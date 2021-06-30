(KMAland) -- An upset win for CAM over Exira/EHK, a sweep for AL, a high-scoring victory for Shenandoah, an impressive W for Griswold and more from the night in KMAland softball on Wednesday.
NC: Shenandoah 13 Southwest Valley 10
Brooklen Black had three hits and four RBI, and Caroline Rogers and Reese Spiegel added three hits of their own. Macee Blank and Lynnae Green pitched in two hits apiece for the Fillies.
Evy Marlin had three hits and two runs, and Ryanne Mullen and Kyli Aldrich posted two hits apiece. Haidyn Top, Aldrich and Jayley Schlapia all drove in two runs apiece for the Timberwolves.
H-10: Lewis Central 4 Denison-Schleswig 3
Paige Rodewald had two hits while Taylor Elam added a hit and two RBI to lift tLewis Central in the tight win.
Paige Kastner led Denison-Schleswig a two-hit night. Cambri Brodersen pitched in a double and two RBI for the Monarchs.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 10 IKM-Manning 0
Kenadee Loew doubled, singled twice, drove in three and scored twice for Kuemper Catholic. Hailey Ostrander added two doubles and scored twice, and Brianna Lux posted two hits and two runs for the Knights. Chloe Venteicher threw a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts.
Jessica Christensen and Zoey Melton both hit safely for IKM-Manning.
NC: Fremont-Mills 4 Missouri Valley 3
Izzy Weldon had three hits and two stolen bases, and Malea Moore had a sixth-inning sacrifice fly to score Taylor Morgan to give the Knights the lead and eventually the win. Moore was the winning pitcher, allowing just six hits on the night.
Tori Porter had a pair of hits and scored once, and Brooklyn Lange had one hit and two RBI for Missouri Valley. Audrie Kohl struck out seven and allowed six hits for the Big Reds.
POI: Southeast Warren 5 Central Decatur 1
Southeast Warren scored three in the second and two in the third on their way to the win.
Emily Cornell had two hits for Central Decatur in the defeat.
NC: Grand View Christian 12 Nodaway Valley 4
Aubrey Van Otterloo finished with two hits, two runs and an RBI for Nodaway Valley in the loss. Jorja Holliday and Cloey Christensen also drove in one run apiece.
NC: Southeast Warren 6 Melcher-Dallas 5
Makayla Ruble hit her fifth home run of the season to lift Southeast Warren. Josie Hartman, Natalie Geisler and Kaylee Bauer all had two hits each for the Warhawks.
BreiAnna Remster topped Melcher-Dallas with a home run among three hits and drove in four. Haley Godfrey posted three hits and an RBI of her own.
NC: Central Decatur 7 Lamoni 6
Central Decatur hit a three-run walk-off double to win it.
RVC: West Harrison 10 Glidden-Ralston 0
West Harrison scored five runs in the first inning, and Emily McIntosh hit a home run for the second straight night.
Kimberly Daily and Tiela Janssen had one hit each for Glidden-Ralston.
RVC: CAM 2 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Helen Riker struck out 12 and finished a complete game shutout for CAM to hand Exira/EHK their first RVC loss. Marissa Spieker posted an RBI single.
RVC: Woodbine 10 Boyer Valley 0
Charlie Pryor threw a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts while Alexa Steinkuehler added two hits and three RBI for Woodbine. Pryor also had a double among two hits.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 13 Sioux City West 1 (Game 1)
Holly Hansen had three hits and three RBI, and Jessica Vrenick and Baylie Girres both had two hits for AL. Emma O’Neal added a doubled, two RBI and three runs scored. Hansen threw four innings and struck out seven in a two-hitter.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 11 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)
Jessica Vrenick went 2-for-2 with three RBI, and Kelsi Nelson posted three hits, three runs and two RBI for Abraham Lincoln. Holly Hansen went all five innings and struck out six while allowing just one hit. Tessa Clifton tallied two hits and two RBI, and Jayden Hargrave had two hits, three runs and an RBI.
MRC: Sioux City East 11 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 1)
Maddie Hase had three hits, including a two-RBI single, and Brylee Hempey added a two-RBI double and a single for Sioux City East. Raelyn Angerman, Evie Larson and Grace Bruening all added two hits of their own.
MRC: Sioux City East 7 Thomas Jefferson 5 (Game 2)
Kilie Junck had a pair of hits for Sioux City East in the victory. Lexi Smith had three hits, and Riah Davis posted a two-run double for Thomas Jefferson.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 LeMars 3 (Game 1)
Ella Fitzpatrick had one hit and three RBI, and Marin Frazee and Grace Nelson pitched in three hits each for Heelan. Sophia Kuntz posted a pair of hits, and Angel Shaw doubled and drove in two. Shaw also struck out six in seven innings to get the win.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 LeMars 0 (Game 2)
Grace Nelson had a three-hit, three-RBI game to lead Heelan in the shutout victory. Marin Frazee tossed a four-hit shutout.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Sioux City North 2 — 8 inn (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored five in the eighth to make the difference in the game. Elise Evans-Murphy finished with three hits and three RBI, and Abby Lewis had two hits for the Warriors. Kylie Kerr chipped in a hit, two RBI and two runs.
Olivia O’Brien and Bailey Anderson had two hits each for North.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 Sioux City North 1 (Game 2)
Kamea VanKalsbeek allowed just one unearned run on four hits in a complete game effort for the Warriors. Addie Brown, Ella Skinner, Brooklyn Ocker and Aussie Obbink all had two hits, and Kylie Kerr had a hit with two RBI of her own.
Payton Risetter, Avery Beller, Lauren Woods and Bailey Anderson had one hit each for Sioux City North.
BLUE: Orient-Macksburg 13 Diagonal 1
Emily Campbell went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs for Orient-Macksburg in the win. Kasyn Shinn added two hits and two runs, and Haylee Meyer posted two hits and two RBI in the Bulldogs win. Christa Cass had seven strikeouts in four innings, allowing just one run on three hits.
NC: Collins-Maxwell 4 Twin Cedars 1
Grace Bailey had three hits for Twin Cedars in the defeat. Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt combined to throw seven innings and strike out eight.
MOUNT AYR TOURNAMENT
Lenox 4 Murray 0
TJ Stoaks had three hits, including a double, and struck out 16 in the circle for the Tigers. McKinna Hogan, Zoey Reed and Cadence Douglas added two hits apiece.
Jayda Chew had the only hit of the night for Murray.
East Union 3 Centerville 2
Kaylin Lack had two hits and two RBI to lead East Union in the victory.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 5 Red Oak 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va 9 Whiting 4
Missouri River Conference
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Moulton-Udell CCLD/RAIN
Non-Conference
Griswold 10 Audubon 3
Mount Ayr Tournament
Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr PPD/RAIN
Wayne vs. Interstate 35 CCLD/RAIN