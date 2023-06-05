(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Atlantic and Denison-Schleswig got Hawkeye Ten Conference sweeps while Riverside used a big rally to down Underwood, Missouri Valley stayed hot, Logan-Magnolia downed Audubon, Fremont-Mills blanked East Mills and SW Valley and Lenox were non-conference winners Monday night.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Denison-Schleswig 10 Shenandoah 5 – 8 innings
Denison-Schleswig put five on the board in the eighth inning to get the win. Norah Huebert had three hits, doubled and drove in three while Kaylie Baker doubled among her three hits and scored once. Kaitlyn Bruhn had one hit, two RBI and scored twice, and Kiana Schulz had one hit, one RBI and scored twice. Ashlyn Herrig had two hits and scored twice, and Chloe Mendenhall managed one hit and one run scored. Claire Leinen tossed the full eight innings. She struck out seven on 10 hits with three walks and two earned runs.
Jenna Burdorf had three hits and scored twice for Shenandoah while Lynnae Green had two hits, two RBI and scored once. Kylie Foutch had one hit and two RBI, and Navaeh Yale tallied two hits. Peyton Athen contributed one hit and one RBI for the Fillies. Burdorf struck out nine on 10 hits with six walks and six earned runs in the defeat.
Denison-Schleswig 4 Shenandoah 3
Ashlyn Herrig, Mayah Slater and Kaitlyn Bruhn each had one hit and one RBI for Denison-Schleswig, and Herrig’s knock was a double. Kaylie Baker also had an RBI for the Monarchs. Norah Huebert was the winning pitcher. She struck out seven and scattered 13 hits across seven innings.
Jenna Burdorf had three hits for Shenandoah while Lynnae Green doubled twice. Nevaeh Yale accounted for two hits and an RBI, and Peyton Athen contributed to Shenandoah’s 13 hits with two of her own. Kylie Foutch had a hit and an RBI, and Caroline Rogers had a hit and scored a run. Abbey Dumler and Lexi Schebaum also had hits for the Fillies. Athen struck out four and allowed only four hits in the tough-luck loss.
Clarinda 10 St. Albert 9
Jerzee Knight had a double, a triple and drove in three runs for the Cardinals. Brynn Isaacson tripled as one of her two hits, drove in one and scored three times. Annika Price homered and scored a run. Madi Cole accounted for two hits and scored three times, and Ryplee Sunderman had one hit and one RBI. Lylly Merrill was the winning pitcher. She struck out three while scattering 10 hits and two earned runs in seven innings.
Kylie Wesack had three hits, doubled, drove in two and scored twice for St. Albert while Jessica McMartin had two hits and two RBI. Lexi Narmi, Katelynn Hendricks and Ella Narmi had one hit and one RBI apiece. Olivia Gardner drove in a run in the loss. Lexi Narmi struck out seven on nine hits with three earned runs.
Clarinda 11 St. Albert 1
Jerzee Knight doubled, tripled, had four hits, drove in three and scored three times. Brynn Isaacson homered and scored a run, Annika Price had one hit and two RBI and Kaylah Degase hit a double, accounted for two RBI and scored once. Madi Cole tacked on two hits and scored twice. Ryplee Sunderman contributed one hit and scored twice, and Presley Jobe, Lylly Merrill each had one RBI. Mallory Woods struck out three on six hits with zero earned runs in five innings.
Kiera Hochstein had two hits while Kylie Wesack had one hit and one RBI. Katelynn Hendricks, Ella Narmi and Olivia Gardner added one hit apiece, and Gardner scored a run. Ella Narmi struck out three while scattering 12 hits and giving up 11 earned runs.
Glenwood 12 Lewis Central 6
Elizabeth Thiesen homered for Glenwood. Thiesen also drove in two, had two hits and scored three times. Brielle Allmon doubled and drove in two while Sara Kolle doubled as one of her two hits and sent in one run. Allison Koontz had one hit, one RBI and scored twice while Brynn Schrock had a double and a run scored and Audrey Albers had three hits, doubled, drove in one and scored twice. McKenna Wilkes had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Koontz got the win in the circle. She struck out six on six hits with five earned runs in seven innings.
Avery Heller homered for Lewis Central in the loss while Mahri Manz had a double and scored twice. Alyssa Griffin and Gracie Hays also accounted for an RBI apiece while Cami Damgaard struck out five, but scattered 11 hits and seven earned runs in seven innings.
