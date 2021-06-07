(KMAland) -- A huge sweep for Atlantic, Griswold stayed undefeated, Underwood gets a big shutout, Woodbine walks off, a Stoaks/Ford showdown and more on a busy Monday in KMAland softball.
H-10: Clarinda 7 St. Albert 4 (Game 1)
Kylie Wesack went 2-for-2 with a home run for St. Albert in the loss.
H-10: St. Albert 10 Clarinda 6 (Game 2)
Alexis Narmi had two hits and a home run, and Jessica McMartin was 4-for-4 with three doubles at the plate. McMartin also earned the win in the circle.
H-10: Lewis Central 10 Glenwood 0 (Game 1)
Avery Heller had a two-hit, three-RBI, two-run night for Lewis Central in the shutout win. Taylor Elam added two hits and scored three times, and Paige Rodewald pitched in two RBI for the Titans.
Coryl Matheny and McKenna Koehler hit safely for Glenwood.
H-10: Lewis Central 3 Glenwood 2 (Game 2)
Haley Bach blasted a home run among two hits and drove in two to lead Lewis Central in the tight win.
Allison Koontz had two hits for Glenwood in the defeat.
H-10: Atlantic 3 Creston 2 (Game 1)
Atlantic scored on a walk-off error to pick up the victory. Lauren Nicholas had a two-hit, one-RBI night for the Trojans in the win.
Gracie Hagle, Nevaeh Randall and Morgan Driskell all had two hits for the Panthers.
H-10: Atlantic 13 Creston 7 (Game 2)
Alyssa Derby and Lauren Nicholas had two hits and two RBI each for Atlantic in the high-scoring win. Madison Botos and Kennedy Goergen also had two hits each, and Malena Woodward finished with two RBI.
Gracie Hagle led Creston with a 3-for-3 night that included a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Nevaeh Randall added two hits and scored a run.
CORNER: Stanton 15 East Mills 1
Tara Peterson doubled, singled and drove in two, and Ali Silvius added a hit and two RBI for Stanton in the win.
CORNER: Sidney 19 Essex 9
Fallon Sheldon, Emily Hutt, Faith Brumbaugh and Aunika Hayes all had two hits each for Sidney in a 13-hit night.
Sami York topped Essex with two hits.
WIC: Griswold 5 Fremont-Mills 2
Griswold scored three runs in the seventh to stay unbeaten on the season. Karly Millikan struck out eight in the circle, and Brenna Rossell led the offense with two hits and an RBI.
Tori Kilpatrick had two hits while Taylor Morgan allowed just two earned runs and struck out six for Fremont-Mills.
WIC: Audubon 13 IKM-Manning 1
Mattie Nielsen bashed a home run, Kylee Hartl had a hit and three RBI and Jordan Porsch drove in a pair on one hit to lead Audubon. Kali Irlmeier threw four innings, struck out five and gave up one run on five hits.
Brooke Booth had two hits for IKM-Manning.
WIC: Underwood 4 Treynor 0
Allie Robertson and Macy Vanfossan drove in one run each for Underwood behind Ella Pierce’s dominant outing in the circle. Pierce threw a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and just two walks.
Stella Umphreys and Keelea Navara had the only Treynor hits, and Jadyn Huisman struck out six in six innings for the Cardinals.
WIC: AHSTW 4 Logan-Magnolia 2
Kailey Jones threw a complete game with just one earned run allowed for AHSTW in the win. Graycen Partlow led the offense with two hits and a run, and Jones, Natalie Hagadon, Grace Porter and Sienna Christian all had one RBI each.
Erikah Rife and Abby Hiatt topped Logan-Magnolia with two hits each. Abby Hiatt threw all seven innings and stuck out four for the Panthers.
WIC: Missouri Valley 7 Tri-Center 4
Maya Contreraz had two hit sand two RBI, and Olivia Haynes went 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead Missouri Valley. Emma Gute pitched in two hits, including an RBI double. Haynes threw all seven innings for the Big Reds and struck out eight.
NC: Lenox 2 Riverside 1 — 9 inn
TJ Stoaks struck out 22 and scattered seven hits in a Lenox victory. Stoaks led the offense with a double among two hits while Zoey Reed and Brooklynn Ecklin added two hits each. McKinna Hogan doubled and scored on a Reed sacrifice fly to clinch the walk-off win.
Kenna Ford had 10 strikeouts for Riverside in a classic pitcher’s duel.
NC: Mount Ayr 15 Murray 4
Addy Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored to lead Mount Ayr’s 16-hit attack. Alexa Anderson added three hits, an RBI and two runs, and Halsie Barnes chipped in three doubles and five RBI. Payten Lambert and Breya Nickel had two hits each.
NC: Southeast Warren 21 Seymour 1
Josie Hartman, Emma King and Makayla Ruble all had home runs for Southeast Warren in the rout.
NC: Central Decatur 4 Moravia 3
Hallee Hamilton a triple and a home run for Central Decatur in the victory, and Eiliy Hall added an RBI triple for the Cardinals. Kylee Rockhold struck out seven in seven innings, allowing three runs — two earned — on five hits.
Lauren Long tallied two hits and a run scored for Moravia in the loss.
RVC: West Harrison 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Haleigh Rife, Haley Koch and Emily McIntosh all hit home runs for West Harrison in the win. McIntosh also struck out 14 in the win.
RVC: Woodbine 3 Ar-We-Va 1
Nicole Hoefer hit a two-run walk-off home run for Woodbine. Alexa Steinkuehler added two hits, and Charlie Pryor struck out 15 in a two-hit complete game performance.
Kora Obrecht had two hits and scored once, and Sara Schurke added an RBI double for Ar-We-Va. Jadeyn Smith threw all seven innings and gave up three runs — two earned — on five hits.
NC: Davis County 2 Twin Cedars 1 (Game 1)
Jillian French had a double among just three hits for Twin Cedars in the loss. Ali Mockenhaupt threw all six innings for the Sabers, allowing two runs — one earned — on seven hits.
NC: Twin Cedars 2 Davis County 0 (Game 2)
Grace Bailey threw a complete game four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to lead Twin Cedars. Bailey also hit a home run while Kisha Reed accounted for the other on an RBI single.
NC: Centerville 15 Moulton-Udell 5
Adriana Howard went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, and Addie Hunter and Hannah King chipped in two hits each for Moulton-Udell. Grace Wood had a hit and drove in two for the Saints.
