(KMAland) -- Murray and Southwest Valley won their home tournaments while Woodbine had an impressive outing in Missouri Valley on Saturday.
Check out the busy KMAland softball rundown below.
CYO Tournament at Kuemper Catholic
Gehlen Catholic 5 St. Albert 2
Katelynn Hendricks and Ella Narmi drove in runs while Jessica McMartin and Hendricks doubled, and Daley and Hendricks scored runs.
St. Albert 6 Bishop Garrigan 3
Alexis Narmi and Jessica McMartin both scratched runs for St. Albert while McMartin had two doubles and Narmi doubled once. Katelyn Hendricks also muscled a two-base smack and drove in one. Narmi fanned 10 batters on eight hits and three earned runs in seven innings.
Other CYO Tournament Scores
Remsen St. Mary’s 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Kuemper Catholic 0
Remsen St. Mary’s 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5
Atlantic Invitational
Carroll 7 Clarinda 1
Lylly Merrill drove in Clarinda’s only run while Emmy Allbaugh and Presley Jobe had two hits each.
Logan-Magnolia 14 Clarinda 1
Kattie Troxel doubled, drove in three and had two hits while Macanna Guritz doubled, plated two and had two hits. Marki Bertelsen and Erikah Rife each drove in two hits while Bertelsen tripled, and Campbell Chase scratched across a run. Sam Yoder scored three times for Lo-Ma.
Ryplee Sunderman homered as Clarinda’s only hit.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 Clarinda 3
Alisa Partridge had two hits while Makenzie Riley, Hannah Nelson and Hailey Bieker had one RBI each. Macy Emgarten doubled for Exira-EHK.
Kaylah Degase tripled for Clarinda while Emmy Allbaugh, Ryplee Sunderman and Jillian Graham had one RBI each.
Logan-Magnolia 8 Red Oak 0
Amelia Evans had three hits and doubled for Logan-Magnolia while Kattie Troxel doubled, had two hits and drove in two, and Marki Bertelsen and Erika Rife also doubled. Rife, Sam Yoder and Macanna Guritz sent in two runners each while Abby Hiatt was the winning pitcher after striking out six in four innings of no-hit action.
Tymberlee Bentley, Tori Wendt and Payten Stilen had hits for Red Oak.
Earlham 14 Red Oak 2
Tori Wendt had two hits for Red Oak while Bella Glassel drove in a run and doubled.
Estherville-Lincoln Central 15 Red Oak 1
Kaysie Kells scored Red Oak’s only run while Emily Sebeniecher struck out three.
Logan-Magnolia 4 Lewis Central 2
Abby Hiatt pitched seven innings for the Panthers giving up three hits and four walks, while tallying 10 strikeouts. Amelia Evans, Samantha Yoder, Kattie Troxel, and Greylan Hornbeck all ended the night in the hit column.
Estherville-Lincoln Central 7 Harlan 0
Madison Kjergaard had Harlan’s only hit.
Carroll 11 Harlan 1
Madison Kjergaard, Ella Plagman and Jordan Heese and Jenna Gessert had hits for Harlan, and Teya Frohlich scored their only run.
Creston 4 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
Naveah Randall had two hits and drove in two with a triple and a home run while Daile Keeler and Gracie Hagle doubled for Creston.
Mollie Rasmussen had two hits and a double while Hannah Nelson also doubled and Macy Emgarten struck out 13 on six hits.
Estherville-Lincoln Central 4 Creston 3
Ava Adamson had a pair of RBIs in the Panthers’ loss. Halle Evans and Morgan Driskell each had a hit.
Other Atlantic Tournament Scores
Lewis Central 10 Earlham 8
Lewis Central 7 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Atlantic 8 Earlham 3
Atlantic 9 Carroll 1
Storm Lake Tournament
Denison-Schleswig 9 AHSTW 2
Cambri Brodersen had three RBI off one hit for Denison-Schleswig while Teryn Fink had two hits, doubled and plated two. Kira Langenfeld hit a solo shot for one of her two hits and scored three times while Hannah Slater and Fink each scored twice. Lauren Bowker and Jordyn Linn thieved two bases each, and Norah Huebert struckout six on six hits in six innings.
Grace Porter and Sienna Christian drove in runs for AHSTW while Porter, Natalie Hagadon and Graycen Partlow doubled, and Porter had two hits.
Storm Lake 7 Denison-Schleswig 6
Kira Langenfeld had two hits, homered and drove in three while Hannah Slater had two RBI, and Cambri Brodersen managed two hits. Brodersen and Langenfeld also scored two runs apiece. Ashlyn Herrig stole two bases while Norah Huebert struck out eight.
AHSTW 22 Harris-Lake Park 4
Graycen Partlow, Ally Meyers, Halle Goodman and Abbie Willett each doubled while Partlow drove in four runs, and Willett pushed in three. Grace Porter and Rylie Knop each had two RBI off three hits while Meyers, Porter, Knop and Natalie Hagadon each scored three times. Sienna Christian struck out five in the win.
