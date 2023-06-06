(KMAland) -- LC won a 14-inning marathon, SA got a sweep, F-M & Shenandoah went 10, Griswold stayed hot, TJ got a split & Creston, Glenwood, Atlantic, Treynor, Lo-Ma, MO Valley, Audubon, E. Union, CD, SEW, MSTM, Woodbine, AL, Heelan, SBL, Moravia, Seymour, Twin Cedars & Murray were area winners in KMAland softball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 15 Clarinda 5
Nevaeh Randall hit two home runs, drove in eight runs and scored three times, and Ava Adamson singled, tripled and homered while driving in two runs and scoring three times. Caitlin Bruce doubled among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Sophie Hagle had two hits and two runs. Daile Keeler also had a two-hit game for the Panthers, which got three strong relief innings out of Taryn Fredrickson, who struck out three and gave up just one run on four hits.
Lylly Merrill had a home run among two hits and drove in three for Clarinda, which also had two-hit nights from Jerzee Knight, Kaylah Degase and Maddie Cole.
Glenwood 6 Red Oak 5
Allison Koontz doubled, homered and drove in three runs, and Faith Weber had two hits and three runs for Glenwood in the win. Koontz also threw 3 1/3 innings and struck out six without allowing a hit.
Kaysie Kells and Jaydin Lindsay had one hit and two runs, and Tymberlee Bentley posted a hit and two RBI for Red Oak in the defeat.
Lewis Central 1 Denison-Schleswig 0 — 14 inn
Brooklyn Damgaard drove in the only run of the game in the top of the 14th, singling in Mahri Manz in a game that lasted 3 hours and 19 minutes. Emerson Coziahr pitched all 14 innings, throwing 188 pitches and striking out 15 while scattering six hits for the Titans.
Ashlyn Herrig had two hits for Denison-Schleswig in the loss. Claire Leinen struck out 11 in 14 innings for the Monarchs.
Atlantic 12 Harlan 0
Find the complete recap by Nick Stavas linked here.
St. Albert 6 Kuemper Catholic 1
Kylie Wesack led St. Albert with three hits and scored one run, and Kiera Hochstein had two hits, an RBI and two runs. Jessica McMartin doubled twice and drove in two, and Lexi Narmi struck out seven in a one-hit performance in the circle.
Kuemper’s Ellie Sibbel had one hit and an RBI. Myli Schaefer worked all six innings and struck out five for the Knights.
St. Albert 6 Kuemper Catholic 4
Lexi Narmi homered, singled and drove in three runs, and Kiera Hochstein added two doubles and two RBI for St. Albert in the win. Ella Narmi pitched 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts before Lexi Narmi had five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings in relief.
Kaylie Diercksen had a home run among two hits and drove in three, and Myli Schaefer had two hits and scored once for Kuemper Catholic in the loss. Alexis Diercksen also had a two-hit game.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor 14 Underwood 4
Delaney Mathews went 5 1/3 innings to get the win while Jadyn Huisman added two hits and three RBI for the Cardinals. Claire Schrage also had three hits and scored three times, and Lanee Wasenius posted a hit and three RBI.
Logan-Magnolia 9 AHSTW 8
Kattie Troxel’s triple in the bottom of the seventh inning completed a three-run rally, and Logan-Magnolia walked off with the win. Troxel drove in two runs on the night while Madeline Maguire, Macanna Guritz and Brooke Johnsen all pitched in two hits of their own. Abby Hiatt had nine strikeouts in seven innings to get the win.
Graycen Partlow led AHSTW with three hits, and Sienna Christian and Loralei Wahling had two hits each for the Vikings. Braxton Gipple doubled and drove in two, and Christian struck out four in 6 2/3 innings.
Missouri Valley 9 Tri-Center 6
Emerson Anderson and Emma Gute had two hits each, and Anderson drove in two runs to lead the Missouri Valley offense. Lea Gute posted one hit and scored three runs, and Audrie Kohl struck out 10 in seven innings for the Big Reds.
Hayden Thomas had three hits, Ava Killpack posted two hits and two RBI and Addi Redinbaugh also had two hits and two RBI for the Trojans. Thomas tossed six innings and struck out two.
