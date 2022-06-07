(KMAland) -- Kuemper, AL, SC East, Heelan and SBL picked up sweeps while Creston, Glenwood, D-S, Treynor, East Union, MSTM, SEW, Wayne, CD, Woodbine, Melcher-Dallas, Moulton-Udell, Murray, Shenandoah, East Mills, Griswold & Exira/EHK all won in KMAland softball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 7 Clarinda 0
Keely Coen and Taryn Fredrickson combined on a three-hit shutout, striking out seven batters in the process for Creston. Gracie Hagle had three hits, three runs and an RBI, and Nevaeh Randall and Morgan Driskell posted two hits and two RBI each. Jacy Kralik had three hits and scored twice, and Halle Evans also had two hits for the Panthers.
Presley Jobe, Jordyn McQueen and Annika Price all had hits for Clarinda. Addy Wagoner threw all seven innings for the Cardinals, giving up just three earned runs.
Glenwood 5 Red Oak 1
Glenwood’s Allison Koontz threw a complete game with seven strikeouts and just three hits allowed. She also had two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs, and Sara Kolle posted two hits for the Rams.
Red Oak’s Nicole Bond went all seven innings in the circle, and Jaydin Lindsay finished with a hit and an RBI. Merced Ramirez doubled and scored for the Tigers.
Denison-Schleswig 9 Lewis Central 7
Teryn Fink went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs to lift Denison-Schleswig, which scored five runs in the seventh. Cambri Brodersen added two hits and three RBI, and Hannah Slater, Kiana Schulz, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Lauren Bowker all tallied two hits apiece. Norah Huebert threw all seven innings and struck out eight.
Haylee Wilcox led Lewis Central with two hits and three RBI, and Gracie Hays added two hits and scored twice for the Titans.
Kuemper Catholic 6 St. Albert 1
Chloe Venteicher threw six innings and struck out five for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Kaylie Diercksen had a hit and two RBI, and Kenzie Schon posted two hits and an RBI of her own. Kaci Peter doubled in two runs in the win.
Alexis Narmi struck out six in six innings for the Saintes. Mallory Daley posted two hits to lead the St. Albert offense.
Kuemper Catholic 16 St. Albert 0
Kuemper used a 12-run second inning to roll to the victory. Melinda Schaefer had three hits, two RBI and three runs, and Kaylie Diercksen doubled, singled twice and drove in five to lead the Knights. Hailey Ostrander added three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Kenadee Loew and Kenzie Schon combined on two hits, five RBI and five runs scored. Kamryn Venner threw all three innings, struck out four and gave up just one hit.
Alexis Narmi had the only hit of the game for St. Albert.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Audubon 11 IKM-Manning 2 (suspended in bottom of 5th)
The game will be completed on June 23rd in Audubon.
Logan-Magnolia 3 AHSTW 0 (suspended in bottom of 2nd)
The game will be completed at a later date.
Treynor 9 Underwood 4
Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
East Union 12 Bedford 0
Mallory Raney went 3-for-3 with three RBI, and Kaylin Lack, Kaitlyn Mitchell, Eve Sobotka and Aubrey Hansen all added two hits each for East Union. Lack, Sobotka and Hansen drove in two runs each, and Raney threw three shutout innings with no hits allowed and four strikeouts.
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Lenox 0
Piper Brokaw and Hadlee Christensen had the only two hits of the game for Lenox.
Southeast Warren 11 Nodaway Valley 1
Bre Nolte went deep for Southeast Warren behind another winning pitching performance from Alivia Ruble.
Central Decatur 9 Southwest Valley 0
Kylee Rockhold threw a complete game no-hitter with 10 strikeouts against just one walk for Central Decatur. Annika Evertsen, Rockhold and Jordan Proctor had two hits each, and Addiston Graham, Proctor and Addy Schreck had two runs each for the Cardinals.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 8 Mount Ayr 1
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard CAM (game suspended)
The game will be resumed at a later date.
Woodbine 22 Glidden-Ralston 2
Nicole Sherer had a big night with three hits, five RBI and three runs, and Nicole Hoefer also had three hits, drove in one run and scored twice for Woodbine. Elise Olson finished with one hit and three RBI, and Taylor Hoefer had a hit, two RBI and three runs. Charlie Pryor struck out seven and gave up two unearned runs on five hits in five innings to get the win.
Addy Boell and Kassidy Wenck led Glidden-Ralston with two hits each while Elizabeth Lloyd drove in one run on one hit.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 13 Sioux City West 0
Jayden Hargrave had a double, two RBI and two runs, and Tessa Clifton posted a double, two RBI and a run for Abraham Lincoln. Holly Hansen struck out six three no-hit innings for the Lynx.
