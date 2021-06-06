(KMAland) -- Atlantic had a perfect day at their home tournament, Griswold won the SW Valley title, Woodbine was perfect at Missouri Valley, Denison-Schleswig claimed a ‘ship in Storm Lake, Nodaway Valley won in Murray and more from the Saturday in KMAland softball.
ATLANTIC TOURNAMENT
Atlantic went a perfect 3-0 at their home tournament while Exira/EHK, Harlan and Lewis Central were 2-1. Treynor and Creston finished 1-2, and Clarinda and Red Oak finished 0-3. View some of the recaps below and all finals in the scoreboard below.
Treynor 8 Clarinda 0
Jadyn Huisman posted her first career no-hitter while striking out 12. Stella Umphreys had an RBI hit, and Keelea Navara, Rachel Kinsella and Brynna Huffman added two hits each.
Harlan 11 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Emily Brouse and Julia Schechinger doubled twice each and finished with three hits apiece in the Harlan win. Kate Heithoff also had three hits and drove in two while Madison Schumacher and Tianna Kasperbauer had two hits apiece. Heithoff, Brouse, Schumacher and Kennedy Kjergaard had two RBI each behind Brouse and Kasperbauer, who struck out a combined eight.
Shay Burmeister led Exira/EHK with two hits and drove in one.
Carroll 3 Harlan 1
Emily Brouse threw all six innings, struck out 14 and gave up three runs on three hits in the defeat. Julia Schechinger went 3-for-3 with a run scored, and Kate Heithoff and Tianna Kasperbauer had two hits each for the Cyclones.
Harlan 11 AHSTW 0
Emily Brouse went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored to lead Harlan in the rout. Julia Schechinger chipped in two hits and three RBI, and Madison Schumacher, Jordan Heese and Kennedy Kjergaard all had two hits apiece behind Tianna Kasperbauer, who struck out nine in five two-hit innings.
Ally Meyers and Kailey Jones hit safely for AHSTW.
Lewis Central 6 Panorama 2
Paige Rodewald went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Megan Gittins added two hits for Lewis Central. Haley Bach pitched in a hit, an RBI and scored two runs.
Lewis Central 6 AHSTW 4
Avery Heller and Taylor Elam had two hits and one RBI each, and Haley Bach added a triple and three RBI for the Titans.
Natalie Hagadon had a hit and two RBI, and Sienna Christian went 2-for-3 with an RBI for AHSTW.
Atlantic 12 Treynor 2
Stella Umphreys doubled and drove in a run while Keelea Navara added a single and an RBI of her own for Treynor.
Atlantic 6 AHSTW 1
Olivia Engler struck out nine and allowed just one run on five hits for Atlantic in the win. Caroline Pellett singled, doubled and drove in a run, and Alyssa Derby, Engler and Malena Woodward also had run-scoring hits.
Natalia Hagadon had a triple and an RBI for AHSTW. Graycen Partlow, Ally Meyers, Grace Porter and Darian Hansen all had singles.
Creston 9 Treynor 1
Gracie Hagle and Jacy Kralik had two hits each, and Morgan Driskell drove in a pair for Creston in the win.
Stella Umphreys and Morgan Darrah each had two hits for Treynor.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 Creston 4
Mollie Rasmussen had three hits while Shay Burmeister and Macy Emgarten had two hits and two RBI each for Exira/EHK.
Doryn Paup, Nevaeh Randall and Morgan Driskell all drove in runs for Creston.
Carroll 6 Creston 5
Peyton Rice had three hits and scored twice, and Jersey Foote finish with two hits and two runs for Creston in the defeat. Gracie Hagle also had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
KUEMPER TOURNAMENT
St. Edmond 3 St. Albert 0
Alexis Narmi had five strikeouts and allowed just three hits and two earned runs in the loss. Lainey Sheffield, Narmi and Sarah Eggerling all hit safely.
Bishop Garrigan 7 St. Albert 5
Lainey Sheffield had a hit and drove in two while Alexis Narmi, Anna Helton and Sophie Sheffield all added two hits for St. Albert. Narmi had eight strikeouts in the circle for the Saintes.