Audubon 10 IKM-Manning 0
Kylee Hartl hit a pair of home runs, drove in two and scored three times while Alexis Obermeir had a home run, a double and two RBI to lead Audubon. Obermeier also tossed six innings and struck out 11 while finishing with a no-hitter. Kali Irlmeier and Addie Hocker also had one hit and two RBI each for the Wheelers.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
East Union 7 Bedford 6
Kayli Shade hit a home run among two hits, and Noelle McKnight and Tristin Lear added three hits each, combining to drive in three runs. Avery Staver and Sidney Staver also had two hits each for the Eagles, which got three strikeouts in seven innings from Sara Collins.
Jadyn Bucher had three hits and an RBI, and MaKayla Nicholas also had two hits and two runs to lead the way for Bedford. Alexis Perkins tallied a hit and two RBI, and Caroline Simmons had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs. Breanna Simmons went seven innings in the loss.
Central Decatur 13 Southwest Valley 8
Breece Cornett and Addyson Schreck both hit home runs among three hits each and drove in four runs apiece for Central Decatur in the win. Soiyer Smith and Breegan Lindsey pitched in two hits each for the Cardinals. Annika Evertsen went four innings in relief with five strikeouts.
Ryanne Mullen had two hits for Southwest Valley in the defeat. Evy Marlin, Haidyn Top, Delaney True and Ada Lund also had one hit apiece.
Southeast Warren 21 Nodaway Valley 0
Sturgis Fridley hit three home runs among four hits, drove in six runs and scored four runs for Southeast Warren. Lola Shriver also had a big game with four hits, four RBI and two runs, and Alivia Ruble hit a home run among two hits, drove in three and scored twice for the Warhawks. Kaylee Tigner and Brogan Ewing added two hits, two runs and two RBI apiece behind Kaylyn Holmes, who struck out 10 and allowed just two hits in seven innings.
Madison Fry and Kacie Ford had one hit each for Nodaway Valley.
Martensdale-St. Marys 12 Lenox 0
Brynnly German tripled twice and drove in two, and Ellie Baker had a two-hit, two-run and one-RBI game for Martensdale-St. Marys. Abby Hughes pitched a three-inning three-hit complete game and struck out three.
Zoey Reed had two of the three hits for Lenox.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va
Nothing reported.
Woodbine 10 Glidden-Ralston 0
Charlie Pryor went five innings, struck out nine and walked one. Sierra Lantz led the offense with a hit and two RBI for the Tigers.
Jaelyn Subbert was credited with one hit for Glidden-Ralston.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 21 Thomas Jefferson 6
Sioux City East had 20 hits, including three each from Olivia Mentzer, Alexys Jones, Addyson Junge and Leah Conlon. Bella Gordon, Raelyn Angerman and Alyssa Erick had two hits each, and Mentzer drove in a team-high four runs. Jones, Junge and Conlon also had three RBI apiece.
Thomas Jefferson’s Rylee Perrine posted three hits and three RBI, and Teygan Rasmussen and Carley Steinspring both had two hits for the Yellow Jackets.
Thomas Jefferson 8 Sioux City East 7 — 8 inn
Morgan Rasmussen delivered a two-run walk-off double for Thomas Jefferson in the bottom of the eighth inning. Rasmussen drove in three runs on the night, and Teygan Rasmussen posted two hits, including a home run, drove in two and scored twice for the Yellow Jackets. Carley Steinspring struck out four in eight innings in the circle.
Gracie Bruening was 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs for Sioux City East in the loss. Olivia Mentzer, Raelyn Angerman, Alexys Jones and Addyson Junge all had two hits apiece for the Black Raiders in the defeat.
Abraham Lincoln 7 Sioux City West 4
Izzy Miller had two hits and two RBI, and Kelsi Nelson added two hits for Abraham Lincoln in the win. Holly Hansen threw all seven innings, struck out six and allowed three earned runs.
Emily Ehlers had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Lulu Vaul posted two hits for Sioux City West. Vaul also tossed 5 2/3 innings and struck out four.
