Creston 9 Glenwood 2
Creston scored five in the first inning on their way to the victory.
Kelley Embray, McKenna Koehler and Elizabeth Thiesen all had two hits for Glenwood. Ava Sechtem had a triple and drove in two.
H-10: Harlan 11 Denison-Schleswig 3
Kate Heithoff topped Harlan with two hits, an RBI and three runs scored while Tianna Kasperbauer added a single and three RBI. Emily Brouse struck out 10 and gave up just one earned run on five hits in seven innings.
Kaitlyn Bruhn led Denison-Schleswig two hits and an RBI.
NC: Atlantic 5 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Macy Emgarten had a hit and RBI, and Mollie Rasmussen also hit safely for Exira/EHK. Emgarten threw seven innings and gave up just three earned runs while striking out five.
NC: Sidney 10 Bedford 4
Jolie Sheldon went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI while Fallon Sheldon, Mia Foster, Kadne Payne and Harley Spurlock all had two hits apiece.
Vivian Tracy led Bedford with two hits and scored three times.
NC: Southwest Valley 16 East Mills 2
Morgan Shuler had two hits and three runs scored while Cam Johnston and Ryan Mullen also added one hit and three runs scored for the Timberwolves in the win.
NC: CAM 13 Stanton 3
CAM scored four in the first, three in the second and five in fifth to take the dominant win.
Abby Burke had one of two Stanton hits and drove in a run.
NC: Griswold 5 Boyer Valley 4 — 8 inn
Jenna Reynolds had two hits and the game-winning RBI on a squeeze play. Makenna Askeland added two hits, and Karly Millikan went all eight innings and struck out eight to get the win.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 15 IKM-Manning 2
Abby Hiatt led the Logan-Magnolia offense with a home run as the Panthers opened with a seven-run first inning.
Carlee Neil had the only hit for IKM-Manning, driving in a run.
WIC: Audubon 6 Missouri Valley 3
Katelyn Nielsen doubled, homered and drove in four to lead Audubon in the victory. Mattie Nielsen pitched in three hits and an RBI, and Sydney Beymer tallied two hits and an RBI.
Olivia Haynes, Mia Hansen and Maya Contreraz all had hits for Missouri Valley in the defeat.
WIC: Treynor 6 Riverside 5 — 8 inn
Jadyn Huisman homered, struck out 13 and had the walk-off winning hit to lead Treynor to the victory. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Underwood 10 Tri-Center 0
Belle Freese and Peyton Cook had two hits and three RBI each for Underwood in the victory. Grace Pierce and Ella Pierce added two hits each. Ella Pierce went all five innings, giving up just one hit and striking out seven.
Faith McPhillips had the only hit of the night for Tri-Center.
POI: Mount Ayr 12 East Union 0
Kaylin Lack doubled while Karah Kirkland, Mallory Raney, Noelle McKnight and Grace Nixon all had hits for East Union in the loss.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Nodaway Valley 1
Jackie Kleve and Anna Parrott had two hits and two RBI for Martensdale-St. marys. Campbell German added two hits for the Blue Devils. Hadley Pearson was the winning pitcher with five innings of three-hit, one-run ball. Campbell German threw the final two frames with four strikeouts and no runs allowed.
Maddax DeVault singled and homered to lead the Nodaway Valley offense.
NC: Westwood 5 Woodbine 3
Charlie Pryor struck out eight and allowed five unearned runs in Woodbine’s first loss of the season. Nicole Sherer had a triple among two hits for the Tigers.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Ellie Gengler had a home run among two hits and drove in two while Sophia Kuntz posted a double, a single and three RBI. Joslyn Verzal threw a five-inning two-hit shutout with six strikeouts.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 15 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)
Angel Shaw was 3-for-4 with four RBI while Ellie Gengler and Lauren LaFleur had two hits, two RBI and two runs each. Kenley Meis added a three-hit, three-run night for the Crusaders. Kyla Michalak gave up one run in three innings and struck out three to get the win.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Abraham Lincoln 10 (Game 1)
Ella Skinner had four hits, two RBI and two runs scored while Kylie Kerr added three hits, an RBI and two runs for SBL. Elise Evans-Murphy and Cory Griebel pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Addie Brown collected two hits, scored twice and drove in one.