STORM LAKE TOURNAMENT
Denison-Schleswig 15 Pocahontas 3
Teryn Fink finished 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored to lead Denison-Schleswig. Paige Kastner, Hannah Slater and Cambri Brodersen all had two hits, and Kastner, Kennedy Marten, Kira Langenfeld, Kiana Schulz and Emma Mendenhall drove in two each. Langenfeld smacked her second home run of the season and scored twice.
Championship: Denison-Schleswig 11 Storm Lake 0
Hannah Slater and Cambria Brodersen had two hits and three RBI each, and Kaitlyn Bruhn finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored in the victory for the Monarchs. Claire Leinen struck out eight in a four-hit shutout.
MISSOURI VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Fremont-Mills 5 Missouri Valley 3
Tori Kilpatrick had two hits and drove in one for Fremont-Mills. Lily Crom added a triple, an RBI and two runs scored for the Knights. Malea Moore had 11 strikeouts in a complete game effort for F-M.
Woodbine 11 Fremont-Mills 1
Charlie Pryor doubled, tripled and drove in two, and Jamie Plowman had two hits and three RBI for Woodbine. Sierra Lantz was the winning pitcher with one unearned run on two hits.
Chloe Johnson had two hits for Fremont-Mills, and Lily Crom drove in the lone Knights run.
Woodbine 13 Missouri Valley 3
Nicole Hoefer smashed a fourth-inning grand slam to lead Woodbine in the win. Grace Moores had two hits and an RBI, and Charlie Pryor went 2-for-4 with two doubles ant wo RBI. Nicole Sherer also had a single and two RBI. Pryor was the winning pitcher with just two hits allowed.
WEST CENTRAL VALLEY TOURNAMENT
West Central Valley 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Cassidy Baker had three hits, drove in a run and scored once for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the loss. Breely Clayburg and Bridget Shirbroun added two hits apiece for the Crusaders.
Consolation: Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Des Moines North 6
Miranda Garcia went 2-for-2 with three RBI and three runs scored, and Lacie Davis and Emma Hart added two hits each for the Crusaders. Hart threw five innings and gave up just one earned run.
MURRAY TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Lamoni 4 Moravia 2
Anaya Keith had two hits to lead the Moravia offense in the defeat.
Consolation: Seymour 5 Orient-Macksburg 3
Caitlyn Gist led Orient-Macksburg with two hits and an RBI.
7th Place: Moravia 5 Orient-Macksburg 3
Isabel Hanes and Makayla Snow had two hits each while Kjirsten Albertson had a three-run double for Moravia in the win. Anaya Keith struck out eight and allowed three runs on six hits in five innings.
Christa Cass had two hits and an RBI, and Caitlyn Gist finished with two hits of her own to lead Orient-Macksburg.
Semifinal: Melcher-Dallas 12 East Union 0
BrieAnna Remster struck out seven in a four-inning one -hitter for Melcher-Dallas. Riley Enfield and Kasyn Reed added three hits and two RBI each, and Haley Godfrey pitched in two hits and three RBI. Emma Clark tallied two hits, two RBI and two runs.
Kaylin Lack had the only hit of the game for East Union.
Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 7 Murray 6
Erin Rhoads, Lindsey Davis, Jorja Holliday and Madison Fry had two hits each, and Maddax DeVault added a hit and two RBI for Nodaway Valley in the walk-off win.
Zoey Black topped Murray with a hit and two RBI.
Championship: Nodaway Valley 6 Melcher-Dallas 5
Erin Rhoads and Lindsey Davis had two hits each, and Whitney Lamb threw five strong innings with four strikeouts to get the win.
Kynser Reed led Melcher-Dallas with a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Haley Godfrey and Kasyn Reed also had two hits apiece.
SIOUX CITY WEST TOURNAMENT
Sioux City East 11 River Valley 3
Brylee Hempey had a home run, drove in two and scored twice, and Evie Larson and Alexy Jones had two hits each for Sioux City East in the win.
