(KMAland) -- Shenandoah slugged past D-S, Creston swept Kuemper, F-M shutout St. Albert, Riverside clinched the WIC, Mount Ayr rolled and more from the night in KMAland softball.
H-10: Shenandoah 15 Denison-Schleswig 5
Delanie Voshell singled, homered and drove in three runs while Nichole Gilbert added five hits, including two doubles, three RBI and two runs for Shenandoah. Natalie Gilbert and Sara Morales also drove in two each for the Fillies. Voshell struck out five and allowed just three hits in the circle.
Paige Kastner walked three times and added two RBI and two runs scored for Denison-Schleswig. Hannah Slater doubled and drove in a run.
H-10: Harlan 11 Clarinda 0
Emily Brouse struck out 11 and gave up no hits in four innings for Harlan in the win. Kate Heithoff had two hits and drove in a run to lead a balanced Cyclones offense.
H-10: Glenwood 5 Lewis Central 2
Taryn Bertini struck out eight in a three-hit complete game while Coryl Matheny had a home run among two hits and Kelly Embray pitched in two hits.
H-10: Creston 6 Kuemper Catholic 3 (Game 1)
Nevaeh Randall had a hit and two RBI while Sara Keller added four hits and scored four times for the Panthers. Keely Coen tossed all seven innings and struck out three.
Kenzie Schon led Kuemper with three hits while Hailey Ostrander added two.
H-10: Creston 8 Kuemper Catholic 3 (Game 2)
Sara Keeler doubled twice and drove in two, Emma Hanson added three hits and Morgan Driskell pitched in two RBI for the Panthers. Haylee Gillam scattered seven hits in a complete game to get the win.
NC: Fremont-Mills 1 St. Albert 0
Taylor Morgan struck out six and scattered six hits in the complete game shutout. Liz Bartles added two hits at the plate, and Kendall Reed scored the lone run for the Knights.
Alexis Narmi had two hits at the plate and struck out nine for St. Albert.
NC: West Harrison 2 Sidney 0
Haley Koch had a triple and scored a run, and Lanie Gustafson drove in a run for the Hawkeyes behind a complete game seven-strikeout shutout from Emily McIntosh.
Olivia Larsen had three hits for Sidney while Makenna Laumann tossed a four-hitter.
WIC: Riverside 15 IKM-Manning 8
Coupled with Underwood’s loss to AHSTW, Riverside clinched an outright conference championship.
Gracie Bluml had two hits, two RBI, two runs scored and stole three bags while Ari McGlade singled, doubled, drove in two and scored twice.
Emily Kerkhoff led IKM-Manning with three hits and three stolen bases, and Zoey Melton went deep for the first time this season.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 14 Missouri Valley 2
Olivia Haynes had a hit and an RBI for Missouri Valley in the loss. Maddy Lager added a hit and scored a run.
WIC: Treynor 14 Tri-Center 1
Keelea Navara had three hits and three RBI, and Stella Umphreys added a triple among two hits for Treynor. Jadyn Huisman allowed just two hits and struck out six.
WIC: AHSTW 9 Underwood 3
Ally Meyers had three hits and two RBI, and Kailey Jones finished with two hits and an RBI to lead AHSTW.
Maddie Pierce and Ellie Robertson topped Underwood with two hits each.
POI: Lenox 5 Southwest Valley 1
TJ Stoaks and Camryn Douglas had two hits each for Lenox in the win. Stoaks struck out seven and gave up just two hits.
Norah Lund had two hits, and Kayley Myers added an RBI single for Southwest Valley.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Central Decatur 2
Martensdale-St. Marys scored three runs in the fourth inning to make up the difference in the win.
Kylee Rockhold struck out 11 and allowed three hits and three runs to take the tough-luck loss for Central Decatur. Carleigh O’Dell drove in a run for the Cardinals offense.
POI: Wayne 13 East Union 1
Maddy Wood had two hits and three RBI while Mya Willey homered, drove in two and added three runs. Allie Wik picked up a home run and three RBI of her own, and Emily Jones and Katy Gibbs added multi-hit games.
Sterling Berndt struck out seven and gave up just one hit and one run in six innings.
POI: Mount Ayr 10 Bedford 0
Rachel Sobotka and Channler Henle both went deep for Mount Ayr in a dominant performance.
NC: Southeast Warren 12 Colo-Nesco 0
Brooklynn Page had three hits and drove in three runs, and Natalie Geisler chipped in three hits and two RBI. Breanna Nolte and Josie Kosman also had two hits behind Alivia Ruble (2 IP) and Kaylyn Holmes (1 IP).
NC: CAM 19 Orient-Macksburg 1
Marissa Spieker bashed a home run for the Cougars in the victory.
NC: Lawton-Bronson 10 Woodbine 5
Grace Moores had a single, double and a triple and scored two runs for Woodbine in the defeat. Alex Niedermyeer chipped in two hits and drove in a run of her own.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Angel Shaw threw a one-hit shutout with three strikeouts while Kiana Fjeldheim and Kenley Meis each had one hit, one RBI and two runs scored for Heelan.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 15 Thomas Jefferson 6 (Game 2)
Kenley Meis had two doubles among three hits and drove in four, and Mariah Augustine and Joslyn Verzal added two hits and two RBI for Heelan.
BLUE: Moravia 16 Murray 6
Taryn Shields singled, doubled and drove in two runs for Murray in the defeat.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 15 Diagonal 0
Grace Bailey homered twice, doubled once and finished with three RBI and four runs scored to lead the Twin Cedars offense. Rylee Dunkin also homered and drove in two, and Ali Mockenhaupt and Chloe Swank added two hits and two RBI.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 15 Denison-Schleswig 5
Harlan 11 Clarinda 0
Atlantic 8 Red Oak 1
Glenwood 5 Lewis Central 2
Creston 6 Kuemper Catholic 3 (Game 1)
Creston 8 Kuemper Catholic 3 (Game 2)
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 15 IKM-Manning 8
Logan-Magnolia 14 Missouri Valley 2
Treynor 14 Tri-Center 1
AHSTW 9 Underwood 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 5 Southwest Valley 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Central Decatur 2
Wayne 13 East Union 1
Mount Ayr 10 Bedford 0
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 15 Thomas Jefferson 6 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15 Abraham Lincoln 9 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Abraham Lincoln 4 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 6 Sioux City North 2 (Game 1)
Sioux City North 16 Sioux City East 9 (Game 2)
LeMars 7 Sioux City West 2 (Game 1)
LeMars 15 Sioux City West 1 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 15 Diagonal 0
Seymour 10 Lamoni 2
Moravia 16 Murray 6
Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills 1 St. Albert 0
West Harrison 2 Sidney 0
Southeast Warren 12 Colo-Nesco 0
CAM 19 Orient-Macksburg 1
Lawton-Bronson 10 Woodbine 5
Sigourney 4 Melcher-Dallas 3 — 8 inn