Abraham Lincoln 13 Sioux City West 1
Tessa Clifton had another big game with two hits, an RBI and three runs, and Kelsi Nelson added a double, four RBI and two runs for the Lynx behind Holly Hansen, who struck out six and gave up one unearned run on one hit in three innings.
Sioux City East 12 Thomas Jefferson 5
Addyson Junge topped Sioux City East with a double among three hits, drove in a run and scored once, and Alexys Jones hit a home run among two hits while scoring three times. Olivia Mentzer pitched in two hits and two RBI.
Morgan Rasmussen went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Teygan Rasmussen added three hits, two RBI and two runs for Thomas Jefferson.
Sioux City East 9 Thomas Jefferson 1
Lexi Plathe threw a complete game with just two hits allowed and struck out six to lift Sioux City East. Olivia Mentzer had two RBI doubles, driving in three and scoring once, and Brylee Hempey posted two hits and an RBI of her own. Kennedy Wineland and Alyssa Erick also tallied two knocks and combined to score three runs.
Jazlynn Sanders and Carley Steinspring both had one hit for TJ.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 LeMars 5
Maddie LaFleur had three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Angel Shaw had two doubles among three hits with three RBI for Bishop Heelan. Ella Fitzpatrick chipped in two hits, including a home run, while driving in four and scoring three times. Shaw tossed five innings and struck out two to get the win.
Maggie Allen and Libby Leraas had two hits each, including one double apiece, for LeMars.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 LeMars 0
Marin Frazee threw six innings, struck out two and gave up just three hits in a shutout performance. Angel Shaw went the final inning for Heelan, which got two-hit games from Ella Fitzpatrick and Marin Frazee. Frazee drove in two runs and Fitzpatrick had two runs scored.
Lizzie Koonce went seven innings for LeMars in the loss.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City North 1
Addy Mosier was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI, and Brooklyn Ocker finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Cori Griebel added two hits and two RBI, Elise Evans-Murphy finished with two hits and three runs and Addison Wheeler pitched in a hit and two RBI. Brooklyn Ocker went four innings and struck out three while giving up just one run for the Warriors.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City North 1
Emma Crooks and Elise Evans-Murphy each hit home runs and combined to drive in seven runs on the night for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Evans-Murphy totaled three hits, four RBI and three runs, and Addie Brown had two hits and two runs. Brooklyn Ocker added two hits and two RBI, and Kamea VanKalsbeek and Crooks combined on a five-hitter.
Lauren Clark had two hits and Sophie Verzani finished with a double and an RBI for Sioux City North.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 7 Orient-Macksburg 2
Kasyn Shinn had two doubles, and Christa Cass hit a home run and scored twice for Orient-Macksburg in the loss.
Moulton-Udell 5 Mormon Trail 1
Stephanie Leager had a hit and three RBI, and Hannah King finished with one hit, one RBI and one run scored for Moulton-Udell. Addie Hunter posted a single and two runs, and Adriana Howard threw seven innings with five strikeouts and one unearned run allowed.
Mia Shanks and GraceAnn Bellon posted two hits apiece for Mormon Trail. Shelby Flesher had a hit and an RBI.
Murray 8 Moravia 6
Kirsten Klein, Calleigh Klein and Megan Henrichs all had two hits each for Murray in the win. Keirsten Klein had a single, double and run scored, Calleigh Klein tallied two singles and a run and Henrichs finished up with a double and three RBI. Teryn Shields got the win with five innings and four strikeouts, giving up just two earned runs.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Seymour
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 8 Fremont-Mills 3
Sara Morales went 3-for-3 with three RBI, Lynnae Green added two hits and two RBI and Brooklen Black tallied two hits and a run scored for Shenandoah. Peyton Athen threw all seven innings, striking out six while allowing one earned run on three hits.
Macy Mitchell doubled and scored, and Lily Crom also had a hit and scored once for Fremont-Mills. Malea Moore had eight strikeouts in six innings.
Griswold 8 Riverside 1
Karly Millikan had three hits, including a home run and a double, with six RBI to lead Griswold in the win. Marissa Askeland posted three hits and two RBI, and Brenna Rossell and Makenna Askeland posted two hits each. Millikan was the winning pitcher, scattering three hits over seven innings while striking out eight.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 Earlham 2
Macy Emgarten threw another gem for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, striking out 12 and giving up just three hits. Both Earlham runs were unearned. Gemini Goodwin had two RBI, and Hannah Nelson finished with a hit, a walk and a run scored. Harlee Fahn also drove in a run for the Spartans.
Other Non-Conference
East Mills 18 Whiting 11
Boyer Valley at West Monona