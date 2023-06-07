(KMAland) -- Glidden-Ralston won with some home run heroics, Missouri Valley won a pitcher’s duel, SW Valley edged T-C & Kuemper, Exira/EHK, CAM (twice), Underwood, IKM-M, Riverside, MSTM and SE Warren were also winners in KMAland softball on Wednesday.
Check out the complete KMAland softball rundown from Wednesday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 7 Atlantic 0
Ellie Sibbel went 2-for-3 with four RBI while Kaci Peter added three hits and two runs to lead Kuemper Catholic in the shutout win. Kaylie Diercksen had two hits and scored twice, and Myli Scahaefer struck out five and scattered four hits in seven shutout innings for the Knights.
Atlantic’s Riley Wood threw five strong innings in relief after the Knights scored four runs in the first and three in the third.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Glidden-Ralston 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 — 9 inn
Vanessa Koehler hit a two-run game-tying home run in the seventh before Elizabeth Lloyd hit the walk-off home run in the ninth for Glidden-Ralston. Koehler also had a triple, drove in two and scored three times, and Lloyd had two RBI. Koehler worked all nine innings and struck out 19 for the Wildcats in the win.
Anna Hart had two hits and two RBI, and Kadey Olson posted two hits and an RBI for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the loss. Hart struck out 14 in 8 1/3 innings in a tough loss.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 17 Boyer Valley 4
Shay Burmeister had four hits, two RBI and four runs for Exira/EHK in the win. Taryn Petersen added three hits, drove in a run and scored twice, and Hailey Berns and Riley Miller posted two hits and three RBI apiece for the Spartans in the dominant win. Harlee Fahn also had a two-hit game with two runs scored. Miller tossed four innings, struck out five and gave up four runs on five hits.
Kaylie Beam led Boyer Valley with one hit and one RBI.
CAM 12 West Harrison 0
Daphna Wahlert had a double among two hits and drove in three while scoring two runs in leading CAM to the win. Jenna Platt, Emma Follmann and Kylie Nelson tallied two hits apiece, and Natalie Behnken pitched in a hit and two RBI for the Cougars in the shutout win. Emma Follmann went all five innings, struck out and gave up just one hit.
Rylee Evans had the only hit of the game for West Harrison.
CAM 14 West Harrison 2
Karys Hunt went 3-for-3 with three RBI, Courtney Follmann posted two hits, three RBI and three runs and Emma Follmann was 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored for CAM. Emma Follmann also threw all three innings and struck out four to lead the Cougars in the win.
Rylee Evans blasted a two-run bomb for West Harrison in the defeat. Tylar Stirtz had one hit and one run, and Kassidy Marshall also had a hit for the Hawkeyes.
NON-CONFERENCE
Dowling Catholic 12 Clarinda 0
Jerzee Knight, Kaylah Degase and Presley Jobe all had one hit each for Clarinda in the loss.
Dowling Catholic 7 Clarinda 3
Presley Jobe had two hits and two RBI, and Annika Price bopped another home run for Clarinda in the defeat. Jerzee Knight pitched in one hit and one run, and Kaylah Degase and Brynn Isaacson also hit safely. Mallory Woods went six innings and gave up just one earned run for the Cardinals.
Underwood 19 Harlan 9
Ruby Patomson and Alyse Petersen had four hits each while Allissa Fischer added three hits and Mary Stephens finished with two. Patomson and Fischer drove in four runs each, and Stephens, Claire Cook and Petersen had two RBI apiece. Fischer was the winning pitcher in six innings of work.
Harlan’s Suzy Kenkel had two hits and three RBI, and Ellie Ineson pitched in one hit and two RBI. Ella Plagman also had one hit and two runs scored for the Cyclones.
Missouri Valley 2 St. Albert 1
Audrie Kohl won a great pitcher’s duel with Lexi Narmi, finishing with nine strikeouts and allowing just one run on one hit and two walks for Missouri Valley. Emma Gute led the Big Reds offense with three hits and two RBI.
