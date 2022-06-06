(KMAland) -- Clarinda and St. Albert split, Glenwood, Creston & AL got sweeps & F-M, Griswold, Lo-Ma, Mo Valley, Treynor, Underwood, Woodbine, Ar-We-Va, SW Valley, Lenox, Mt Ayr, CD and East Union all won in KMAland softball on Monday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
St. Albert 7 Clarinda 2
Kylie Wesack had two hits and three runs, and Alexis Narmi finished with three hits and an RBI for St. Albert. Jessica McMartin had two hits and three RBI, and Georgie Bohnet had two hits and two RBI of her own for the Saintes. Narmi pitched all seven innings and struck out 11.
Lylly Merrill had a double, an RBI and a run, and Emmy Allbaugh added a hit and a run scored for Clarinda. Andi Woods threw all six innings, struck out two and gave up five earned runs.
Clarinda 6 St. Albert 4
Addy Wagoner struck out seven in seven innings to lift Clarinda in the win. Lylly Merrill had two hits, and Jordyn McQueen and Ryplee Sunderman posted a hit and two RBI each for the Cardinals.
Jessica McMartin topped St. Albert with two hits and two RBI, and Kylie Wesack had two hits and two runs.
Glenwood 6 Lewis Central 0
McKenna Koehler doubled and drove in two, and Lillie Albers had a hit and two RBI of her own for Glenwood in the shutout win.
Mahri Manz finished with the only Lewis Central hit of the game.
Glenwood 10 Lewis Central 3
Coryl Matheny was 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs, and Allison Koontz added a home run with two RBI and two runs for Glenwood. Madison Barrett pitched in two hits, three runs and an RBI, and McKenna Koehler and Sara Kolle both had two hits and an RBI each for the Rams.
Gracie Hays had a hit and an RBI, and Stacy Merksick also drove in a run for the Titans.
Creston 14 Atlantic 4
Jersey Foote had three hits and two RBI, and Keely Coen added two hits and three RBI for the Panthers in the dominant win. Coen threw all five innings and had four strikeouts to get the win. Gracie Hagle, Morgan Driskell, Halle Evans and Jacy Kralik also had two hits each, and Hagle drove in two runs. Nevaeh Randal went 1-for-1 with three runs scored while Driskell also scored three times.
Madison Huddleson had a two-hit game for Atlantic, and Zoey Kirchhoff, Riley Wood and Claire Pellett all drove in one run each.
Creston 7 Atlantic 4
Morgan Driskell, Taryn Fredrickson and Nevaeh Randall all hit home runs for Creston in the win. Randall drove in three, Driskell brought in two and Gracie Hagle had a three-hit, two-run game. Fredrickson also finished with two hits and threw all seven innings with 10 strikeouts to get the win.
Zoey Kirchhoff led the Atlantic offense with a hit and two RBI, and Jada Jensen went 1-for-1 with a run and an RBI. Kirchhoff struck out 10 in six innings for the Trojans.
Kuemper Catholic 3 Harlan 2
All five runs in the game were scored in the seventh inning with Kaylie Diercksen driving in all three for the Knights on a double. Kamryn Venner struck out 12 and gave up just two runs on four hits.
Harlan’s Tianna Kasperbauer struck out eight in a complete game effort of her own.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 15 East Mills 3
Griswold 13 Essex 1
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 10 Audubon 0
Abby Hiatt threw six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out five, for Logan-Magnolia. Marki Bertelsen had two hits and scored three runs, and Kattie Troxel posted a hit and two RBI to lead the offense.
Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 0
Missouri Valley’s Audrie Kohl struck out eight and allowed just three hits in seven shutout innings to win a pitcher’s duel. The Big Reds took advantage of seven walks and had just one hit from Maya Contreraz, who scored one of the four runs. Emma Gute, Shelby Divelbess and Grace Herman all had one RBI.
Ally Meyers had 5 2/3 one-hit innings with one unearned run allowed for AHSTW. Meyers, Rylie Knop and Sienna Christian all had hits for the Vikings.
Treynor 10 IKM-Manning 2
Jadyn Huisman threw five innings, struck out 14 and gave up just one hit for Treynor in the win. Delaney Mathews threw two innings, allowed one hit and struck out four, and Huisman added two hits and two RBI. Keelea Navara also had a strong night with four hits, including a triple, three runs and three stolen bases. Claire Schrage also had a double for the Cardinals in the rout.
Underwood 17 Riverside 7
Ali Fletcher doubled, homered and drove in six runs, and Ruby Patomson went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBI to lead the Underwood offense. Mary Stephens tripled twice among three hits, drove in two and scored three times, and Carly Nelson bashed a home run of her own for the Eagles.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 5 Boyer Valley 0
Charlie Pryor threw a complete game four-hitter with 15 strikeouts for Woodbine in the win. Katy Pryor added two hits and two Rbi, Nicole Hoefer pitched in two doubles and scored twice and Charlie Pryor and Jersey Gray also had two hits.
Maria Puck, Leah Cooper, Zoey Yanak and Jess O’Day all had one hit each for Boyer Valley. Makenzie Dumbaugh struck out six in six innings for the Bulldogs.
Ar-We-Va 18 West Harrison 9
Maggie Ragaller had a double, three singles and five eRBI, and Kora Obrecht and Jackson had two hits and three runs each for Ar-We-Va in the win.
Rylee Evans led West Harrison with three hits and three RBI, and Tylar Stirtz added two hits, three RBI and two runs. Jaysa Lawrenson also had a two-hit performance for the Hawkeyes.
Other Rolling Valley
Whiting at Glidden-Ralston
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 4
Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 3
NON-CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 11 Red Oak 1
Ryanne Mullen pick circle and had a double at the plate for Southwest Valley. Ada Lund added two hits, and Evy Marlin, Camryn Johnston and Mackenzie Richards all had singles for the Timberwolves.
Lenox 15 Stanton 2
Sadie Cox had a home run among two hits and drove in four, and Piper Brokaw pitched in two hits with an RBI for Lenox. Jaelynn Christensen and Izzy Curtis each had two RBI for the Tigers. Delaney Funk was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts.
Leah Sandin, Elly McDonald, Bree Mitchell, Abby Burke, Kyla Hart and Lexi Frank all had one hit each for Stanton. Mitchell and Jenna Stephens drove in one run each.
Mount Ayr 10 Murray 0
Keirsten Klein, Calleigh Klein and Jalie Baumfalk all had one hit each for Murray in the loss.
Central Decatur 9 Moravia 3
Kylee Rockhold threw four innings and struck out seven, allowing just one run on two hits, to get the win for Central Decatur. Addy Schreck led the offense with a hit and two runs, and Amy Potter added a hit, an RBI and a run. Rockhold also doubled and drove in three for the Cardinals.
East Union 10 Mormon Trail 0
Mallory Raney went 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run and two RBI to lift East Union to the dominant win. Kaylin Lack added a double among two hits and drove in two, and Noelle McKnight finished with a triple and two runs. Raney struck out five in four innings and allowed just two hits to get the win.