West Monona 10 Sioux City East 1
Brylee Hempey and Alexy Jones had two hits each for Sioux City East.
SHELDON TOURNAMENT
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
The Warriors scored four runs in the seventh to come back from a 7-2 deficit. Elise Evans-Murphy had a single, double, triple, three RBI and three runs scored, and Ella Skinner chipped in two hits and two RBI. Addie Brown collected two hits and scored three times, and Cory Griebel pitched in a hit and two RBI.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux Center 5
Elise Evans-Murphy had two doubles among three hits and drove in two, and Chloe Buss had two hits for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the tight win.
West Lyon 17 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Elise Evans-Murphy homered and drove in two, and Addie Brown added two hits, an RBI and two runs scored for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
COLO-NESCO TOURNAMENT
Twin Cedars 10 Belmond-Klemme 0
Grace Bailey threw a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts while Kenzyn Roberts led the Twin Cedars offense with three hits and three runs. Ali Mockenhaupt chipped in three hits and two RBI, and Chloe Durian finished with two hits and two walks.
Championship: Twin Cedars 10 Colo-NESCO 0
Gace Bailey had another shutout performance, al lowing two hits with seven strikeouts. Kisha Reed went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Jetta Sterner had a hit and scored twice for Twin Cedars.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Atlantic Tournament
ACGC 12 Clarinda 5
Panorama 11 Clarinda 7
Treynor 8 Clarinda 0
Carroll 12 Red Oak 1
ACGC 14 Red Oak 1
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 17 Red Oak 2
Harlan 11 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Carroll 3 Harlan 1
Harlan 11 AHSTW 0
Lewis Central 6 Panorama 2
Lewis Central 6 AHSTW 4
ACGC 7 Lewis Central 6
Atlantic 6 AHSTW 1
Atlantic 12 Treynor 2
Atlantic 11 Panorama 1
Creston 9 Treynor 1
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 Creston 4
Carroll 6 Creston 5
Kuemper Tournament
Remsen, St. Mary’s 4 Kuemper Catholic 3
St. Edmond 3 St. Albert 0
Bishop Garrigan 7 St. Albert 5
Gehlen Catholic def. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Consolation: Kuemper Catholic 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Perry Tournament
Van Meter 11 Glenwood 3
Consolation: Glenwood 16 Baxter 2
Southwest Valley Tournament
Southwest Valley 15 East Mills 3
Griswold 10 CAM 0
Consolation: CAM 12 East Mills 0
Championship: Griswold 7 Southwest Valley 0
Belle Plaine Tournament
Vinton-Shellsburg 7 Riverside 2
Consolation: Belle Plaine 5 Riverside 1
Missouri Valley Triangular
Fremont-Mills 5 Missouri Valley 3
Woodbine 11 Fremont-Mills 1
Woodbine 13 Missouri Valley 3
West Central Valley Tournament
West Central Valley 13 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Consolation: Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Des Moines North 6
Storm Lake Tournament
Denison-Schleswig 15 Pocahontas 3
Championship: Denison-Schleswig 11 Storm Lake 0
Murray Tournament
Consolation: Lamoni 4 Moravia 2
Consolation: Seymour 5 Orient-Macksburg 3
5th Place: Lamoni 10 Seymour 4
7th Place: Moravia 5 Orient-Macksburg 3
Semifinal: Melcher-Dallas 12 East Union 0
Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 7 Murray 6
3rd Place: East Union 9 Murray 1
Championship: Nodaway Valley 6 Melcher-Dallas 5
Sheldon Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux Center 5
West Lyon 17 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Sioux City West Tournament
River Valley 20 Sioux City West 2
Sioux City East 11 River Valley 3
West Monona 10 Sioux City East 1
South O’Brien 12 Sioux City North 5
Hinton 14 Sioux City North 2
Hinton 5 Sioux City West 2
Colo-Nesco Tournament
Twin Cedars 10 Belmond-Klemme 0
Championship: Twin Cedars 10 Colo-NESCO 0