Glenwood 10 Lewis Central 0
Allison Koontz homered twice for Glenwood in the win. Koontz had four RBI and scored twice. She also got the win in the circle after striking out seven, allowing six hits and walking only one in the shutout. Brielle Allmon had two hits, one RBI and scored twice while Faith Weber and Elizabeth Thiesen had one RBI apiece. McKenna Wilkes had a hit, stole a base and scored a run.
Gracie Hays and Mahri Manz had two hits apiece for Lewis Central while Alyssa Griffin doubled. Emerson Coziahr struck out four in the loss.
Atlantic 5 Creston 2
Ava Rush went 3-for-4 at the dish with three stolen bags. Claire Pellet had three hits, doubled and plated a run, and Riley Wood had two hits and one RBI. Wood got the dub in the circle with five strikeouts on six hits and one earned run.
Navaeh Randall had a homer for Creston among her three hits. Jersey Foote had two hits and one RBI while Mila Kuhns also had a pair of hits. Sophie Hagle had a hit and scored once.
Atlantic 4 Creston 3
Zoey Kirchoff hit a walk-off two-run homer for Atlantic. Kirchhoff also got the win in the circle. She struck out three, allowed six hits, walked two and gave up three earned runs. Lila Wiederstein had two hits while Peyton McLaren went 2-for-2 at the plate.
Ava Adamson had two hits and two RBI while Mila Kuhns, Nevaeh Randall, Jersey Foote and Sophie Hagle each doubled. Daile Keeler had an RBI for Creston while Taryn Fredricks had eight strikeouts and walked four.
Kuemper Catholic 14 Harlan 4
Ellie Sibbel and Kaylie Diercksen each homered for Kuemper. Diercksen had two RBI and scored twice while Sibbel had four hits, a double and four RBI. Melinda Schaefer tacked on two hits, an RBI and scored twice, and Allison Ostrander had one hit, scored once and plated two runs. Myli Schaefer got in on the fun with one hit, one RBI and scored once, and Kaylie Wolterman had one hit and one RBI. Ally Sommerfeld was the winning pitcher. She struck out four and surrendered nine hits in five innings.
Harlan’s Samantha Ineson had two hits, doubled and was responsible for three RBI. Lilyana Albertsen contributed two hits while Ella Plagman and Teya Frohlich had doubles in the defeat.
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic
No stats reported.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Griswold 9 Essex 0
Karly Millikan accounted for three hits and one RBI for Griswold in the win. Abby Gohlinghorst homered, Whitney Pennock had two doubles, scored twice and plated two runs and McKenna Wiechman had two hits, including a double. Addison Adams also had a double in the win, and Dakota Reynolds singled and scored a run. Makenna Askeland had two hits, a double and two RBI while Marissa Askeland tripled, added one RBI and scored a run. Millikan was stellar in the circle with 13 strikeouts.
Essex’s hits came from Brooke Burns, Tori Burns, Brianne Johnson, Olivia Baker and Addy Resh. Tori Burns doubled in the loss.
Fremont-Mills 14 East Mills 0
Macy Mitchell had a big game with a double, three hits, four RBI and three runs scored for Fremont-Mills. Kinley Blackburn doubled as part of her two-hit game. Blackburn also had an RBI and scored twice. Amanda Morgan had two hits, a double and drove in a run. Lana Alley had an RBI and scored three runs while Saige Mitchell had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Emily Kesterson added an RBI, and Lily Crom drove in a run. Saige Mitchell was the winning pitcher. She threw three innings, striking out two on one hit in three innings.
Brooke Jones had East Mills’ lone hit. Miah Urban surrendered seven hits in the losing effort.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Riverside 13 Underwood 8
Riverside overcame an 8-3 deficit with the final 10 runs of the game. Adaline Martens had a big game with four hits, one RBI and three runs scored, and Kaycie Perkins had two hits, two RBI and scored a run. Madison Kelley had one hit, two RBI and scored once, and Sydney Sommers and Elly Henderson had one RBI apiece while Sommers also scored twice. Ayla Richardson had one hit and scored twice. Sophia Fenner was the winning pitcher. She struck out two, allowed eight hits and walked five.