Kelsi Nelson had two hits and two RBI for Abraham Lincoln. Jazmyne Villalobos also had two RBI and scored twice for the Lynx. Holly Hansen threw all seven innings for the Lynx and struck out 13.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Abraham Lincoln 5 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Kylie Kerr and Addie Brown had two hits and two RBI while Ella Skinner added two hits, an RBI and three runs scored. Cory Griebel tallied a hit and three RBI for the Warriors.
Emma O’Neal and Jessica Vrenick had two hits each for Abraham Lincoln.
MRC: Sioux City East 12 Sioux City North 0 (Game 1)
Evie Larson tossed a two-hit shutout, hit a three-run home run, drove in six and scored three times for Sioux City East. Kennedy Wineland added three hits of her own.
MRC: Sioux City East 17 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)
Brylee Hempel and Mentzer had three RBI, Raelyn Angerman added two hits and two RBI and Kennedy Wineland posted two hits for Sioux City East.
NC: MVAOCOU 13 Glidden-Ralston 2
Gretchen Wallace had two hits and two RBI, and Morgan Koehler doubled and scored for Glidden-Ralston.
NC: West Monona 16 West Harrison 6
Haley Koch went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored for West Harrison. Katie Gore added three hits, an RBI and scored two times. Haleigh Rife posted a pair of doubles for the Hawkeyes.
BLUE: Orient-Macksburg 10 Diagonal 9
Orient-Macksburg scored six in the sixth inning to take a tight Bluegrass Conference win.
Morgan Holtry had three hits and Kira Elly finished with a pair of hits, two runs and an RBI for Diagonal.
BLUE: Moravia 13 Mormon Trail 3
Isabel Hanes went 2-for-3 with two RBI and four runs, and Mikayla Fritz had a double and home run for Moravia in the rout. Peytin Ellison added two hits and scored twice for the Mohawks. Anaya Keith threw all five innings, struck out five and allowed three runs — two earned — on two hits.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 9 Seymour 0
Grace Bailey struck out eight and allowed just six hits in a shutout performance in the circle. Bailey also had two triples and two RBI at the plate while Ami Mockenhaupt tallied three hits and Jetta Sterner posted two hits and scored three times. Kisha Reed added three RBI.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 14 Moulton-Udell 0
Kacey Enfield went 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored to lead Melcher-Dallas. Kynser Reed added two hits and two RBI, Paeytn Anderson put up two hits, two runs and an RBI and BrieAnna Remster went deep and had three RBI and threw a three-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 4 Red Oak 2
Creston 9 Glenwood 2
Harlan 11 Denison-Schleswig 3
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 15 IKM-Manning 2
Audubon 6 Missouri Valley 3
Treynor 6 Riverside 5 — 8 inn
Underwood 10 Tri-Center 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 12 East Union 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Nodaway Valley 1
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 15 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Abraham Lincoln 10 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Abraham Lincoln 5 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 12 Sioux City North 0 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 17 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)
LeMars 13 Sioux City West 0 (Game 1)
LeMars 12 Sioux City West 2 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 10 Diagonal 9
Moravia 13 Mormon Trail 3
Twin Cedars 9 Seymour 0
Melcher-Dallas 14 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
AHSTW 11 Clarinda 4
Atlantic 5 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Southwest Valley 16 East Mills 2
Sidney 10 Bedford 4
CAM 13 Stanton 3
Griswold 5 Boyer Valley 4 — 8 inn
MVAOCOU 13 Glidden-Ralston 2
Westwood 5 Woodbine 3
West Monona 16 West Harrison 6