Perry Classic
Glenwood 8 Perry 7
The Rams hit four homers in this game. Allison Koontz homered twice while Coryl Matheny and Madison Barrett also hit dingers. Barrett’s shot was one of her three hits.
Van Meter 14 Glenwood 0
Madison Barrett accounted for Glenwood’s sole hit.
Missouri Valley Tournament
Woodbine 10 Essex 1
Sierra Lantz tossed a no-hitter to give Woodbine the win over Essex. Through six innings, she was able to rack up 10 strikeouts. Lantz also had two hits, doubled and drove in one. Charlie Pryor and Taylor Hoefer also had two-base smacks for the Tigers.
Woodbine 2 Fremont-Mills 1
Sierra Lantz hit a walk-off double and drove in two on two hits while Nicole Hoefer also had two hits. Charlie Pryor scored twice and struck out 12 on two hits in seven innings.
Macy Mitchell drove in Fremont-Mills’ only run, which was scored by Ella Thornton.
Woodbine 7 Missouri Valley 3
Nicole Hoefer homered and drove in two while Charlie Pryor had two hits, scored twice and drove in two. Elise Olson and Sierra Lantz had two hits and two RBI each while Lantz doubled. Charlie Pryor struck out seven.
Shelby Divelbess and Bailey Divelbess had one RBI each for Missouri Valley while Audrie Kohl struck out six.
Missouri Valley 7 Essex 1
Audrie Kohl recorded her third homer of the season as Missouri Valley took down the Spartans.
Other Missouri Valley Tournament Scores
Missouri Valley 11 Fremont-Mills 2
Fremont-Mills 10 Essex 5
Southwest Valley Tournament
Southwest Valley 13 East Mills 2
Haidyn Top got the win in the circle with six strikeouts while Evy Marlin went 3-for-4 with a triple and two doubles.
Southwest Valley 7 CAM 0
Ryanne Mullen was the winning pitcher. She also hit a double and a single. Evy Marlin bopped two singles while Sadie Groszkrueger doubled.
CAM 6 Griswold 1
Marissa Spieker posted a grand slam in the Cougars’ win over the Tigers.
Brenna Rossell struck out six for Griswold while Joanna Reynolds drove in their only run, and Rossell doubled.
Griswold 5 East Mills 4
Brenna Rossell had three hits and pushed in three runners for Griswold while Abby Golinghorst walked the Tigers off a winner with single in the bottom of the fifth. Karly Millikan struck out six.
Belle Plaine Quad
Vinton-Shellsburg 12 Riverside 8
Belle Plaine 9 Riverside 8
Twin Cedars Tournament
Twin Cedars 3 Wayne 2 - 8 innings
Grace Bailey’s two run walk-off homer in the bottom of the eighth was the deciding factor in the Sabers’ victory.
Other Twin Cedars Tournament Scores
Twin Cedars 11 Sigourney 2
Wayne 1 Sigourney 0
Murray Tournament
Semifinal #1: Murray 6 Lamoni 3
Keirsten Klein went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double, three RBI and two runs scored.
Championship: Murray 5 Melcher-Dallas 4
Calleigh Klein went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and came in relief to get the win in the circle.
Semifinal #2: Melcher-Dallas 15 Lamoni 5
Brooklyn Metz had one hit, three RBI and scored three times.
West Central Valley Tournament
West Central Valley 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3
Bridget Shirbroun had two RBI off one hit while Malia Clayburg had one RBI and one hit, which was a double.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 GMG 11
Lacie Davis had two RBI and scored twice while Bridget Shirbroun had three RBI on one hit and scored twice. Anna Hart managed two smacks for the Crusaders, and Emma Hart and Kadey Olson each scored three times. Both Harts and Davis each stole two bases.
Sioux City West Tournament
River Valley 12 Sioux City West 0
Sioux City West vs. South O’Brien (MISSING)
West Monona 16 Sioux City East 9
Gracie Bruening had two hits, doubled and drove in three while Olivia Mentzer had three hits and doubled while Lexi Plathe had three singles and one RBI.
Sioux City East 11 South O’Brien 4
Raelyn Angerman tripled, scored twice and drove in two while Gracie Bruening doubled to drive in a run. Brylee Hempey and Kennedy Wineland also had RBI, and Addyson Junge doubled. Hempey struck out six in the win.
Sheldon Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux Center 2
Chloe Buss, Elise Evans-Murphy, Brooklyn Ocker and Cori Griebel each had two RBI apiece while Evans-Murphy doubled as one of her two hits. Emma Crooks also managed two hits while Aussie Obbink and Evans-Murphy scored twice.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 West Lyon 5
Addy Mosier bopped a homer and drove in four on two hits with two runs scored while Brooklyn Ocker had two RBI off one hit. Addie Brown, Chloe Buss and Elise Evans-Murphy had one RBI each.