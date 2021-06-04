(KMAland) -- Sterling Berndt led Wayne to a dominant win while AHSTW, Treynor and Southeast Warren also cruised to victories on Friday night.
CC: Griswold 17 Sidney 1
Haylee Pennock went deep twice in the dominant win. The complete recap can be found at our Local Sports Page.
CC: Stanton 9 Fremont-Mills 8
Tara Peterson homered in the win and drove in three. Ali Silvius and Abby Burke had two RBIs each. Silvius tallied four hits. Kaitlyn Bruce struck out five and allowed six hits and one earned run.
WIC: AHSTW 12 Missouri Valley 0
Ally Meyers earned the win. Emma Gute, Maya Contreraz, Brooklyn Lange and Olivia Haynes had hits.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 11 Audubon 0
Macanna Guritz went 3-for-3 with a homer. Erikah Rife tripled. Abby Hiatt earned the win in the circle.
WIC: Treynor 13 IKM-Manning 5
Jadyn Huisman drove in six runs and doubled twice. She also fanned 14 batters and allowed allowed only five hits. Brynna Huffman drove in four runs off two hits. Keelea Navara and Morgan Darrah also muscled two hits.
POI: Central Decatur 11 Bedford 1
Jordan Proctor had three RBIs off two hits. Kylee Rockhold drove in two runs. Emily Cornell scored twice. Carlee Hamilton stole two bags. Annika Evertsen earned the win, striking out six in five innings while allowing only four hits.
POI: Wayne 12 Southwest Valley 0
Emily Jones tallied three RBIs. Jaide Harvey, Mya Willey and Brooklyn Reed each drove in two runs. Sterling Berndt tossed a no-hitter and struck out 12.
RVC: CAM 8 Ar-We-Va 3
CAM had six runs in the fifth for the win. Maggie Ragaller and Jamie Hausman drove in runs for Ar-We-Va in the loss.
RVC: Woodbine 11 Glidden-Ralston 4
Vanessa Koehler doubled and plated a run in Glidden-Ralston’s loss.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Whiting 1
Miranda Garcia had three RBIs. Alaya Betts had two hits and two RBIs. Bridget Shirbroun also drove in two. Emma Hart earned the win in the circle, allowing only three hits and striking out seven.
BLUEGRASS: Twin Cedars 13 Mormon Trail 0
Ali Mockenhaupt earned the win by allowing only one hit. The offense recorded nine hits. Kenzyn Roberts and Rylee Dunkin had two hits and stole three bags each. Jetta Sterner plated three.
MURRAY TOURNEY: Melcher-Dallas 11 Moravia 3
Kynser Reed drove in five runs off three hits. BrieAnna Remster homered and struck out six.. Riley Enfield recorded two hits.
MURRAY TOURNEY: East Union 13 Lamoni 0
Kaitlyn Mitchell went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, scored twice and stole a bag.
MURRAY TOURNEY: Nodaway Valley 10 Seymour 1
Madison Frye had two hits, drove in three and stole a base.
MURRAY TOURNEY: Murray 12 Orient-Macksburg 8
Jayda Chew was 3-for-4, tripled, doubled, singled and had an RBI.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD (6/4)
Southeast Warren 10 Lenox 1
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Murray Tournament
Orient-Macksburg 12 Murray 8
LeMars 11 Storm Lake 5