Ruby Patomson had a triple, three RBI and scored once for Underwood. Claire Cook had a double, one RBI and scored twice while Mary Stephens had two hits and two runs scored. Koryn Trede tripled as one of her two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Ali Fletcher had one hit and one RBI while Macy Pedersen had one hit and one RBI. Allissa Fischer was the losing pitcher. She allowed six hits, gave up four earned runs and walked six.
Missouri Valley 6 AHSTW 1
Audrie Kohl had two hits, two RBI and shined in the circle with eight strikeouts on three hits for Missouri Valley in pivotal WIC win. Emerson Anderson had two hits and scored a run, and Maya Contreraz had two hits, doubled and scored twice. Hailey Ferris had one hit, one RBI and scored once while Grace Herman had one hit, two RBI and scored once. Dilynn Meade accounted for one hit and scored once.
Graycen Partlow, Rylie Knop and Braxton Gipple had AHSTW’s hits. Sienna Christian drove in a run.
Treynor 6 IKM-Manning 1
Jadyn Huisman threw 5 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts. Brynna Huffman, Addie Minahan and Claire Schrage had two hits apiece for Treynor.
Ella Richards struck out nine for IKM-Manning in the loss. Richards tossed seven innings, surrendering 11 hits and six runs, none of which were earned. Grace Carroll had a hit for the Wolves.
Logan-Magnolia 10 Audubon 3
Abby Hiatt had three hits and one RBI for Logan-Magnolia while also striking out eight on four hits in six innings. Brooke Johnsen had two hits and one RBI while Kattie Troxel and Macanna Guritz had one hit and one RBI apiece. Greylan Hornbeck had one RBI and scored once while Gracyn Stone added one hit and one RBI.
Jordan Porsch had three hits while Mattie Nielsen had one hit and one RBI. Kylee Hartl, Alexis Obermeier, Michelle Brooks and Anna Larsen added one hit each for Audubon. Larsen and Brooks scored runs. Obermeier struck out 12, but scattered nine hits and gave up four earned runs in the loss.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Nodaway Valley 4
Campbell German had three hits, scored twice and drove in one run for Martensdale-St. Marys. Aunie Berger and Emily Hughes both had three hits, one RBI and scored three times. Hughes doubled in the win. Hadley Pearson had one hit and one RBI for the Blue Devils and got the win in the circle. She struck out eight on four hits with four earned runs in seven innings.
Jorja Holliday homered for Nodaway Valley as part of her three RBI. Lindsey Davis doubled, drove in a run and scored a run. Madison Fry had a hit and scored a run. Holliday struck out six and walked one while scattering 13 hits in six innings.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 CAM 1
Breeley Clayburg homered and had two RBI for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Malia Clayburg had three hits, two RBI and stole two bases while Aubrey Hofbauer accounted for two hits, two RBI and scored twice. Lydia Hofbauer accounted for a hit and two RBI, and Anna Hart and Lauren Cooke each had one hit and scored once. Hart was the winning pitcher. She struck out six while allowing eight hits and walking three.
Woodbine 7 Boyer Valley 1
Charlie Pryor had three hits, tripled and scored three times for Woodbine. Jersey Gray had one hit, two RBI and scored twice while Elise Olson and Sierra Lantz had one hit and one RBI apiece. Pryor was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 while allowing only one hit in seven innings.
Boyer Valley’s lone hit came from Maddie Gunia. Gunia also scored their only run. Danyelle Hikins struck out five, allowed seven hits and walked four in six innings.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Seymour 3 Lamoni 0
No stats reported.
Orient-Macksburg 24 Melcher-Dallas 7
Emma Boswell doubled and homered as her two hits for Orient-Macksburg. She also had four RBI and scored three times. Christa Cass had two hits, a triple, three RBI and scored four times. Kinsey Eslinger managed one hit, two RBI and three runs scored. Carter Osborne did a little bit of everything with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored, and Brailee Shinn contributed two hits, three runs scored and one RBI. Eslinger was the winning pitcher. She allowed eight hits and six earned runs through four innings.
Paetyn Anderson homered for Melcher-Dallas while Jenna Mickey had two hits and two RBI. Kasyn Reed contributed two hits, a double and scored twice, and Brooklyn Metz tripled and scored a run. Hayden Branson had a hit, two RBI and scored once.
