(KMAland) -- Fourteen KMAland conference softball teams moved along in the tournament trail on Friday evening.
Check out the full KMAland softball recap below.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 1 — FIRST ROUND
Woodbury Central 15 Boyer Valley 5
No stats reported.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 2 — FIRST ROUND
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 Ar-We-Va 1
Anna Hart pitched a complete game for Coon Rapids-Bayard, allowing just one unearned run on three hits while striking out five. Malia Clayburg had four hits, including one double, drove in four and scored twice, and Maddy Mason added a hit and two RBI. Anna Hart also posted three hits and three runs, and Breeley Clayburg had two hits and an RBI.
Glidden-Ralston 11 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0
Tiela Janssen had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Brenna Bowman posted one hit, two RBI and one run for Glidden-Ralston in the win. Vanessa Koehler went all five innings and struck out 12 while giving up just two hits.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 3 — FIRST ROUND
Nodaway Valley 9 CAM 3
Lindsey Davis and Kynnady Van Eaton finished with two hits and two RBI each, and Madison Fry added one hit and two RBI for Nodaway Valley. Liv Laughery posted one hit and two runs, and Jorja Holliday struck out four in seven innings for the Wolverines.
Emma Follmann singled, doubled and scored twice, and Courtney Follmann posted two hits, an RBI and a run for CAM. Natalie Behnken also had a two-hit game for the Cougars.
East Union 11 Orient-Macksburg 5
Noelle McKnight hit her sixth home run of the season for East Union in the win.
Murray 3 Melcher-Dallas 2 — 8 inn
Keirsten Klein went 2-for-3 with a solo home run while Jayda Chew, Karina Romero and Kassy Saucedo all had one hit each. Romero had the game-winning RBI walk in the top of the eighth. Presley VanWinkle struck out three in eight innings, allowing just one earned run.
Audubon 7 Tri-Center 3
Michelle Brooks had three hits and two RBI, and Kali Irlmeier doubled twice, drove in two and scored twice for Audubon in the win. Mattie Nielsen and Jordan Porsch also had two-hit, two-run games, and Addie Hocker posted two hits. Alexis Obermeier struck out 12 in seven innings and allowed zero earned runs.
Hayden Thomas and Hannah Wulff had two hits each for Tri-Center.
Riverside 11 St. Albert 1
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 4 — FIRST ROUND
Lenox 12 Moulton-Udell 0
Cadence Douglas tossed a 29-pitch no-hitter in the circle and singled, doubled and drove in three at the plate for Lenox. Zoey Reed, Sadie Cox and Dayna Robinson also had two hits each, Piper Brokaw singled in two runs and Izzy Curtis had a single and three RBI for the Tigers.
Seymour 2 Bedford 1
No stats reported.
Lamoni 14 Mormon Trail 4
Taylor Henson had two hits and five RBI and struck out six in the circle to lead Lamoni in the dominant win. Allyson Martin, Cortlyn Holmes and Emaleigh Pierschbacher all added two hits and two RBI, and Karli Brown had two hits and one RBI for the Demons.
East Mills 28 Sidney 18
Check out the complete recap from Ryan Matheny at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Essex 10 Stanton 0
Check out the complete recap from Derek Martin at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 8 — FIRST ROUND
Moravia 12 Keota 0
Kjirsten Albertson doubled among two hits and drove in three while Layla Ewing went 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs to lead Moravia. Lauren Long also had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs while scoring two. Alexa Bedford added two hits, two runs and an RBI at the plate while pitching a four-inning shutout with six strikeouts.
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 2 — FIRST ROUND
AHSTW 9 IKM-Manning 2
Lorelei Wahling struck out seven in a complete game effort for AHSTW. Graycen Partlow had a big offensive game with two doubles among three hits and drove in five, and Bella Lamp had a hit and two RBI.
Alikxa McGinn had an RBI single, and Hannah McKinney also had one hit and one RBI for IKM-Manning. Anna Stangl doubled and scored for the Wolves.
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 3 — FIRST ROUND
ACGC 12 Southwest Valley 0
Ryanne Mullen, Evy Marlin, Haidyn Top and Ada Lund all singled for Southwest Valley. Marlin collected her 100th career hit in the loss.
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 4 — FIRST ROUND
Pleasantville 6 Central Decatur 2
No stats reported.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic 7 Lewis Central 5
Zoey Kirchhoff had a triple among three hits, drove in one and scored once, and Lila Wiederstein and Mattiie Dvorak had two hits each for the Trojans. Riley Wood posted six strikeouts in the victory.
Avery Heller and Cami Damgaard both had two hits for the Lewis Central offense. Heller and Gracie Hays both scored two runs in the defeat. Cami Damgaard had three strikeouts for the the Titans.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City North 9 Abraham Lincoln 2
Ataviah Van Buren and Natalie Rasmussen had two hits each, and Rasmussen and Sophia Verzani had two RBI apiece for Sioux City North in the win. Madison Green threw seven innings and struck out nine for the Stars.
Hanna Ferguson had two hits for Abraham Lincoln. Holly Hansen struck out three in seven innings.
Sioux City North 8 Abraham Lincoln 0
Natalie Rasmussen had another big game for Sioux City North with a home run among three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Joslyn Vogt had three hits of her own. Lauren Woods added one hit and two RBI. Vogt threw the three-hit complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts.
Jayden Hargrave, Jazzy Villalobos and Chelsee Westcott all had one hit each for the Lynx. Hanna Ferguson had six strikeouts in seven innings.
Thomas Jefferson 10 Sioux City West 6
Thomas Jefferson 17 Sioux City West 6
No stats reported.
LeMars 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Kylie Hoffman threw a three-hit complete game shutout for LeMars. Payton Wright and Libby Leraas both had three hits, and Sarah Brown and Brenna Leraas posted two hits each. Both Brenna and Libby Leraas had three RBI each, and Brown and Carli Grosenheider had two RBI apiece.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Cori Griebel, Ella Skinner and Brooklyn Ocker hit safely.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 LeMars 0
Lexi Delperdang had a walk-off RBI hit for Sergeant Bluff-Luton to make a winner out of Kamea Van Kalsbeek, who struck out four in a six-hit shutout. Brooklyn Ocker had a team-high two hits for the Warriors.
Brenna Leraas took the tough-luck loss with just one run allowed in 6 2/3 innings. She struck out eight and walked just one. She also had a two-hit game at the plate.