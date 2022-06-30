(KMAland) -- Legendary Atlantic Coach Terry Hinzmann collected a milestone win, Clarinda nabbed a rare win over Harlan and Bedford and Twin Cedars were non-conference winners on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 8 Shenandoah 5
Haylee Wilcox had two hits, a double and three RBI for Lewis Central while Mackenzie Nailor contributed a hit and two RBI. Stacy Merksick had two hits and scored a run, and Avery Heller doubled and scored twice. Alyssa Griffin doubled and drove in a run, and Mahri Manz had two hits and scored twice. Gracie Hays added a hit and an RBI while Emerson Coziahr got the win in the circle with seven strikeouts on five walks, four earned runs and five walks in seven innings.
Sara Morales led Shenandoah with three hits and an RBI while Reese Spiegel contributed a hit and an RBI, and Macey Finlay and Kinsey Gibson also pushed in runs. Jenna Burdorf finished with two hits and scored twice, and Caroline Rogers had two hits, an RBI and scored once. .
Shenandoah 5 Lewis Central 4 – 8 innings
Caroline Rogers did a little bit of everything with two hits, three runs scored, an RBI and three stolen bags. Sara Morales and Reese Spiegel each had one hit and two RBI for the Fillies while Lynnae Green and Jenna Burdorf had one hit and one RBI each. Burdorf also got the win in the circle.
Stacy Merksick had two hits and an RBI for Lewis Central while Mahri Manz, Alyssa Griffin and Mackenzie Nailor had one hit and one RBI each. Avery Heller had one hit and scored once. Camdyn Damgaard struck out five on eight hits and four earned runs in 7 ⅓ innings.
Harlan 2 Clarinda 1
Jordan Heese had one hit and an RBI while Tianna Kasperbauer had two hits and scored once. Ella Plagman had one hit and scored once, and Jenna Gessert doubled in the win. Gessert was also the winning pitcher after striking out seven on six hits in seven innings.
Annika Price had two hits for Clarinda while Lylly Merrill had one hit and one RBI, and Hailee Knight, Presley Jobe and Kaylah Degase added hits for the Cardinals.
Clarinda 11 Harlan 9 – 8 innings
Hailee Knight led Clarinda to their first win over Harlan since June 9th, 2016 with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Presley Jobe had two hits, an RBI and scored once, and Jillian Graham totaled one hit and two RBI. Kaylah Degase contributed two hits and scored a run while Jerzee Knight had one hit, stole two bases and scored twice, and Bailey Nordyke crossed home plate twice. Andi Woods struck out three on 11 hits and seven earned runs in eight innings.
Madison Kjergaard spearheaded Harlan’s offense with three hits and an RBI while Abbie Schechinger had two hits and an RBI, and Lauren Schmitz chipped in two hits and an RBI. Regan Kramer contributed two RBI and a run scored off one hit while Teya Frohlich and Ellie Ineson each had one hit, one RBI and scored twice.
Atlantic 12 Red Oak 0
Malena Woodward had a massive outing with three hits, five RBI, two doubles and scored twice. Riley Wood added a hit, an RBI and two runs scored, and Ava Bruckner doubled, drove in a run and scored once. Ava Rush, Jada Jensen and Claire Pellett also had doubles for Atlantic while Rush scored twice, Jensen crossed home plate three times and Pellett scored once. Zoey Kirchhoff was the winning pitcher after striking out three on two hits in three innings.
Kaysie Kells and Nicole Bond had Red Oak’s hits.
Atlantic 17 Red Oak 2
Ava Rush had three hits, drove in four runs and scored three times while Jada Jensen doubled, tripled, drove in four and scored twice. Malena Woodward had three hits and two RBI while Lila Wiederstein had two hits, tripled, drove in a run and scored twice. Zoey Kirchhoff had two hits and scored twice while Madison Huddleson and Riley Wood each doubled. Wood was also the winning pitcher after striking out four on five hits and one earned run with one walk in 3 ⅔ innings.
Bella Glassel had an RBI for Red Oak while Nicole Bond and Merced Ramirez scored runs. Bond, Ramirez, Jaydin Lindsey and Kaysie Kells had hits for the Tigers.
*Atlantic head coach Terry Hinzmann collected his 300th career win during the Trojans’ sweep of Red Oak.
Creston 13 Denison-Schleswig 1
Nevaeh Randall launched a homer for Creston en route to her three-hit, six-RBI game. Randall also doubled while Gracie Hagle had three hits, four RBI and scored twice. Jersey Foote and Halle Evans belted doubles for Creston. Foote added two runs scored while Evans had an RBI and scored twice, and Sophie Hagle scored twice. Keely Coen got the win for the Panthers.