Orient-Macksburg 16 Melcher-Dallas 6
Emma Boswell had one hit, three RBI and scored once for Orient-Macksburg while Kasyn Shinn totaled two hits, two RBI and scored four times. Christa Cass accounted for one hit, two RBI and one run scored. Kinsey Eslinger had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Emily Campbell doubled, scored a run and drove in another. Boswell got the dub in the circle. She tossed five innings, striking out seven, walking two, scattering 11 hits and surrendering four earned runs.
Ashlyn Metz had three hits, a triple, three RBI and scored twice for Melcher-Dallas. Jenna Mickey accounted for two hits and score once, and Kesley Reed had two hits and one RBI.
NON-CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 8 Red Oak 4
Haidyn Top had a homer and three RBI while Ada Lund had two hits and an RBI. Evy Marlin had a triple as one of her two hits and sent in one run. Maddie Bevington tripled in Southwest Valley’s win while Sadie Groszkrueger had a single. Ryanne Mullen got the win, striking out five.
Jaydin Lindsay had two hits and an RBI for Red Oak while Kaysie Kells, Nicole Bond and Alexis Joint also had hits for the Tigers. Emily Sebeniecher stole two bases. Bond was the losing pitcher. She allowed 10 hits and eight earned runs in seven innings.
Lenox 6 Stanton 5
Zoey Reed had four hits, doubled twice and sent in two runs. Piper Brokaw and Sadie Cox each had two hits and one RBI. Cox double, and Danielle Robinson had two hits.
Riley Burke had two hits and an RBI while Leah Sandin and Elly McDonald had two hits apiece for Stanton. Bree Mitchell had one hit and one RBI while Jenna Stephens and Lexi Frank had one hit apiece. Leah Sandin had two stolen bags while Mitchell struck out three on 10 hits with six walks and two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.
Wayne 4 Albia 3
Ava Whitney had a homer among her two hits while Laney Harvey also plated a run for Wayne. Allie Jo Fortune squared up on two hits, and Skylar O’Brien added one hit. Izzie Moore struck out 13 and allowed six hits in the win.
Moravia 17 Central Decatur 7
Alexa Bedford homered for Moravia. Bedford also tallied a double, three hits, four RBI and scored twice. Destiny Nathaniel had two doubles, three RBI and scored once while Breegan Ellison doubled twice among her four hits, plated one run, scored three times and stole two bases. Finley Spencer had three hits, one RBI and scored twice, and Peytin Ellison had one hit and scored twice. Layla Ewing had two hits, one RBI and scored twice, and Kenna Spencer had one hit, one RBI and scored twice. Lauren Long accounted for a hit and a run scored. Bedford was the winning pitcher. She struck out three on six hits with only one earned run in five innings.
Breegan Lindsey had two hits, two RBI and scored once for Central Decatur. Kaycee Boyce sent in two runs while Anison Jones had one RBI and scored twice. Addyson Schreck had three hits, a double and scored twice. Annika Evertsen struck out six while allowing 18 hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Ankeny Centennial 11 Southeast Warren 1
Alivia Ruble had two hits, including a double. Those were Southeast Warren’s only two hits in the Warhawks’ loss to 5A No. 7 Ankeny Centennial.
East Union 13 Mormon Trail 7
East Union's Noelle McKnight blasted her third homer of the year with a two-run shot.
Murray 8 Mount Ayr 7
Teryn Shields went 2-for-4 with a double while Kassy Saucedo and Cejay Kent had two hits apiece. Keirsten Klein had one hit and two RBI, and Presley VanWinkle drove in one run and muscled a hit. VanWinkle also got the win in the circle. She went the distance, striking out four while walking three and surrendering nine hits for Murray.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12 Thomas Jefferson 0
Riley Miller had two hits and three RBI while Shay Burmeister had three hits, two RBI and scored twice for Exira-EHK. Gemini Goodwin accounted for one hit, two RBI and scored once. Harlee Fahn had one hit, one RBI and scored twice, and Quinn Grubbs accounted for two hits and three runs scored. Miller was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight on three hits with one walk in five innings.
Thomas Jefferson’s three hits came from Teygan Rasmussen, Carley Steinspring and Rylee Perrine.
Davis County 3 Twin Cedars 0
Rylee Dunkin doubled and stole a base for Twin Cedars while Kennedi Ford added a hit. Jillian French scattered six hits, walked four and struck out four with only one earned run.