Abraham Lincoln 16 Sioux City West 9
Jayden Hargrave went 3-for-5 with four RBI and two runs, and Allison King and Izzy Miller also had three hits each for Abraham Lincoln in the win. Lexie Pearce doubled among two hits and drove in three, and Ayden Ferguson tripled twice, drove in two and scored twice for the Lynx.
Sioux City West’s Ofelia Rivera, Molly Stroman and Lulu Vaul all had three hits each, and Angelica Rivera went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs. Emily Ehlers pitched in two hits of her own for the Wolverines.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 LeMars 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 LeMars 6 — 8 inn
No stats reported.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City North 2
Cori Griebel had a big game for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, posting a double among two hits and driving in five. Bailey Moreau added a home run among two hits and scored twice, and Ella Skinner had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Regan Herbst was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts in five innings.
Meara Lytton and Natalie Rasmussen both had two hits for Sioux City North.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City North 1
Ella Skinner had two hits and three RBI, and Elise Evans-Murphy added two hits and scored once for the Warriors. Bailey Moreau posted one hit, two RBI and two runs, and Addison Wheeler added a hit, two RBI and three runs. Kamea Van Kalsbeek tossed four innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out three.
Natalie Rasmussen drove in one run while Atavia VanBuren added a hit and a run for Sioux City North.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moravia 9 Orient-Macksburg 5
Breegan Ellison went 3-for-3 with two RBI, and Destiny Nathaniel had two hits and three RBI for Moravia in the win. Alexa Bedford and Kjirsten Albertson posted two hits each for the Mohawks, which got seven innings and six strikeouts for Bedford.
Emma Boswell doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for Orient-Macksburg. Kinsey Eslinger threw a complete game for the Bulldogs and had three strikeouts.
Seymour 11 Melcher-Dallas 1
Gracie Peck tossed five innings and allowed just one run on four hits with two strikeouts for Seymour. Leah Rinchiuso had three hits and scored twice, and Lacie Peck, Taylor Ruby, Olivia Power and Mackenzie and Morgan Robertson all had two hits each. Peck, Power and Robertson had two RBI each.
Paetyn Anderson doubled and scored for Melcher-Dallas in the loss.
Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 2
Rylee Dunkin led the Twin Cedars offense with a home run, drove in three and stole two bases while Jayden Weldon added three RBI. Jillian French and Cristen Durian also had a strong night with two hits apiece.
Lexis Smith had two hits to lead Moulton-Udell in the loss. Miah Burgher and Madison Barber drove in one run each.
Murray 12 Mormon Trail 0
Keirsten Klein had two two-run home runs, and eight Murray girls had hits with seven scoring runs. Jayda Chew and Presley VanWinkle had two hits each with the latter driving in three runs. Teryn Shields, who pitched a shutout with just one hit allowed, had a double, walked twice and scored three times for the Mustangs.
NON-CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 4 Shenandoah 3 — 10 inn
Lily Crom doubled among two hits and drove in two, and Macy Mitchell had two hits and an RBI for Fremont-Mills, which won via walk-off wild pitch. Saige Mitchell went all 10 innings, struck out nine and gave up three unearned runs in the circle.
Lynnae Green had a double among two hits and drove in two to lead Shenandoah. Jenna Burdorf also had two hits and scored one run while Peyton Athen added a hit and an RBI. Athen went nine innings and struck out 11 for the Fillies.
Whiting at East Mills
Nothing reported.
Griswold 5 Riverside 1
Karly Millikan struck out 14 and gave up just four hits and an unearned run in seven innings for Griswold. Marissa Askeland, McKenna Wiechman and Addison Adams all added one hit and one RBI each for the Tigers.
Ayla Richardson led Riverside with two hits in the game. Madison Kelley pitched in one hit and one RBI.
Earlham 4 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
Earlham scored three runs in the seventh to hand Exira/EHK their first loss of the season. Shay Burmeister, Hailey Bieker and Hailey Berns all had two hits apiece, and Bieker drove in one run. Riley Miller struck out five and allowed four unearned runs in the tough loss.
West Monona 15 Boyer Valley 0
No stats reported.