Hannah Slater homered for Denison-Schleswig while Kira Langenfeld, Autumn Nemitz and Kiana Schulz had hits, and Nemitz doubled.
Creston 7 Denison-Schleswig 3
Morgan Driskell, Jersey Foote and Gracie Hagle each homered in Creston’s win. Driskell had three RBI while Foote’s homer was one of her two hits and Hagle had four hits and scored three times. Nevaeh Randall had three hits, two RBI and a double while Taryn Frederickson struck out nine on seven hits, three earned runs and one walk in seven innings.
Kiana Schulz roped two doubles for Denison-Schleswig as part of her three-hit game while Kira Langenfeld also doubled. Kaitlyn Bruhn had two RBI off one hit, and Teryn Fink chipped in an RBI. Kamden Bruhn scored twice in the loss, and Hannah Slater had a hit and a run scored.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 Sioux City East 4
Kenley Meis homered as one of her four hits and drove in five RBI while Sophia Kuntz and Maddie Gengler each had two hits, doubled and drove in two runs. Ella Fitzpatrick also doubled as one of her two hits and drove in a run, and Mariah Augustine and Angel Shaw each hit a pair of singles and drove in one run. Maddie LaFleur, Marin Frazee and Julie Verzal each had one hit and one RBI. Meis scored four runs while Frazee, LaFleur, Kuntz and Gengler each contributed two runs, and Shaw got the win after tossing four innings with a strikeout and three walks on five hits and three earned runs. .
Bishop Heelan Catholic 11 Sioux City East 7
Marin Frazee and Kenley Meis each blasted homers and scored twice for the Crusaders in the win. Frazee had two hits and five RBI while Meis had three hits and three RBI. Mariah Augustine doubled and drove in two, and Julie Verzal added an RBI and a run scored. Sophia Kuntz doubled and scored a run, and Ella Fitzpatrick had two singles and scored a run. Maddie LaFleur and Maddie Gengler each had one hit and scored once. Frazee got the win in the circle with one strikeout on 11 hits in seven innings.
Other Missouri River Conference Scores
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City West 3
Abraham Lincoln 3 Sioux City West 2
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moulton-Udell 9 Moravia 7
Hannah King sparked Moulton-Udell’s efforts with four hits, a double and three RBI. Grace Wood also doubled as part of her two-hit, three-RBI game. Lexi Smith doubled as one of her two hits and scored twice, and Zoie Simkoff singled and scored twice. Addie Hunter had two hits and an RBI, and Adriana Howard finished with two hits. Stephanie Leager helped the Eagles with a hit and an RBI. Leager was also the winning pitcher after tossing five innings with one strikeout while surrendering eight hits and five earned runs.
Jamie Self had two doubles, four hits and drove in two. Breegan Ellison had two hits, an RBI and scored a run, and Lauren Long had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Peytin Ellison added a hit and two runs scored, and Jaida Spencer singled and pushed in a run. Kenna Spencer doubled and scored once. Alexa Bedford tossed five stout innings with five strikeouts on 10 hits and three earned runs.
Moulton-Udell 4 Moravia 3
Stephanie Leager had a big game with a double and three RBI. Addie Hunter also sent in a run while Adriana Howard tripled as one of her two hits. Lexi Smith and Zoie Simkoff each had two hits, and Simkoff scored once. Miah Burgher contributed one hit and two RBI. Howard was the winning pitcher after striking out four on three earned runs and five hits in seven innings.
Lauren Long had two hits and two RBI for Moravia while Peytin Ellison, Destiny Nathaniel and Kjirsten Alberston each had one hit and one RBI, and Albertson doubled. Alexis Bedford struck out five on nine hits in six innings.
Other Bluegrass Conference Scores
Lamoni 6 Orient-Macksburg 2
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour (MISSING)
Murray 11 Mormon Trail 0
NON-CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 11 Mount Ayr 0
Brooke Roby belted a bases-clearing double in the Sabers’ dominant win while Jillian French accounted for two hits, an RBI and two runs scored, and Grace Bailey doubled and drove in two. Kisha Reed tripled and sent across one runner, and Jetta Sterner posted a hit and an RBI. Cristen Durian and Chloe Durian each had two hits and an RBI. Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt pieced together a three-hit shutout for Twin Cedars.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Bedford 9 Fremont-Mills 7