Narmi struck out seven in six innings, allowing two runs — one earned — while walking just one and scattering seven hits. Katelynn Hendricks accounted for the only St. Albert hit with an RBI double.
IKM-Manning 10 Ar-We-Va 5
Alikxa McGinn had a big night with four hits, three RBI and two runs scored while Brooke Booth posted two hits and two RBI for IKM-Manning. Anna Stangl added two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Ella Richards tallied two hits and a run for the Wolves. Hannah McKinney added one hit and two RBI, and Ella Richards went seven innings with seven strikeouts for the Wolves.
Southwest Valley 7 Tri-Center 6
Haidyn Top had two singles at the plate and was the winning pitcher in the circle while Morgan Shuler, Maddie Bevington and Evy Marlin each singled for the Timberwolves. Ryanne Mullen also grabbed the save with three strikeouts.
Hope McPhillips and Hayden Thomas both had two hits to lead Tri-Center in the tight loss. Thomas struck out three and gave up just two runs for the Trojans, which also got hits from Lilly Thomas, Lexi Flaharty, Addi Redinbaugh, Avilyn Killpack and Joenellie Hernandez-Goldapp. Sophia Sage allowed one earned run and struck out two for the Trojans.
Riverside 15 Lenox 6
Sophia Fenner led Riverside with three hits, four RBI and three runs, and Madison Kelley pitched in three hits, two RBI and three runs. Ayla Richardson totaled two hits and three RBI of her own, and Adaline Martens tallied two hits and two RBI. Richardson went 5 1/3 innings of relief with two strikeouts and just one unearned run allowed on three hits.
Zoey Reed, Dayna Robinson and Emilee Reed all had two hits for Lenox in the defeat.
ACGC 12 AHSTW 9
Graycen Partlow went 4-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs for AHSTW in the loss. Rylie Knop added two hits and two runs, and Halle Goodman had a hit and three RBI. Braxton Gipple pitched in one hit and two RBI, and Bryanna Wood had a hit, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored for the Vikings. Sienna Christian and Goodman both went three innings in the circle.
Earlham 10 Nodaway Valley 0
Lindsey Davis, Jorja Holliday and Grace Klobnak all had hits for Nodaway Valley. Holliday threw 5 1/3 innings and struck out four.
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Panorama 1
Ellie Baker went 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs, and Campbell German, Brynnly German, Sydney Bears and Ava Oberender all added two hits. Oberender went deep and drove in two, as did Campbell German and Bears. Hadley Pearson was the winning pitcher for the Blue Devils with five innings, three strikeouts and one unearned run.
Southeast Warren 14 Murray 3
Natalie Geisler had three hits, an RBI and two runs, and Breanna Nolte posted one hit, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored for Southeast Warren in the dominant win. Lola Shriver added two hits, three RBI and three runs, and Belle Ewing finished with two hits and two RBI of her own behind Kaylyn Holmes, who went all five innings and struck out six to get the win.
Keirsten Klein led Murray with two hits and an RBI, and Jayda Chew added one hit and two runs. Teryn Shields and Presley VanWinkle also had one hit for the Mustangs.
Grand View Christian 6 Central Decatur 1
Breegan Lindsey had two hits to lead Central Decatur in the defeat. Cortlynn Cook also had one hit, one walk and scored a run. Annika Evertsen went all seven innings in the circle with three strikeouts.
Interstate 35 13 Wayne 3
Allie Jo Fortune had two hits and drove in one while Brystal Peck and Clara O’Brien both had one hit and one run each for the Falcons. Laney Harvey drove in two runs for Wayne in the loss.
Des Moines Hoover 12 Moravia 0
Breegan Ellison and Jaime Self both had two hits for Moravia in the loss.
Des Moines Hoover 12 Moravia 6
Destiny Nathaniel had a double among three hits and scored once, and Breegan Ellison, Alexa Bedford and Lauren Long all had two hits each for the Mohawks. Bedford went six innings and struck out three in the loss.